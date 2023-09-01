Even with Netflix’s recommendation algorithm serving you new movies, new TV shows, and original programming tailored to your viewing habits, the streaming service’s firehose of content makes what’s coming and going difficult to parse.

A new generation of Spy Kids saves the day this September — along with a new generation of vampire hunters in Castlevania: Nocturne. Also, a lot of One Piece movies, following the tail-end of the live-action TV adaptation. Several Jaws movies also swim to the streaming service, along with new seasons of Sex Education and Disenchantment.

Available now

Samurai Shodown (Netflix Games)

From Netflix: Focus your mind. Draw your blade. Embrace death. Anticipate, disarm and attack your opponent to taste sweet victory in this classic fighting reboot.

LEGO® Legacy: Heroes Unboxed (Netflix Games)

From Netflix: Captain Redbeard, Princess Storm or Hot Dog Man? Assemble a dream team of minifigures to explore, battle enemies and build sets in this adventure game.

WrestleQuest (Netflix Games)

From Netflix: Slam your way to the top! Draw inspiration from wrestling icons to perfect your signature entrance, moves and style in this role-playing adventure.

Available in September

The Devil’s Plan (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In this competition of intelligence, contestants face off in games of wit and strategy to be crowned winner and go home with the ultimate prize.

Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: This documentary delves into the unanswered questions surrounding the trial of Jessica Wongso — years after the death of her best friend, Mirna Salihin.

Song of the Bandits (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In the lawless land of Gando, fierce bandits will stop at nothing to fight for their precious homeland and loved ones — even if it means life or death.

Vasco Rossi: Living It (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Italy’s most beloved rock star Vasco Rossi grants unprecedented access to intimate details of his personal life and successful career over the decades.

Available Sept. 1

A Day and a Half (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: In a desperate bid to reunite with his daughter, an armed man bursts into the medical center where his estranged wife works and kidnaps her.

Disenchantment: Part 5 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar’s wrath, Princess Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill the one she loves.

Friday Night Plan (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: When their mother takes off on a business trip, two bickering brothers unite to secretly attend the hottest party of the year before she returns.

Happy Ending (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A year into their otherwise happy relationship, Luna’s suggestion to include a third person in their sex life turns her bond with Mink upside down.

Love is Blind: After the Altar : Season 4 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: The season’s participants share updates and fresh perspectives a year after living the pod life while preparing for an epic flag football showdown.

8 Mile

Arrival

Baby Mama

Couples Retreat

Fast Times at Ridgemont High|

Fences

Field of Dreams

Hacksaw Ridge

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda 2

Land of the Lost

Matilda

Miss Congeniality

National Security

One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia

One Piece Episode of East blue - Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure

One Piece Episode of Skypiea

One Piece Film: Gold

One Piece Heart of Gold

One Piece: 3D2Y - Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends

Public Enemies

S.W.A.T.: Season 6

Stand by Me

Superbad

U-571

Up in the Air

Vice

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Woody Woodpecker

Available Sept. 2

Love Again

Available Sept. 3

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Is She the Wolf? (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: They’re all here to look for true romance — but hidden among the women is at least one “wolf,” a saboteur who’s only pretending to be falling in love.

Available Sept. 5

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: A new stand-up comedy special from Shane Gillis.

Available Sept. 6

6ixtynin9 The Series (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: After losing her job, a woman discovers a mysterious package on her apartment doorstep — and her life takes a turn for the worse.

Infamy (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: They’re all here to look for true romance — but hidden among the women is at least one “wolf,” a saboteur who’s only pretending to be falling in love.

Predators (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Experience life through the eyes of cheetahs, polar bears and more of the planet’s most powerful hunters as they fight against the odds to survive.

Reporting For Duty (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: When Suzano assumes the role of police chief at a new precinct, the timid newbie will have to prove his mettle to his fearless squad.

Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Survivors, whistleblowers and experts recount the Boy Scouts of America’s decadeslong cover-up of sexual abuse cases and its heartbreaking impact.

Tahir’s House (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A family of amateur entrepreneurs must come together to convert their failing fish shop into a thriving business, but branching out isn’t easy.

