 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Harley and Ivy have been ‘doing a ton of banging’ in the Harley Quinn season 3 trailer

This is not how I remember The Court of Owls going

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Look, Black Adam and a new Aquaman movie might be cool and all, but there’s only one take on the DC Universe that matters right now, and it’s Harley Quinn. After two long years away, the raunchy animated comedy is back and it is horny as hell, gayer than ever, and more than a little violent.

So what have Harley and Ivy been up to since we last saw them, riding off into the sunset together in the season 2 finale? Mostly, according to Harley, “a ton of banging” (and also a few non-banging related things you can read about in the comic book set immediately afterward).

The trailer for the new season hits hard and fast, continuing to affectionately lambast the entire DC Universe with its irreverence — like re-imagining the Court of Owls as an Eyes Wide Shut-style sex party or including a scene of Batman going down on Catwoman, which DC execs objected to, saying “heroes don’t do that.” (Liars.)

Looks like in Harley Quinn, they do!

Harley Quinn season 3 premieres on HBO Max on July 28.

Next Up In DC

Loading comments...

The Latest

Simpsons Hit and Run fan puts a cult classic in an open-world remake

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Like the PS5’s design? Maybe you’ll like Sony’s new gaming monitors and headsets

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Thai cave movie Thirteen Lives follows the terrifying real-world rescue

By Austen Goslin
/ new

More proof that Ultraman is good: Monster Rancher is back

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Every gift in Neon White: Rebirth

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Amazon’s Fallout TV show just got more interesting, because Kyle MacLachlan’s in it

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon