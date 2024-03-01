Every movie and show coming to Netflix in March

Even with Netflix’s recommendation algorithm serving you new movies, new TV shows, and original programming tailored to your viewing habits, the streaming service’s firehose of content makes what’s coming difficult to parse.

It’s a six-body weekend, with Bodies Bodies Bodies and 3 Body Problem arriving just a day apart. We’re also getting a new season of Physical 100, Guy Ritchie’s The Gentleman, and season 3 of Girls5eva. Oh, and there’s also a series about a woman who gets turned into a chicken nugget. On the movie side, Millie Bobby Brown faces off against a dragon and Lindsay Lohan makes a wish in Ireland.

Editor’s Pick: The Hunger Games trilogy

Directors: Gary Ross (first), Francis Lawrence (subsequent)

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson

The YA dystopia genre saturation (coupled with the marketing of the Hunger Games movies generally “missing the point”) sometimes clouds the fact that they are actually some really good movies and solid adaptations of the source material. The movies hit Netflix last year around this time and sparked a full-on Hunger Games resurgence. If you missed it last time — or if watching The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes reignited your latent Hunger Games fan — the end of the month is a perfect time to catch up.

Available now

PINBALL MASTERS (Netflix Games)

From Netflix: Channel your inner pinball wizard! Flip and tilt your way through themed tables featuring characters like Godzilla and Kong in this classic arcade game.

RAINBOW SIX SMOL (Netflix Games)

From Netflix: Defuse bombs, free hostages and crush enemies in this unexpected spin on the “Rainbow Six” franchise. Assemble the best squad, save the (smol) world!

Available sometime in March

Bad Dinosaurs (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: A lovably mischievous Tyrannosaurus family explores their amazing prehistoric world while having slapstick fun with the silly dinosaurs who live there.

Available March 1

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In a race against time to avoid a dismal fate, traveler Saro returns to the Oyo Kingdom with orders to complete a nearly impossible task.

Blood & Water: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Puleng and Fiks try to move on during their senior year, but the past pits them against each other when they discover that they’re still being targeted.

Furies (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Seeking to avenge her father’s death, a young woman becomes entangled in the web of the Fury, peacekeeper of the Paris criminal underworld.

Maamla Legal Hai (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Chaos collides with the letter of the law at District Court Patparganj, where quirky employees work to uphold justice — but not without a few objections.

My Name Is Loh Kiwan (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: After defecting from North Korea, Loh Kiwan struggles to obtain refugee status in Belgium, where he encounters a dejected woman who has lost all hope.

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Globe-trotting gourmand Phil Rosenthal samples and savors culinary delights from Dubai, Edinburgh, Kyoto and more in this warmly humorous series.

Spaceman (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late. Directed by Johan Renck and based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia, the film also stars Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini.

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Through key testimonies, this documentary looks at a gang rape that took place during the 2016 San Fermín festival and sparked protests worldwide.

2012

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

21 Bridges

A Madea Family Funeral

Beverly Hills Ninja

Bonnie & Clyde

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Disaster Artist

Dumb and Dumber

Fear

The Gift

Godzilla (2014)

The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5

Love & Basketball

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Out of Africa

Step Brothers

Tammy

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

Vampires

Yesterday

Available March 3

The Netflix Slam (Netflix Live Event)

From Netflix: A live tennis exhibition match between the legend Rafael Nadal and the prodigy Carlos Alcaraz.

Available March 4

Hot Wheels Let’s Race (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Six young hopefuls at the Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage Racing Camp learn the skills they need to become the next generation of amazing racers.

The Resident: Seasons 1-6

Available March 5

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Award-winning comedian Hannah Gadsby hosts an extraordinary global comedy special. Curated by Gadsby, the show brings together a line-up of the world’s absolute funniest genderqueer comedians. Recorded at London’s iconic Alexandra Palace Theatre, the special features ALOK, Chloe Petts, DeAnne Smith, Asha Ward, Jes Tom, Mx. Dahlia Belle, and Krishna Istha.

Available March 6

Full Swing: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: A shocking merger shakes up the golf world as the players prepare for the biennial Ryder Cup competition in Rome — and another tense year on the course.

The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Years after being sent to a disciplinary school, a woman still haunted by her experiences exposes the corruption and abuse of the troubled teen industry.

Supersex (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Inspired by true events, this is the story of how Rocco Siffredi escaped a humble life and emerged as the world’s greatest porn star.

Available March 7

The Gentlemen (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: When aristocratic Eddie inherits the family estate, he discovers that it’s home to an enormous weed empire — and its proprietors aren’t going anywhere.

I Am Woman

Pokémon Horizons: The Series (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Two young adventurers on a thrilling quest visit new lands, unravel ancient mysteries and encounter Pokémon — and Poké Balls — they’ve never seen before!

The Signal (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A missing astronaut sets her family on a frantic hunt for answers. But the more they uncover, the greater the threat becomes to them — and the world.

Available March 8

Blown Away: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Bigger, bolder, hotter. Ten glassblowers turn up the heat for a grueling competition in North America’s largest hot shop for a chance to win a prize package worth $100,000.

Damsel (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A young woman’s marriage to a charming prince turns into a fierce fight for survival when she’s offered up as a sacrifice to a fire-breathing dragon.

Available March 9

Queen of Tears (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: The queen of department stores and the prince of supermarkets weather a marital crisis — until love miraculously begins to bloom again.

Available March 11

CoComelon: Season 10

Young Royals: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: As Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school’s history, Wilhelm and Simon navigate heartbreaking revelations and final decisions.

