Fast X replaces Justin Lin with Now You See Me director

New, 10 comments

Welcome to the family, Louis Leterrier

By Petrana Radulovic
Vin Diesel and Paul Walker sit in a car together in 2001’s The Fast and the Furious Photo: Universal Pictures

Louis Leterrier, director of The Incredible Hulk, The Transporter, and Now You See Me, will take on Fast X, the next Fast and Furious movie, Variety reports. This announcement comes right after the news that longtime Fast and Furious director Justin Lin departed from Fast X. Lin is still set to remain onboard as a producer.

Lin directed five Fast movies, starting with 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and ending with last year’s F9. He was already a week into production when he announced his departure, which means that Leterrier will be diving right into the movie. A New York Daily News report suggests Lin departed after clashing with star Vin Diesel.

Diesel returns to Fast X as racer Dom Torretto, along with series regulars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Ludacris. New to the cast are Brie Larson and Jason Momoa. Sung Kang and Charlize Theron also return. Fast X was originally envisioned as the first installment of a two-part finale, though it is unclear whether or not that is still the roadmap (ha ha ha).

Pending any production delays, the movie is set for a May 19, 2023 release.

