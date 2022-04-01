Every movie and show coming to Netflix in April

Even with Netflix’s recommendation algorithm serving you new movies, new TV shows, and original programming tailored to your viewing habits, the streaming service’s fire hose of content makes what’s coming and going difficult to parse.

In April, we’re getting a new Netflix interactive — and also a horror movie about an interactive game that is not actually a Netflix interactive. The final season of Ozark also hits the platform, along with some more Tiger & Bunny and the new season of Russian Doll.

Available in April

Hold Tight (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A teenager’s disappearance disrupts the seemingly perfect lives of families from an affluent Warsaw suburb, slowly unveiling their darkest secrets.

The Taming of The Shrew (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: When a heartbroken scientist moves back home to start over, her scheming brother hires a handsome stranger to convince her to sell their land.

Available April 1

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A man narrates stories of his life as a 10-year-old boy in 1969 Houston, weaving tales of nostalgia with a fantastical account of a journey to the moon.

Battle: Freestyle (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Amalie is elated when her and Mikael’s dance crew is selected to compete in Paris, but becomes distracted when she reunites with her estranged mother.

The Bubble (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs.

Captain Nova (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: A fighter pilot from a desolate future unexpectedly transforms into her younger self while traveling back in time on a mission to avert global disaster.

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Jokes and improv take center stage as comedian girl group Celeb Five brainstorms material for a comedy special in this behind-the-scenes mockumentary.

Forever Out of My League (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Life hangs in the balance after Marta’s operation, with true love just within reach. But can the heart prevail against old secrets — and fickle fate?

Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Clea and Joanna return to tame the clutter of celebrities and everyday clients with their signature rainbow style — and open a door into their lives.

The Last Bus (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: After embarking on a life-changing field trip, a group of whip-smart students fight to save humanity from an army of ruthless drones.

Tomorrow (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Made half-human and half-spirit by accident, a young man joins a company of grim reapers in the underworld to carry out special life-saving missions.

Trivia Quest (Netflix Series) (new episodes daily)

From Netflix: Test your knowledge of history, art, science and more across varying levels of difficulty in this interactive trivia series.

A Cinderella Story

Abby Hatcher: Season 2

Any Given Sunday

Argo

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

The Blind Side

Blow

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Catch and Release

CoComelon: Season 5

Delta Farce

Eagle Eye

Four Brothers

Full Metal Jacket

Grown Ups

Heartland Season 14

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Inception

Love Actually

Molly’s Game

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

The Nut Job

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun

Puss in Boots

The Rental

The Ring

Rumor Has It...

Saving Private Ryan

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek Forever After

Something’s Gotta Give

We The Animals

Available April 4

Better Call Saul: Season 5

Available April 5

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: In this stylish follow up to his highly acclaimed debut Netflix stand-up comedy special, Ronny Chieng performs live in New York City in the intimate setting of the Chinese Tuxedo bar and restaurant. With a unique blend of intelligence, rage and physicality, Ronny shares his take on the pandemic, race relations, cancel culture and stories from his experiences as an international touring comic. Directed by Sebastian DiNatale and produced by All Things Comedy, Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy premieres globally on Netflix on April 5.

Available April 6

Furioza (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A policewoman makes her ex-boyfriend an offer he can’t refuse: Either he infiltrates and informs on a gang of hooligans, or his brother goes to jail.

Green Mothers’ Club (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Five moms in a competitive grade school community keep their enemies close, and one another closer, as envy and secrets tangle and unravel their lives.

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: TV star Jimmy Savile charmed a nation with his eccentricity and philanthropy. But sexual abuse allegations expose a shocking unseen side of his persona.

Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear! (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Career success. Fame’s shortcomings. The cringeworthy label of “curvy” and tough ballet days during her youth. Michela Giraud has a whole lot to unpack.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)

From Netflix: Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued - and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures

Available April 7

Queen of the South: Season 5

Return to Space (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Elon Musk and SpaceX engineers embark on a historic mission to return NASA astronauts to the International Space Station and revolutionize space travel.

