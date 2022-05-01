Every movie and show coming to Netflix in May

Even with Netflix’s recommendation algorithm serving you new movies, new TV shows, and original programming tailored to your viewing habits, the streaming service’s fire hose of content makes what’s coming and going difficult to parse.

This month brings the long-awaited new season of Stranger Things — well, the first part, at least. Volume 3 of edgy adult animated series Love, Death & Robots also hits the platform, along with the newest season of the Ghost in the Shell anime. A collection of Jackass movies also trickle onto Netflix this month, but if that’s not for you, You’ve Got Mail and When Harry Met Sally also hit Netflix in May.

Available sometime in May

Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres

Welcome to Wedding Hell (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A marriage proposal is supposed to be a happy ending. But for one couple, it becomes the beginning of an uphill struggle over wedding preparations.

Available May 1

42

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

40-Love

A River Runs Through It

Are You the One?: Season 6

Blippi Wonders: Season 1

Corpse Bride

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Den of Thieves

Dirty Harry

Empire State

Forrest Gump

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

John Q

Menace II Society

Once Upon a Time in America

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Road to Perdition

Seven Years in Tibet

Soul Surfer

Summerland

The Gentlemen

The Lake House

U.S. Marshals (1998)

War of the Worlds

When Harry Met Sally

You’ve Got Mail

Available May 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Captain Barnacles, Kwazii and crew discover new environments and protect more critter friends as they hop around the globe on exciting missions.

Available May 3

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Follow free diver Johanna Nordblad in this documentary as she attempts to break the world record for distance traveled under ice with one breath.

Available May 4

40 Years Young (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: After learning a bitter truth, a chef joins his best friend and restaurant partner in a culinary competition in Cancún to reignite his zest for life.

The Circle: Season 4 (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)

From Netflix: They’re chatty. They’re shady. They’re secretly famous. They’re this season’s players — and all bets are off as they compete for the ultimate prize.

El marginal: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In this final season, Miguel seeks redemption behind bars, Diosito struggles in the outside world, and a cult threatens to become Puente Viejo’s demise.

Meltdown: Three Mile Island (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: From the acclaimed producers of Erin Brockovich and Academy Award-nominated director Kief Davidson (The Ivory Game) comes a gripping four-part documentary series that tells the story of ordinary people having the courage to do extraordinary things. Meltdown tackles the near catastrophe at Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania through the lens of chief engineer and whistleblower, Richard Parks, as well as the community it impacted. Dramatic reenactments, archival footage, never-before-seen home video, and in-depth interviews bring viewers into the worst nuclear incident in U.S. history.

Summertime: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Another summer, another string of love triangles as the group navigates their passions and tests the boundaries of friendship.

Available May 5

Blood Sisters (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Bound by a dangerous secret, best friends Sarah and Kemi are forced to go on the run after a wealthy groom disappears during his engagement party.

Clark (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: This is the unbelievable story of Clark Olofsson, the controversial criminal who inspired the term “Stockholm syndrome.” Based on his truths and lies.

Pentaverate (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go!: Season 1

Wild Babies (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Follow the adventures of baby lions, elephants, penguins, pangolins and more as they learn to navigate the highs and lows of life in the wild.

Available May 6

Along for the Ride (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: The summer before college, studious Auden meets mysterious Eli, and — on nightly quests — he helps her experience the carefree teen life she was missing.

Marmaduke (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Messy and mischievous Marmaduke has a big heart but can’t stay out of trouble! Does he have what it takes to shine in the swanky dog show world?

The Sound of Magic (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A magician living in an abandoned theme park makes troubles disappear, and hope reappear, for a disenchanted teen enduring harsh realities.

Thar (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A veteran cop sees the chance to prove himself when murder and a stranger’s grisly torture plot shake the walls of a sleepy desert town.

The Takedown (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Forced to reteam after a decade, two mismatched cops investigate a murder in a divided French town, where a wider conspiracy looms.

Welcome to Eden (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A group of young adults attend a party on a remote island, but the supposed paradise they find waiting for them is anything but.

Available May 8

Christina P: Mom Genes (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Christina P is back and better than ever in her new Netflix comedy special Mom Genes. No detail is too intimate as Christina hilariously shares the trials and tribulations of motherhood, marriage, and everything in between. Filmed at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City, Christina P: Mom Genes premieres globally on Netflix this Mother’s Day, May 8th, 2022.

Available May 9

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War (Netflix Anime)

From Netflix: In the year 2045, Motoko Kusanagi and Section 9 return to fight a dangerous new threat in this feature-length recut of the first season of “SAC_2045.”

Available May 10

Outlander: Season 5

Workin’ Moms: Season 6 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Work-life balance?!? What’s that? Kate, Anne, Jenny, Sloane and Val are clocking in overtime handling big problems at the office and at home.

42 Days of Darkness (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A woman leads a frantic search to find her missing sister in a town in Chile amid a media storm and the police investigation. Inspired by a true case.

Brotherhood: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In the aftermath of a deadly riot, Edson and Cristina grapple with new enemies and threats. But as the stakes rise, their bond is tested.

Operation Mincemeat (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Two British intelligence officers hatch an outlandish scheme to trick the Nazis and alter the course of World War II. Based on a true story of deception.

Our Father (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: After a woman’s at-home DNA test reveals multiple half-siblings, she discovers a shocking scheme involving donor sperm and a popular fertility doctor.

The Getaway King (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A folk-hero bandit known for his many prison breaks considers a fresh life path when he gets a new girlfriend. Based on the life of Zdzisław Najmrodzki.

