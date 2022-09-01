Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in September

Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform still hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like the upcoming Andor series, there is a host of older movies and shows that trickle onto Disney Plus each month.

Speaking of Andor, after an initial delay, the new Star Wars series finally premieres! Remaining episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will also drop on Disney Plus. But most importantly, Pixar’s Cars on the Road debuts! And also the live-action Pinocchio. Disney Plus Day is also in September, so gear up for some making-of documentaries. From the back catalog comes a bunch of singalong versions of Disney movies, along with the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder. And also, the long-awaited sequel to cult classic Hocus Pocus arrives at the end of the month, just in time to kick off Halloween season!

Available Sept. 1

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3

From Disney: In Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode comedy series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. The series is directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Coiro and Gao, “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” streams exclusively on Disney+ beginning August 18, 2022.

Available Sept. 2

Al Davis VS. The NFL

Dickie V

Elway to Marino

Nature Boy

Run Ricky Run

Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?

The Band That Wouldn’t Die

The Two Bills

Year of the Scab

Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia Premiere

From Disney: Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia is a special in which the audience will have exclusive access to the behind the scenes of the series and on how the cast built their characters. Karol Sevilla and Pipe Bueno talk about their on-screen chemistry and the challenge Pipe faced when taking on a lead role in his first acting experience, meanwhile Christian Tappan talks about how he took on the challenge of playing “El Faraón”.

Available Sept. 7

Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (S1)

Europe from Above (S3)

Europe from Above (S4)

Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Episode 307 “Camp Prom”

From Disney: The Wildcats head to Camp Shallow Lake, a California sleepaway camp, where they and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of “Frozen” on the horizon AND a drama-filled “docu-series” of the production, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is “best in snow” without leaving anyone out in the cold.

Available Sept. 8

Frozen (Sing-Along)

Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)

Thor: Love and Thunder

Cars on the Road Premiere All Episodes Streaming

From Disney: Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original series Cars on the Road follow Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mater (voice of Larry the Cable Guy) as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip to meet up with Mater’s sister.

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances (Special) Premiere

From Disney: Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances is a look back on the 20 most memorable dances of thirty seasons of Dancing with the Stars’ chosen by the Pro-Dancers. Hosted by Derek Hough, Kym Johnson, Cheryl Burke, and Brandon Armstrong, we’ll see them countdown to their most unforgettable performance – highlighting everything from the best Mirrorball-winning performances over the years, to iconic opening numbers, Emmy-winning dances, and unforgettable celebrity mishaps. It all leads up to season 31 premiering live only on Disney+. Dancing with the Stars is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory Season 1 Premiere All Episodes Streaming

From Disney: The face of a new generation of aspirational adventurers and natural history filmmakers, 29-year-old National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory takes viewers on epic and nail-biting journeys that push into the most spectacular and secretive corners of our wild world. Armed with leading-edge film technology, the Disney+ original series Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory, from National Geographic, breaks the mold of the traditional natural history program by telling extraordinary, real-life animal stories and taking viewers with him for every beat of the action. For weeks at a time, the charismatic BAFTA Award-winning cinematographer immerses himself into the animals’ lives to capture the untold stories of iconic creatures living in some of the harshest environments on our planet. This season, we will see Bertie braving the icy worlds of Antarctica in search of the biggest gathering of whales ever filmed and coming face-to-face with specialist buffalo-hunting lions in Zambia. In this multipart adventure series, he will take audiences on an ambitious odyssey across the globe, showcasing the natural world at a time when it faces its greatest challenges.

Growing Up Premiere All Episodes Streaming

From Disney: Created by Brie Larson and Culture House, “Growing Up” is an innovative hybrid docu-series that explores the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling coming of age stories. The series uses narrative, experimental, and documentary filmmaking to follow one casted individual, ages 18-22, as they tell their story. They represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer an engaging look at teenage-hood and the diverse social, familial, and internal obstacles young people face on their path to self-discovery and acceptance. Each 30-minute episode features one young person, or “hero,” and their experience growing up. Each episode is anchored by a deeply personal interview that allows our heroes to walk us through their childhood and teenage years. Alongside these interviews, creative cinematic reenactments help bring their major inflection points to life.

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder Premiere

From Disney: Settle in with the likes of Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and Tessa Thompson, and as they divulge the secrets behind the creation of Thor: Love and Thunder. Through in-depth interviews with cast and crew, along with raw, unseen footage from the set and beyond, ASSEMBLED pulls back the curtain on the God of Thunder’s fourth feature film.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return Premiere

From Disney: With never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage, colorful personal stories and meaningful moments, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return showcases the making of Lucasfilm’s original limited series for Disney+, Obi-Wan Kenobi, an epic story that begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. This insightful documentary from Lucasfilm and Supper Club explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen—and Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to their respective classic roles. Director Deborah Chow, cast and crew reflect on their journey to tell a new story with iconic Star Wars characters Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and Princess Leia, while introducing new heroes and villains into the saga along the way. Complete with visits to the creature shop, props department and more, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return features the side of filmmaking that makes Star Wars so unique—the respect and passion for the generation-spanning legacy and the beloved characters.