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Soccer player Senzo Meyiwa was a national hero before his killing shocked South Africa. Who did it, and why? This docuseries dives into the evidence.

Available April 8

Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1

Dancing on Glass (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: When immense pressure threatens a ballerina in a new lead role, she and another dancer escape into a friendship that isolates them from the real world.

Dirty Lines (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In 1980s Amsterdam, an enterprising college student stumbles into a new career at a phone sex line started by two wildly different brothers.

Elite: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: At Las Encinas, a new semester means a new victim, a new perpetrator and a new mystery as the students find themselves drowning in secrets.

Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: A secret story, an unsolved mystery, a new beginning — and spies! Settle in for a second helping of Seuss-inspired fun and epic adventure.

Metal Lords (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: For teenage misfits Hunter and Kevin, the path to glory is clear: Devote themselves to metal. Win Battle of the Bands. And be worshipped like gods.

Tiger & Bunny 2 (Netflix Anime)

From Netflix: Mismatched hero duo Wild Tiger and Barnaby lead the way in keeping the peace and getting sponsors as heroes from around the world enter the fray.

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: On assignment in a perilous city to inspect a Black Ops team and its notorious leader, an upstanding prosecutor steps into a deadly war between spies.

Available April 9

My Liberation Notes (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Three siblings, exhausted by the monotony of day-to-day adulthood, seek to find fulfillment and freedom from their unremarkable lives.

Our Blues (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Romance is sweet and bitter — and life riddled with ups and downs — in multiple stories about people who live and work on bustling Jeju Island.

Available April 10

The Call

Nightcrawler

Available April 12

Hard Cell (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Events planner-turned-women’s prison governor Laura Willis documents the thrills and spills of life behind bars in this delightfully dry comedy series.

The Creature Cases (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Special agents Sam and Kit hop the globe with their sleuthing skills, science facts and cool gadgets to solve the animal kingdom’s many mysteries.

Available April 13

Almost Happy: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Sebastián gets another chance to romance Pilar, who’s now pregnant with Rocha’s twins. But many life lessons still await him.

Our Great National Parks (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: An epic five-part series narrated by President Barack Obama that invites viewers to celebrate and discover the power of our planet’s greatest national parks and wild spaces.

Smother-in-Law (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Living with her family since the pandemic struck, the meddling Isadir does her best to disrupt the lives of her bumbling son and rival daughter-in-law.

Today We Fix the World (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: After workaholic Diego learns that he might not be the father of young Benito, the duo sets out on an emotional quest to find the boy’s biological dad.

Available April 14

Ultraman: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

From Netflix: Ultraman is joined by Seven, Ace, Zoffy, Jack and Taro and together, the united Ultraman brotherhood takes on a new alien threat.

Available April 15

Anatomy of a Scandal (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: An insightful and suspenseful series about sexual consent and privilege set in London. Based on the international bestselling novel Anatomy of a Scandal by Sarah Vaughan.

Choose or Die (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Tempted by a chance to win unclaimed prize money, two friends reboot a mysterious 1980s video game and step into a surreal world of next-level terror.

Heirs to the Land (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Resourceful young Hugo Llor works to make a name for himself in 14th-century Barcelona while keeping a vow he made to the Estanyol family.

Mai (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A grieving mother discovers the criminals behind her daughter’s tragic death, and transforms from meek to merciless to get the real story.

One Piece Film Z

Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1

Available April 16

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4

Man of God (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Samuel forsakes his harsh religious upbringing to live his own life — but his soul remains caught between the world and the faith he left behind.

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Van Helsing: Season 5

Available April 19

Battle Kitty (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: A warrior kitten must defeat all the monsters on Battle Island in order to be crowned a champion. An interactive animated adventure from Matt Layzell.

Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

From Netflix: The epic series conclusion! Piloting Atlas Destroyer with Mei and Boy in tow, Hayley and Taylor continue their journey to Sydney, but first, they must get past a bloodthirsty cult.

