Max’s latest deal saves you up to $60 on annual plans

New and existing subscribers can take advantage of this offer through April 9

By Alice Jovanée
/ new
Jake the Dog, Finn the Human, and BMO hug it out on the floor of their treehouse in Adventure Time. Image: Cartoon Network
Alice Jovanée (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

Max is offering new and existing subscribers the opportunity to save up to $60 on its annual subscriptions through April 9, saving you over 40% on the month-to-month price. And, as an added bonus, Max will throw in complementary access to B/R Sports, which allows you to watch games from the NBA, NHL, the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, MLB, and U.S. Soccer, in addition to the vast catalog of content already available to Max subscribers. Just note that if you’re already a subscriber, you can’t apply this deal to your existing plan, but you can still take advantage of this offer if you change to an annual plan.

Max has three subscription tiers to choose from. The ad-supported tier typically costs $99.99, but is currently available for just $69.99 and allows you to stream in 1080p on two devices simultaneously. The ad-free tier, which is discounted to $104.99 (was $149.99), naturally ditches the ads, but also allows you to download up to 30 movies or episodes to watch offline. The $139.99 Ultimate tier (was $199.99), allows you to stream in 4K quality to four devices, and lets you download up to 100 shows or movies.

Max carries tons of awesome movies like Dune, Barbie, and Wonka, but this service is also the only place to watch shows like The Last of Us, Scavenger’s Reign, and Our Flag Means Death. Of course, if you’d prefer something a little more animated, Max is also the home for the entire Studio Ghibli catalog, soon to be joined by the award-winning The Boy and The Heron. Max is also home to every episode of Adventure Time, and its flash-forward spinoff, Fionna and Cake.