Pinocchio Premiere

From Disney: Academy Award® winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action and CGI retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the woodcarver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his real son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his “conscience”; Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is “Honest” John; Academy Award® nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman.

A Disney+ Day premiere, “Pinocchio” will launch September 8, 2022, exclusively on Disney+.

Remembering Premiere

From Disney: Where do ideas come from? And where do they go when they’re forgotten? These central questions are brought to life in Remembering, an original short film by Emmy® Winning director Elijah Allan-Blitz. The story follows a writer (played by Academy Award® winner Brie Larson) who loses a very important idea when her phone rings. Personified as golden light, this lost idea is found by the writer’s inner child, who takes its on a journey through The World of Imagination. It is easy to lose touch with this world, but each of us can be inspired by it---if we just remember. With a first of its kind companion Augmented Reality app, Disney+ subscribers can interact with the story by scanning the TV at disney.com/Remembering to extend The World of Imagination, into their living room.

Tierra Incognita Premiere All Episodes Streaming

From Disney: Tierra Incógnita follows Eric Dalaras (Pedro Maurizi), a teenager who discovers a hair-raising world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years before. Raised by his maternal grandparents along with his sister Uma (Mora Fisz), Eric decides to run away from home and go back to his childhood town, Cabo Qwert, to find answers where his parents were last seen: the Tierra Incógnita horror theme park. Together with his friends, his sister and his aunt, Eric must overcome his fears in order to find answers and solve the mystery in a dark and unfamiliar world.

Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons) Premiere

From Disney: Heart set on becoming a princess, Lisa Simpson is surprised to learn being bad might be more fun.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 4

Available Sept. 9

United Sharks of America

Available Sept. 14

First Alaskans (S1)

In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)

Short Circuit Episode

From Disney: Walt Disney Animation Studios presents Short Circuit, an experimental, innovative program where anyone at the Studio can pitch an idea and get selected to create their own short film.

Episode 206 “Reflect”

Directed by Hillary Bradfield

From Disney: A ballet dancer battles her own reflection, overcoming doubt and fear by channeling her inner strength, grace and power.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Episode 308 “Let It Go”

Available Sept. 15

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5

Available Sept. 16

Coco (Sing-Along)

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Mija Premiere

From Disney: Disney Original Documentary’s Mija features Doris Muñoz and Jacks Haupt, two daughters of immigrants from Mexico who are both navigating their careers in the music industry. Seeking to provide for their families while achieving their dreams, Doris and Jacks bond over the ever-present guilt of being the first American-born members of their families and the financial risks of pursuing their dreams. For them, the pressure of success is heightened because it is their family’s hope for green cards and family reunification.

Mija is a moving love letter to immigrants and their children. Director Isabel Castro’s intimate debut feature constructs an ethereal vision and dedication to the daughters that fight for their families, their dreams and themselves.

Available Sept. 19

Dancing with the Stars Season 31 Premiere (Live)

From Disney: Dancing with the Stars is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Available Sept. 21

Firebuds (S1, 12 episodes)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 episodes)

Andor 3-Episode Premiere

From Disney: The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Super/Natural Premiere All Episodes Streaming

From Disney: Executive-produced by James Cameron and narrated by Academy Award®-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning actor Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Power of the Dog), this new series will utilize the latest scientific innovations and leading-edge filmmaking technology to reveal the secret powers and super-senses of the world’s most extraordinary animals, inviting viewers to see and hear beyond normal human perception to experience the natural world as a specific species does — from seeing flowers in bee-vision to eavesdropping on a conversation between elephant seals to soaring the length of a football field with glow-in-the-dark squirrels.

Available Sept. 22

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6

Available Sept. 23

Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home

Spies in Disguise

The Call of the Wild

Available Sept. 26

Dancing with the Stars Episode 2 (Live)

Available Sept. 28

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Season 2 Premiere

From Disney: After winning back the Mighty Ducks team name last year, our squad-with-heart and their coach Alex Morrow (Lauren Graham) take to the road to attend an intense summer hockey institute in California run by charming yet hardcore former NHL player, Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel). It’s a place for kids to get excellent at hockey — without school to get in the way. As our Ducks try to survive in this super-competitive environment, they’re faced with the question: Can you win summer?

Episode 201 “Ice Breaker”

Our Mighty Ducks, along with their coach Alex Morrow, head to an elite summer hockey institute in California, run by charming yet hardcore former NHL player Colin Cole. It’s invitation only, and the talent is next-level great. It’s SO great that the Ducks begin to wonder what they are even doing there. But when Coach Cole tells our squad they may not be a good “fit” for his program, they get fired up to prove him wrong – even though a mysterious camper warns them not to stay.

Andor Episode 4

Available Sept. 29

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7

Available Sept. 30

Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)

Under Wraps 2

Hocus Pocus 2 Premiere

From Disney: The live-action comedy Hocus Pocus 2 is a haunting sequel to the 1993 Halloween cult classic which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem. It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.