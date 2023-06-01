Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in June

Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like Marvel’s Secret Invasion, a host of older movies and shows trickle onto Disney Plus each month.

Nick Fury is back in action in Secret Invasion, which will shine a light on what the Skrulls have been up to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2019’s Captain Marvel. This month also brings a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos biopic, a Stan Lee documentary, and eight seasons of Home Improvement. Oh, and also Avatar: The Way of Water finally makes its streaming debut.

Available June 2

Pride from Above

Available June 7

America’s National Parks (S2)

Avatar: The Way of Water

First Alaskans (S2)

Available June 9

Hailey’s on It! (S1, 6 episodes)

Flamin’ Hot

From Disney: Flamin’ Hot is the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia) who as a Frito-Lay janitor disrupted the food industry by channeling his Mexican-American heritage to turn Flamin’ Hot Cheetos from a snack into an iconic global pop culture phenomenon.

Available June 9

Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S2)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 5 episodes)

Pupstruction (S1, 8 episodes)

Raven’s Home (S6, 4 episodes)

Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

From Disney: Join cast and crew as they delve deep into the creation of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Combining immersive behind-the-scenes footage with candid interviews, Assembled reveals how an incredible new world was brought to the screen.

Available June 16

Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 7 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S2, 5 episodes)

Stan Lee

From Disney: From Marvel Studios and acclaimed director David Gelb, Stan Lee is the official documentary film about Stan “The Man” Lee and his rise to influence in the world of comic books and pop culture. Tracing his life from his upbringing as Stanley Lieber to the rise of Marvel Comics, Stan Lee tells the story of Stan Lee’s life, career, and legacy in his own words through personal archive material.

Available June 21

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper (S1)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 9 episodes)

Secret Invasion Episode 1

From Disney: In Marvel Studios’ new series Secret Invasion, set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart the imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Available June 23

World’s Best

From Disney: Twelve-year-old mathematics genius Prem discovers his recently deceased father was a famous rapper and immediately sets out to learn more about his father’s life and passions. Empowered by imaginative hip-hop music-fueled fantasies, Prem is determined to find out if hip-hop truly is in his DNA.

Available June 28

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2, 7 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)

Home Improvement (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6, S7, S8)

Home in the Wild (S1)

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3

Episode 1

From Disney: The latest installment of Disney’s Gallery documentary series pulls back the curtain on the making of the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Interviews with the cast and crew and behind-the-scenes footage provide an in-depth look at the latest episodes of the Emmy-award winning series.

Week-End Family All Episodes Streaming

From Disney: Everyone has grown up in a year! Romy is about to become a big sister, Vic is a blooming teenager and Clara is already thinking about the future. Emma, who has been living with Fred for over a year, is finding the balance between her new job and her life as a step-mom. Meanwhile, Fred tries hard to keep the happy tribe in check. It is not always an easy feat, especially when he listens to Stan’s bad advice.

Secret Invasion Episode 2