Available May 12

Maverix (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Motocross teens go for big air as they try to beat their rivals, bring out the best in each other and win it all in this high-speed series.

Savage Beauty (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Seeking revenge for her tragic past, a mysterious woman embeds herself in a powerful family who possess a global beauty empire — and dark secrets.

Available May 13

Bling Empire: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Los Angeles’s beloved uber-rich Asians are back with even more luxury, glamor and crazy. This season, a romance between Kevin and Kim percolates, Cherie and Jessey’s relationship is questioned, and as Kane and Kevin’s best bud friendship is tested, Beverly Hills’s rivaling queens, Christine and Anna, put a new twist on the art of social warfare. But through it all, the one thing these friends hold dearest to their hearts is their love for each other…and of course, impeccable style.

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Reexamining his own legacy, a renowned figure in erotic cinema decides to branch out and make movies in other genres, from sci-fi to medieval action.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: An iconoclastic idealist runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln in this series based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling novels.

New Heights (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: When business consultant Michi Wyss inherits his late father’s troubled farm he must confront his rural past — and his family’s future.

Senior Year (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A cheerleading stunt gone wrong landed her in a 20-year coma. Now she’s 37, newly awake and ready to live out her high school dream: becoming prom queen.

Available May 14

Borrego

Available May 15

PJ Masks: Season 4

Available May 16

Blippi’s Adventures

Servant of the People: Seasons 2-3

Vampire in the Garden (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Though mortal enemies, a human girl and a vampire queen set out in search of the paradise where humans and vampires once coexisted in peace.

Available May 17

The Future Diary: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A brand-new love story unfolds when a young office worker in Tokyo finds herself caught between a charming bartender and a handsome medical student.

Available May 18

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Anonymous and exploitative, a network of online chat rooms ran rampant with sex crimes. The hunt to take down its operators required guts and tenacity.

Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Following the success of the multi-award winning Australian series, this insightful and warmhearted US based docu-series follows autistic people as they navigate the world of dating and relationships.

The Perfect Family (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: At first, Lucía is taken aback by her son’s girlfriend’s eclectic family, but little does she know the impact they’ll have on her prim and proper life.

Toscana (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: When a Danish chef travels to Tuscany to sell his father’s business, he meets a local woman who inspires him to rethink his approach to life and love.

Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In this final season, as enemies become allies and the truth is finally exposed, Álex becomes fixated on solving a new enigma: What happened to Sara?

Available May 19

A Perfect Pairing (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: To land a major client, a hard-driving LA wine-company exec (Victoria Justice) travels to an Australian sheep station, where she ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local (Adam Demos).

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Picking up where The Boss Baby: Family Business left off, adult Ted Templeton Jr. uses Tina’s magical formula to turn himself back into the Boss Baby. But returning to BabyCorp is anything but child’s play.

The G Word with Adam Conover (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: The G Word with Adam Conover is a hybrid comedy-documentary series that pulls back the curtain on the surprising ways the US government impacts our everyday lives, from the mundane to the life changing. With his signature blend of irreverence and insight, Conover explores the government’s triumphs, failures, and what we might be able to do to change it. Based on The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy by best-selling author Michael Lewis (The Big Short, Moneyball), The G Word with Adam Conover is produced by Higher Ground alongside Adam Conover, Jon Cohen, and Jon Wolf of Fair Point.

Insiders: Season 2 (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)

From Netflix: Ten new candidates sign up for a casting call for a reality show, unaware the cameras have already started rolling. Let the mind games begin — again.

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: This documentary examines the murder of photojournalist José Luis Cabezas, a crime that shook Argentina and exposed a political and financial conspiracy.

Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: A new comedy special from Rodrigo Sant’Anna.

Available May 20

Ben Is Back

F*ck Love Too (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Love triangles and lingering doubts put relationships to the test as Lisa faces a difficult choice, Jack lands in a crisis and Bo questions her marriage.

Jackass 4.5

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Uncanny worlds, violent delights and twisted kicks await in the third volume of the Emmy-winning animated anthology from Tim Miller and David Fincher.

Wrong Side of the Tracks (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A war veteran angry at the drug dealers and troublemakers infiltrating his neighborhood sets out to reform his wayward teenage granddaughter.

Available May 22

One Piece: New Episodes

Available May 23

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

From Netflix: In the year 2045, cybernetic mercenary Motoko Kusanagi returns to Section 9 to face a dangerous new threat: the posthumans.

Godspeed (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: An ex-army captain travels to Dalyan to stop his friend’s beloved from marrying another man, but grief and trauma from a combat tragedy mar his journey.

Sea of Love (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Bruda and his sea animal friends go on mini-adventures in the ocean and discover that everyday moments are filled with bits of magic.

Available May 25

Larva Pendant (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: When Yellow gets trapped by a mean and mischievous cat Red rushes (noisily) to his rescue.

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In a new season of his reality series, “Everybody Loves Raymond” creator Phil Rosenthal travels the globe to take in local cuisine and culture of new destinations, including Oaxaca, Maine, Helsinki, Portland and Madrid.

Available May 26

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: When Zipp realizes that the power of the crystals are fading, she goes on a mission to figure out why.

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: The adaptation of the hit video game franchise returns for a new season.

Available May 27

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Darkness returns to Hawkins just in time for spring break, triggering fresh terror, disturbing memories — and the threat of war.

Available May 30

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: On a trip to the beautiful Taj Mahal, Bheem gets distracted trying to return a little girl’s lost teddy bear before someone steals it!

Available May 31

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1