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Abercrombie & Fitch conquered malls in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s with gorgeous models, pulsing dance beats and a fierce scent. But while the brand was running white hot, its popular “all-American” image began burning out as controversy came to light surrounding its exclusionary marketing and discriminatory hiring.

Available April 20

The Marked Heart (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A man hell-bent on exacting revenge on the organ trafficking organization that murdered his wife becomes involved with the woman who received her heart.

Russian Doll: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: After enduring the wildest night of their lives — over and over — Nadia and Alan stumble into another bewildering existential adventure.

The Turning Point (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A slacker who does his best to avoid confrontation strikes up an unlikely friendship with a dangerous thug who suddenly forces his way into his life.

Yakamoz S-245 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: After disaster strikes Earth, a marine biologist on a submarine research mission must fight to survive with the crew as a conspiracy comes to light.

Available April 21

All About Gila (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Popular Spanish comedians take the stage — and pick up the phone — to honor the esteemed Miguel Gila, recreating his most beloved stand-up performances.

He’s Expecting (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: When an ad executive who thinks he’s got it all figured out becomes pregnant, he’s forced to confront social inequalities he’s never considered before.

Available April 22

Along for the Ride (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: The summer before college Auden meets the mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac. While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted.

Heartstopper (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series.

Selling Sunset: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: New loves. Old foes. An exciting fresh face. With the luxury market on fire, competition comes to a boil at the brokerage. Who’ll shine — or stumble?

The Seven Lives of Lea (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Léa wakes up in the past seven times, in different bodies. Plunged into the mystery of a young man’s death, she tries to prevent it — with consequences.

Available April 25

Big Eyes

Available April 26

David Spade: Nothing Personal (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Hot off the beach from his guest hosting duties on Bachelor In Paradise, David Spade makes his Netflix comedy special debut with Nothing Personal. From sharing his disdain for crabs to his unique approach to turning down drugs, David proves that no topic is off limits. Filmed at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis, David Spade: Nothing Personal premieres globally on Netflix on April 26, 2022.

Available April 27

Bullsh*t The Game Show (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Hosted by Howie Mandell, Bullsh*t The Game Show will offer contestants a chance to win big money, even when they don’t know the correct answer. Throughout the game, players will work their way up a money ladder either by answering questions correctly or by confidently giving incorrect answers – and persuading their opponents that they are accurate. To win big in this game you don’t have to be the smartest person in the room to cash in, you just have to convince everyone that you are.

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: In this documentary, an investigative journalist reexamines the mysterious death of Marilyn Monroe, sharing his extensive audio interviews with the people who surrounded her.

Silverton Siege (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Tensions collide when a bank heist goes awry after an anti-apartheid strike. Based on a true story.

Available April 28

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: An impulsive, samurai-wannabe rabbit and his new warrior friends join forces to protect their city from monsters, ninjas, gang members and evil aliens.

Bubble (Netflix Anime)

From Netflix: In an abandoned Tokyo overrun by bubbles and gravitational abnormalities, one gifted young man has a fateful meeting with a mysterious girl.

Available April 29

Grace and Frankie: Season 7 - The Final Episodes (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Seven years ago, Grace and Frankie’s lives turned upside down when their longtime husbands left them for… each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie formed an unlikely and unbreakable bond as they faced uncertain futures head-on, and hand-in-hand. They’ve laughed together, cried together, did shrooms together, and twice-over became successful entrepreneurs together. A history-making 94 episodes later, Grace and Frankie continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically. Here’s to seven seasons of laughs, tears, mood-enhancers, and good vibes. And, as Grace and Frankie would say, fuck it. This may be their final chapter, but they’re just getting started.

Honeymoon with My Mother (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Dumped at the altar, a brokenhearted man is coerced into going through with his honeymoon... with his overbearing mother.

Ozark: Season 4 Part 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.

Rumspringa (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Traveling to Berlin, a young Amish man on his rite of passage connects with his roots, falls in love and makes a big decision.

YOUTH v GOV