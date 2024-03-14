 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Not sure what movie to watch this weekend? Leave a comment, we’ll help

Looking for the best movie to watch at home? We’ll pick one for you

By Pete Volk
Pete Volk (he/they) is Polygon's Senior Curation Editor, with a particular love for action and martial arts movies.

We love movie recommendations here at Polygon. Whether it’s horror, sci-fi, action, comedy, thrillers, or just the best of the year, we’re always trying to introduce readers to new and exciting movies they’ll love. But now we want to find the perfect movie for you. (That’s you.)

Each Thursday on Polygon we’ll have an open thread dedicated to helping you, our dear readers, find the perfect watch for this weekend. Looking for a sci-fi movie that will make you contemplate the wonders (or horrors) of the world? We’ve got you. Looking to brush up on world cinema? What about some comfort food? We’ve got you there, too.

From 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST, I will be in the comments section down below answering your questions and fielding requests for what you should watch this weekend.

A little bit about me, your curator for this week: I’m Pete Volk, our senior curation editor. I love movies of all stripes, but my main areas of interest are action movies (especially martial arts), classic Hollywood comedies (shout out to the GOAT, Ernst Lubitsch), and keeping up with new releases from around the world (I’ve tallied 154 2023 movies watched and 13 from 2024 so far).

Last week, I watched Code 8 Part II and Poor Things, and I rewatched The Animal Kingdom (which comes out stateside this weekend and I highly recommend it!). I’ve also been keeping up with Abbott Elementary, Shōgun, and Delicious in Dungeon.

Now it’s time to turn it around to you. What would you like to watch this weekend (or what are you planning to watch)? Leave a request in the comments and I’ll get to it between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. EST. Details help — let me know what you’re looking for, some idea of your taste as a viewer, and any other relevant info you feel like sharing (like the streaming services you have access to).

This is also a great place to share what you’ve been watching, if you want to talk about that with your fellow Polygon readers! Participation is very welcome, even without questions.

Some examples of good queries from last week:

elklodge
I'm looking for movies that are surreal, dreamlike, and on the artsier side (aka I'm a big David Lynch and Twin Peaks fan). I also really love movies like Possession, House (1977), Suspiria (2018), Annihilation, Arrival, and In The Mouth of Madness that play with the concept of the absurd, diving into characters' psyches, exploring perception vs reality, are overall mindbending. I also love absurd comedies such as Wet Hot American Summer and Hot Fuzz and "so bad they're good" movies like Fateful Findings and The Room. Sorry if that's too much info, thanks!
Amnialusc
Napoleon and BlackBerry both recently hit streaming, Apple and Hulu respectively. Should I stay home and watch one of those or take the kid to see Kung Fu Panda 4?

See you in the comments at 3:30 p.m. EST! Fire away your requests in the meantime.

