All the news and trailers out of Netflix’s giant Tudum fan event

This Saturday’s big Netflix event (called Tudum, for the record, like the noise that the Netflix bumper makes) was full of announcements for a wide gamut of movies and TV shows that currently populate the streaming service. The Witcher, Bridgerton, Outer Banks, You, Dead to Me, Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2, and more got dates, trailers, and/or cast announcements. Historical romance! Mysteries! Fantasy! Black comedies! Tudum is Netflix’s annual moment to flex, and if they proved anything, it’s that they’re in the works on options for literally every possible type of customer.

Since the event lasted hours, we’ve rounded up the very best bits of news out of Tudum for your viewing pleasure. So click that skip intro button and scroll through.

Alice in Borderland resurfaces with a season 2 “super teaser” trailer

One can only begin to debate what qualifies the above as a super teaser trailer, but whatever, the hit manga adaptation is back in full force this December.

The Outer Banks season 3 trailer is someone’s Avengers

The uber-popular teen soap returns to command TikToks everywhere. If you’re not in the know, it’s probably time to join the cult and just watch it.

Chris Hemsworth is back landing helicopters on trains in Extraction 2

Hemsworth’s military action franchise is back with its stunts-forward approach to rocking your living room subwoofer. And yes, they’re really landing helicopters on moving trains for this one.

You season 4, confirmed creepy

We will not entertain Evan Peters doing Hot Jeffrey Dahmer but we will entertain Penn Badgley doing his You thing.

A never before seen Squid Game clip

Clearly Squid Game season 2 is not right around the corner, but Netflix hoped to whet appetites by releasing this new deleted scene.

Enola Holmes is back in November

The first trailer for the Enola Holmes sequel brings back Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes’ precocious little sister. This time, Enola tries to set up her own detective agency — but finds that it’s particularly hard to get clients when you’re Sherlock Holmes’ teenage sister.

Bridgerton’s getting a Charlotte spinoff

Not only is the third season of Bridgerton — this time centering around Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton — on its way, but there is also a prequel series in the works. A first look at the prequel series showcases a young Queen Charlotte, as played by India Amarteifio.

Shadow and Bone teaser introduces some fan favorites

We don’t have a release date for season 2 of Shadow and Bone beyond 2023, but this brief sneak peek packs in a bunch of much-loved book characters. Nikolai, Wylan, Tamar, and Tolya join Alina, Kaz, and the Darkling this time around.

Emily returns to Paris

Haha, get it? Emily and her Parisian adventures come back to Netflix on Dec. 21.

Wednesday will premiere on a Wednesday

Tim Burton’s Addams Family series will premiere on Nov. 23. In this spinoff, a teenage Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) attends a Goth boarding school called Nevermore Academy. She meets a bunch of kooky characters — and then gets tangled up in a murder mystery.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio gets a stunning behind-the-scenes look

Netflix is joining this year’s Pinocchio party with Guillermo del Toro’s new stop-motion iteration of the classic fairy tale. But rather than a traditional trailer Netflix’s Tudum gave us a exciting look at the process that went into animating the movie’s complicated movement, bizarre scale, and beautiful animation.

Manifest season 4 readies fans for landing

The first part of the final season of Manifest hits Netflix on Nov. 4. Part 2 is still on the way.

Hellbound season 2!

As fans of Hellbound season 1 we fully endorse this tease of Hellbound season 2.

The Witcher: Blood Origin release date arrives before the year’s over

Worlds will collide.



The Witcher: Blood Origin premieres this December. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/aUss0VQAYX — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

Not only did we get an early look of key art for season 3 of The Witcher, we also got some casting news for The Witcher: Blood Origin, which hits Netflix on Dec. 25.

A new video of Vikings: Valhalla season 2 involving more vikings (but not so much Valhalla)

Legendary Viking heroes team up in a first look clip for the second season of Vikings: Valhalla.

1899, from the folks who made Dark, got a release date

The creators of Netflix’s Dark have another thrilling mystery on the way — only this time, it’s historical and takes place upon a doomed ocean liner voyage. The cast of 1899 reveals that the series will arrive on Nov. 17.

The Witcher season 3 is coming next summer

Our family returns! The Witcher is back for Season 3 in Summer 2023 #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/pV414YvRPI — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

The Witcher’s cast was on hand at Tudum to reveal a few brief behind-the-scenes looks at the new season, as well as the first poster, which teases the summer 2023 release.

Oxenfree is the next big Netflix game

Hit indie game Oxenfree comes to Netflix’s oft-forgotten game service... check it out!

Dead to Me season 3 finally premieres this November

Linda Cardellini and Alicia Silverstone headline this wacky black comedy about two grieving women who meet at a support group and find themselves entangled in dark secrets, murder coverups, and more. The final season hits Netflix on Nov. 17.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery gets a little scene

Started off with Enola Holmes and now we’re ending with another detective. Benoit Blanc is back at it again, solving another murder mystery in a sequel to Rian Johnson’s acclaimed 2019 whodunnit Knives Out.