Available Sept. 7

Dear Child (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A mysterious woman’s escape from her harrowing captivity points investigators toward the terrifying truth behind an unsolved disappearance years earlier.

GAMERA -Rebirth- (Netflix Anime)

From Netflix: In the summer of 1989, four kids in Tokyo witness the emergence of the turtle kaiju Gamera, who bravely stands up against giant human-eating monsters.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: In a race to destroy the all-powerful Tianshang weapons once and for all, the Dragon Knights face off against enemies both familiar and unexpected.

Top Boy: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Sully takes charge, pushing Dushane to cash out, but with a new order comes new challenges, threats, and consequences.

Virgin River: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Mel adjusts to a different pace of life, Jack works to grow his business, and the town faces new threats as secrets begin to surface in Virgin River.

What If (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: When a pair of newlywed musicians get trapped in a storm on their island honeymoon, they must face difficult truths that could tear their marriage apart.

Available Sept. 8

A Time Called You (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A grieving woman magically travels through time to 1998, where she meets a man with an uncanny resemblance to her late love.

Burning Body (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: When a police officer is murdered and set on fire, all eyes focus on two other agents: his girlfriend and her lover. Inspired by true events.

Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Ash, Pikachu and their two friends Misty and Brock travel around helping Pokémon in need — all while being watched by a guardian in the sky.

Rosa Peral’s Tapes (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: This true-crime documentary film features Rosa Peral’s first interview from prison since she was convicted of murdering her partner aided by an ex-lover.

Selling The OC: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: O Group agents work to keep their eyes on the prize as they meet a potential new teammate, battle red-hot rumors and test the real estate waters in Cabo.

Spy Ops (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Intelligence operatives from MI6 to the CIA share insider stories of spy craft, Cold War campaigns, and coups carried out by covert agents.

Available Sept. 12

Glow Up: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A new batch of aspiring makeup artists draw, contour and blend their way to a big career break in this creative and colorful reality competition series.

Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: A new stand-up comedy special from Michelle Wolf.

The Wolf of Wall Street

Available Sept. 13

Class Act (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A relentlessly ambitious working-class man becomes one of France’s most controversial public figures in this fictionalized biopic about Bernard Tapie.

Freestyle (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: In need of cash for time in the recording studio, a rising rap star with a criminal past sets up a risky drug deal that could cost him everything.

Wrestlers (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: At a storied professional wrestling organization, new owners and a roster of rising stars strive to make an impact beyond the ring in this docuseries.

Available Sept. 14

Barbie - A Touch of Magic: Season 1

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Appointed to teach the Grand Duchess’s timid son the intricacies of seduction, a love connoisseur finds himself in a scandal — and a romance of his own.

Once Upon a Crime (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: While at the royal ball with Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood finds herself in the middle of a mystery. Can she solve the case before midnight strikes?

Thursday’s Widows (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Teresa finds her husband and his two best friends dead in the lavish community where they live. As the truth comes to light, so will dark secrets.

Available Sept. 15

Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7

Band of Brothers

The Club: Part 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: With her husband gone, Raşel raises her daughter at Club Istanbul with the help of her mother, but their relationships are tested by loss and betrayal.

El Conde (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Augusto Pinochet is a vampire ready to die, but the vultures around him won’t let him go without one last bite. A dark satire by Pablo Larraín.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7 (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Journalist and former inmate Raphael Rowe experiences life inside prisons in Finland, the Czech Republic, Indonesia and the Solomon Islands.

Intervention: Season 22

Love at First Sight (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Two strangers connect on a flight to London, only to be separated by a twist of fate. A reunion seems improbable — but love has a way of defying the odds.

Miseducation (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: After a public humiliation, a wannabe influencer enrolls in the only university that will take her, where she aspires to regain her social status.

The Pacific

Surviving Summer: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A new rival drops in as Summer trains with her friends for the national surfing competition, challenging her on the waves — and for the boy she loves.

Wipeout Part 1

Available Sept. 16

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

Available Sept. 18

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Now that Opaline has captured Sparky’s Dragonfire, the evil Alicorn is stronger than ever — and she won’t stop until she has all the power of Equestria!

