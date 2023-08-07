 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch the Good Omens bloopers to heal your broken heart

The apology dance becomes even funnier

By Petrana Radulovic
Crowley, as played by David Tennant, bowing after his apology dance Image: Prime Video
Good Omens season 2 was a cozy, almost low-stakes romp — but one that ended in bittersweet, painful heartbreak. If you, like me, are still trying to patch up your broken heart, there is some good news while we still wait for an official season 3 announcement. Bloopers for season 2 are now out, along with some extra bonus content, like behind-the-scenes clips, extended scenes, and concept art.

To access these goodies, you need to be watching the show on Prime Video. While watching, you should see something that says X-Ray up in the top left corner. Click on that, and there should be an option for bonus content. Therein lies bloopers (and behind-the-scenes clips, extended scenes, deleted scenes, etc.).

But in case you're not readily somewhere that you can sit back and watch David Tennant, Michael Sheen, and the rest of the Good Omens cast be charming on Prime Video, fans have already started posting clips of the bloopers and extra content on YouTube, TikTok, and other social media sites. My personal favorite is when Aziraphale holds up a scorecard for Crowley‘s “I was wrong” dance.

Good Omens season 2 is available now on Prime Video.