Available March 12

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4

Steve Treviño: Simple Man (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: A new stand-up special from comedian Steve Treviño.

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: With firsthand accounts and access to prominent figures around the world, this comprehensive docuseries explores the Cold War and its aftermath.

Available March 13

Bandits (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Is ingenuity — and a pinch of good luck — enough to save this band of thieves with an improvised plan?

Available March 14

24 Hours with Gaspar (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: With only 24 hours left to live, a private investigator follows a trail of confounding clues to uncover the disappearance of his childhood friend.

Art of Love (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: After learning that the art thief she has been chasing is her ex-lover, an officer working for Interpol concocts a plan to catch him red-handed.

Barbie and Stacie to the Rescue

Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2

Girls5eva: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Girls5eva kick off their Returnity Tour and meet new friends, fans and foes on the road as they navigate their way back to the big time.

Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: In his first major stand-up special, irreverent comedian Red Ollero takes aim at fast food, awkward sex and the trouble with being not-quite-famous.

Available March 15

Chicken Nugget (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A woman steps into an odd machine and becomes… a chicken nugget?! Now, it’s up to her father and admirer to embark on a zany quest to bring her back.

Irish Wish (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Maddie’s dream guy is days away from marrying her best friend when she makes a wish on an ancient stone in Ireland — and wakes up as his bride-to-be.

Iron Reign (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Joaquín Manchado rules his drug empire from Barcelona’s seaport with an iron fist — until a new shipment sends business and family spiraling.

Murder Mubarak (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: When a gym trainer is murdered at an elite Delhi club, a wily investigator unravels the sordid secrets of its ultrarich members to find the killer.

The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: The true crime docuseries, The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare, delves into one of France’s biggest judicial tragedies. In the early 2000s, in northern France, the young Judge Burgaud is in charge of investigating accusations of pedophilia in a family. But the case becomes increasingly complex as the investigation moves ahead when other inhabitants of the town appear also to be involved. Between accusations and counter-accusations, the legal machine entangles.

Available March 17

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner

30 for 30: Survive and Advance

30 for 30: The Fab Five

Available March 18

Love & Hip Hop New York: Season 1-2

Young Royals Forever (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: From casting to the final take, this special shows how the cast and crew of Young Royals bring Wilhelm and Simon’s heartwarming journey to life.

Available March 19

Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership is the debut one hour stand-up special from comedian Brian Simpson. Set to premiere globally on March 19, this groundbreaking special marks the first-ever comedy special to be shot at Joe Rogan’s club, The Comedy Mothership, in Austin, TX. Brian Simpson brings a fresh and unparalleled perspective to the stage. With a background as a foster child and Marine Corps veteran, Simpson’s life experiences have shaped his rugged comedic style, resulting in a rare combination of authenticity, wit and relatability. Simpson’s ability to channel his unique journey into a refreshingly original point of view sets him apart as one of the most exciting and original voices in comedy today.

Forever Queens: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Our showbiz queens take the stage once again with three new divas, a new song and a brand new performance. But the drama? That hasn’t changed one bit.

Physical: 100: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Returning with 100 new contestants to claim the honor of the ultimate physique, this fiery global competition takes the challenges to new heights.

Available March 20

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Available March 21

3 Body Problem (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Across continents and decades, five brilliant friends make earth-shattering discoveries as the laws of science unravel and an existential threat emerges.

Available March 22

Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Family drama, luxury listings, and fierce competition in the LA market set the stage for this new season of Buying Beverly Hills. This real estate occu-soap follows top agents from Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency, including his daughters Farrah, Alexia and Sophia as they navigate the high stakes world of luxury real estate, relationships, and friendships.

The Casagrandes Movie (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: A family vacation to Mexico stirs up mythical mayhem in this feature-length animated comedy based on the hit series “The Casagrandes.”

El Paseo 7

On The Line

SHIRLEY (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: SHIRLEY tells the story of the first Black congresswoman and political icon, Shirley Chisholm, and her 1972 trailblazing run for president of the U.S. Academy Award winner Regina King stars as the political icon in this rousing drama.

Available March 25

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 9 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: With a pinch on her left and a pinch on her right, Gabby shrinks down for more kitty adventures in her super-cool dollhouse. Come and play along!

Available March 26

Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: A new stand-up comedy special from Dave Attell.

Available March 27

The Believers (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: When their startup goes deep into debt, three entrepreneurs run a risky scam from a Buddhist temple to pay back a massive loan before time runs out.

The Conners: Seasons 1-5

No Pressure (Netflix Film)

Rest In Peace (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Jorge faces mounting financial strain and decaying health. In a twist of fate, he might be able to safeguard his family. The cost? His absence — forever.

Testament: The Story of Moses (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: This illuminating docudrama series chronicles Moses’ remarkable life as a prince, prophet and more with insights from theologians and historians.

Available March 29

The Beautiful Game (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A team of English football players heads to Rome for the annual Homeless World Cup in this feel-good drama starring Bill Nighy and Micheal Ward.

Heart of the Hunter (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A retired assassin is pulled back into action when his friend uncovers a dangerous conspiracy at the heart of the South African government.

Is It Cake?: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: With more stunning cakes and more shocking fakes, the competition is bigger than ever as bakers fool celebrity judges with their delicious deceptions.

The Wages of Fear (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: In order to prevent a deadly explosion, an illicit crack team has 24 hours to drive two truckloads of nitroglycerine across a desert laden with danger.

Available March 30

Vikings: Seasons 1-6

Available March 31

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Martin: Seasons 1-5

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2