Available Sept. 19

Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Comedian Kountry Wayne delivers a rousing stand-up set about life as a dad of 10, how to know if a woman likes you and why he keeps it real with Jesus.

The Saint of Second Chances (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Mike Veeck grew up in the shadow of his father, Hall of Fame baseball owner Bill Veeck. But it all fell apart when Mike blew up his dad’s career. Exiled from the game, the younger Veeck spent the next few decades clawing his way back, determined to redeem himself. The Saint of Second Chances is wildly unexpected, full of heart, and keeps you laughing through a comeback story unlike any other.

Available Sept. 20

Hard Broken (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A tragic murder sends a friend group into a frenzy, revealing hidden romances and betrayals lurking beneath the surface of their seemingly perfect lives.

New Amsterdam: Season 5

Available Sept. 21

KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

From Netflix: The second round of the Kengan Life-or-Death Tournament continues — without Ohma. As the mighty gladiators clash, a shadowy figure plots a violent coup.

Scissor Seven: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: After an intense battle, a severely wounded Seven must bounce back to defend Chicken Island and his friends from another ruthless Shadow assassin.

Sex Education: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: With Maeve in America and Moordale closed, Otis must find his footing at free-spirited Cavendish College — but he’s not the only sex therapist on campus.

Available Sept. 22

The Black Book (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: After his son is framed for a kidnapping, a bereaved deacon takes justice into his own hands and fights a corrupt police gang to absolve him.

How To Deal With a Heartbreak (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Her two best friends are mapping out a bright future. Ma Fé? She’s broke, uninspired and under a tight deadline to produce a book she can’t write.

Love Is Blind: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Hoping to find their future fiancés by talking through walls, a new group of men and women braves twists, turns and triangles in search of true love.

Spy Kids: Armageddon (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: When a game developer unleashes a powerful computer virus, the children of two secret agents must work together to save their parents — and the world.

Available Sept. 25

Little Baby Bum: Music Time (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Come join the fun at the magically musical Magic Time preschool, where every day is an adventure fueled by familiar songs — and lots of learning!

Available Sept. 26

Who Killed Jill Dando? (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Revisit the shocking 1999 murder of beloved TV presenter Jill Dando, which continues to mystify experts and the public, in this in-depth documentary.

Available Sept. 27

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A beloved Roald Dahl story about a rich man who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling.

Encounters (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Lights in the sky over Texas and Japan. Spacecrafts over schoolyards in Wales and Zimbabwe. It’s not science fiction – these stories of extraordinary mass sightings are true. Presented with fresh urgency by experiencers, top scientists, and military insiders, this thrilling four-part series sets aside skepticism to focus on belief, wonder, and the very human impact of encounters with extraterrestrial life.

Overhaul (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: When truck racer Roger loses everything, he receives a tempting but dangerous offer: to work as the getaway driver for a gang of thieves.

Street Flow 2 (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Struggling to overcome cycles of betrayal, revenge and violence, the Traoré brothers continue to fight for a brighter future in a seedy Paris suburb.

Available Sept. 28

Castlevania: Nocturne (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: France, 1792: It begins. A new animated series in the Castlevania universe from showrunners Kevin Kolde (“Castlevania”) and Clive Bradley (“Trapped”) and directors Sam Deats & Adam Deats (“Castlevania”).

Love is in the Air (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A fiercely independent pilot fighting to keep her family business afloat starts to fall for the man sent by corporate to ground her operation forever.

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: For the first time, complainants against La Luz del Mundo megachurch leaders expose the abuses they suffered through exclusive interviews.

Available Sept. 29

Choona (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: When an unlikely group of misfits discovers a common enemy in the same ruthless yet superstitious politician, they plot a heist to exact revenge.

Do Not Disturb (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A middle-aged man emerges from a pandemic slump with a new job at a quiet hotel, until some eccentric guests turn his first night into a wild adventure.

Love Is Blind: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

Nowhere (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Pregnant, alone and drifting in the sea, a woman trapped in a shipping container tries to survive after fleeing a devastated totalitarian country.

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: When Lord Zedd returns more powerful than ever, Team Cosmic Fury takes to the cosmos to battle the emperor of evil — and save the universe as we know it.