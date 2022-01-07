Scott Pilgrim anime series is in development at Netflix

The beloved comic book series Scott Pilgrim is slated to get yet another media adaptation. This time, it’s an anime series and it’ll be made by Netflix and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group that created The Umbrella Academy and Chucky. The original creator of the comic, Bryan Lee O’Malley will be writing and producing the show alongside BenDavid Grabinski, who worked as a showrunner on Nickelodeon’s revival of Are You Afraid of the Dark?, according to a report from Hollywood Reporter.

Polygon confirmed the news with sources.

The show will be animated by Science SARU which created Devilman Crybaby. Edgar Wright, the director of the 2012 film adaptation Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, will also help steer the show and will receive an executive producer credit.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World will be returning to theaters to celebrate its tenth anniversary along with a 4K UHD Blu-Ray rerelease of the movie.

The Scott Pilgrim comics follow the fantastical adventures of a deadbeat band-member named Scott Pilgrim. The first installment, Scott Pilgrim’s Precious Little Life, was released in 2004. From there, the series became a runaway hit and a worldwide phenomenon. It even got two video game spinoffs as well. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game also got a rerelease in 2021.