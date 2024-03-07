 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Not sure what movie to watch this weekend? Leave a comment, we’ll help

Looking for the best movie to watch at home? We’ll pick one for you

By Pete Volk
A popcorn bucket next to a film clapper, 3D glasses, and the Polygon logo set against a purple background. Graphic: Will Joel/Polygon
Pete Volk (he/they) is Polygon’s Senior Curation Editor, with a particular love for action and martial arts movies.

We love movie recommendations here at Polygon. Whether it’s horror, sci-fi, action, comedy, thrillers, or just the best of the year, we’re always trying to introduce readers to new and exciting movies they’ll love. But now we want to find the perfect movie for you. (That’s you.)

Each Thursday on Polygon we’ll have an open thread dedicated to helping you, our dear readers, find the perfect watch for this weekend. Looking for a sci-fi movie that will make you contemplate the wonders (or horrors) of the world? We’ve got you. Looking to brush up on world cinema? What about some comfort food? We’ve got you there, too.

From 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST, I will be in the comments section down below answering your questions and fielding requests for what you should watch this weekend.

A little bit about me, your curator for this week: I’m Pete Volk, our senior curation editor. I love movies of all stripes, but my main areas of interest are action movies (especially martial arts), classic Hollywood comedies (shout out to the GOAT, Ernst Lubitsch), and keeping up with new releases from around the world (I’ve tallied 152 2023 movies watched and 12 from 2024 so far).

Last week, I watched Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (quite bad) and Code 8 (a fun low-budget sci-fi thriller). I also caught up on Shōgun (excellent!), Delicious in Dungeon, and the new season of Drive to Survive.

Now it’s time to turn it around to you. What would you like to watch this weekend (or what are you planning to watch)? Leave a request in the comments and I’ll get to it between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. EST. Details help — let me know what you’re looking for, some idea of your taste as a viewer, and any other relevant info you feel like sharing (like the streaming services you have access to). And yes, while this idea is targeted at movies, I will field TV requests, too.

Some examples of good queries from last week:

godzilla_kiss
I want to watch more Brazilian cinema. I've seen City of God, City of Men, Bacurau, Que Horas Ela Volta and Pixote, along with Como Ser Carioca. I have access to Hulu, Amazon Prime, Peacock.
I just rewatched Y Tu Mama Tambien, and while that is from Mexico, it's the sort of movie I'm looking for.
MarylandKrab
So I watched "The unbearable weight of massive talent" recently and absolutely loved it. I love buddy comedies/action/adventure. Any recommendations?

See you in the comments at 3:30 p.m. EST! Fire away your requests in the meantime.

