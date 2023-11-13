All the new Christmas and holiday movies and specials coming out this winter

The winter holiday season seems to start earlier and earlier every year. The moment Halloween is over, holly springs up, lights adorn houses, and Mariah Carey belts loudly for all to hear! And, of course, the Christmas specials come rolling out.

This year is no exception, and the holiday movies, limited series, and episodes have already started to premiere. But if you missed some, we’ve got you covered with all the best and corniest holiday movies out now and on the way. ’Tis the season for Santa in disguise, coldhearted CEOs falling in love, and family misunderstandings amplified by the chaos of Christmas! We love to see it.

Available now

How to Fall in Love by the Holidays

Where to watch: The Roku Channel

Teri Hatcher stars as a writer turned CEO of a lifestyle brand who agrees to pen a column about falling in love by Christmas in order to save her company. Of course, this means partnering with a hot photographer over the next two weeks.

The Santa Clauses S2

Where to watch: Disney Plus (new episodes on Wednesdays)

Scott Calvin and his family return in season 2 of The Santa Clauses. In the first season, Scott notoriously failed to retire after naming a successor who kinda sucked at his job. But now he’s training his son! No word yet on if Bernard the Hot Elf returns.

The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday

Where to watch: The Roku Channel

It’s The Great American Baking Show… but with celebrities! And holiday-themed challenges and decor. Yum. The show features the same judges as the British version, but Zach Cherry and Casey Wilson host stateside. This year’s celebrity guests include Ego Nwodim, Arturo Castro, and Joel McHale.

A Holiday I Do

Where to watch: Tello Films, the lesbian streaming network

A single mom meets her ex-husband’s (who she’s still on good terms with) wedding planner. Sparks fly, snowflakes fall, and love is in the air.

Available in November

Best. Christmas. Ever!

Where to watch: Netflix (Nov. 16)

Charlotte (Heather Graham) is annoyed by her friend Jackie’s (Brandy) constantly positive Christmas newsletters, so she sets out to prove that Jackie’s life isn’t so hunky-dory. But along the way, Charlotte and Jackie rekindle their friendship. Aw!

EXmas

Where to watch: Freevee via Prime Video (Nov. 17)

Graham (Robbie Amell) surprises his family for Christmas at the last minute… only to learn they invited his ex-fiancée (Leighton Meester) to celebrate the holidays with them! The two end up challenging each other to see if the family will kick one of them out; cue the board game nights, the toilet clogging, passive-aggressive banter, and… well, of course, probably falling in love again just in time for Christmas.

Dashing Through the Snow

Where to watch: Disney Plus (Nov. 17)

Ludacris plays a man jaded about Christmas who ends up encountering a man named Nick (Lil Rel Howery), who wears a red coat and may or may not be Santa. Ludacris and his daughter (Madison Skye Validum) end up getting swept away on a magical adventure on Christmas Eve.

A World Record Christmas

Where to watch: The Hallmark Channel (Nov. 18, 8 p.m. EST)

This is about a boy named Charlie who sets out to break the world record for tallest Jenga tower… on Christmas Eve! His parents rally around him. Inspirational.

The Holiday Shift

Where to watch: The Roku Channel (Nov. 17)

This five-episode rom-com series follows a bunch of intersecting love stories between mall employees during Christmas. So think Love Actually, but probably with fewer British accents.

A Merry Scottish Christmas

Where to watch: The Hallmark Channel (Nov. 19, 8 p.m. EST)

Two estranged siblings journey to their mother’s childhood home for the holidays — which just happens to be a giant Scottish castle. They discover a family secret… but also the magic of Christmas!

The Naughty Nine

Where to watch: Disney Channel (Nov. 22, 8 p.m. EST), available on Disney Plus Nov. 23

A group of kids find themselves on Santa’s Naughty List, so they plan a heist to the North Pole to claim the presents they deserve.

A Season for Family

Where to watch: The Hallmark Channel (Nov. 22, 8 p.m. EST)

A woman’s adopted son wants to be reunited with his brother, who was adopted into a different family. The brother’s father does not want to deal with the #baggage (he’s freshly grieving his own wife), so he turns down the meeting. But through the magic of Christmas, their families cross paths anyway and sparks fly between the parents…

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas

Where to watch: Apple TV Plus (Nov. 22)

A magical, musical Christmas extravaganza hosted by Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham. Listen to her hit those high notes!

Available in December

Candy Cane Lane

Where to watch: Prime Video (Dec. 1)

Eddie Murphy stars as Chris Carver, a man who makes a deal with a mysterious shopkeeper in order to win his neighborhood’s annual decorating contest. But sike! The shopkeeper is actually an evil elf who wants to turn Chris into a tiny plastic doll for her collection. She unleashes the full havoc of the 12 days of Christmas onto Chris’s neighborhood, and he and his family must band together and stop her.

How the Gringo Stole Christmas

Where to watch: In theaters, on demand and digital (Dec. 1)

Bennie (George Lopez) is excited for his Mexican family’s Christmas celebrations, till his daughter shows up with an uninvited guest who also happens to be a gringo. Cue the culture-clash hilarity.

Merry Little Batman

Where to watch: Prime Video (Dec. 8)

An animated adventure following young Damian Wayne, who is left alone on Christmas Eve (because of course he is) and must defend Wayne Manor from baddies by transforming into Little Batman.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever

Where to watch: Disney Plus (Dec. 8)

An animated movie adaptation of one of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid books, this one centers around the holiday season and a snowstorm that keeps Greg Heffley and his family trapped inside their home.

A Very Demi Holiday Special

Where to watch: The Roku Channel (Dec. 8)

Demi Lovato hosts a holiday special and sings a bunch of hits, with a surprise duet!

Favorite Son Christmas

Where to watch: BET Plus (Dec. 14)

A pastor who takes over his father’s church finds their coffers empty… so naturally, he plans a big musical celebration in order to raise the necessary funds.

Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road

Where to watch: Disney Plus (Dec. 25)

Oh, right — the Doctor Who Christmas special is airing on Disney Plus now. This will mark Ncuti Gatwa’s first full episode as the 15th Doctor (remember: David Tennant is the 14th Doctor in a series of specials), joined by Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday, 15’s first companion.