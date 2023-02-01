FFXIV Valentione’s Day 2023 event guide

Valentine’s is in full swing in Final Fantasy 14, with its yearly “Valentione’s Day” event taking place from Feb. 1 until Feb. 15 at 9:59 a.m. EST. As usual, these limited-time rewards are adorable, so you should definitely nab the outfit, emote, and furnishing before the event wraps up.

As per usual with these limited-time events, you need to be at least level 15 and have completed the main scenario quest “It’s Probably Pirates.”

You can start the quest by talking to Lisette de Valentione at Mhn Khetto’s Amphitheater in Old Gridania. We’ve marked the location below:

Once you complete the quest, which shouldn’t take more than a few minutes, you’ll get a coffer that rewards you with the hat, top, bottom, and shoes for the Valentione Emissary set.

To answer a few questions:

The set is dyeable .

. Viera cannot wear the hats . :(

. :( Both outfits are gender-locked and we do not know if they’ll ever get the gender restriction removed. Outfits have been getting gender restrictions removed over patches, and the Valentione set from 2020 recently had its restriction removed, so it’s not impossible.

and we do not know if they’ll ever get the gender restriction removed. Outfits have been getting gender restrictions removed over patches, and the Valentione set from 2020 recently had its restriction removed, so it’s not impossible. You can get both the male and female set , but you only get one for free. The other set will cost a few thousand gil.

, but you only get one for free. The other set will cost a few thousand gil. The set does go into your armoire.

To get the “Eat Chocolate” emote (Ballroom Etiquette - Valentione’s Dangers), Valentione’s Heart Desk furnishing, and the other gender’s set of clothes, you just need to buy it from the House Valentione Maid NPC we marked below.

If you love fashion, we recommend grabbing both sets of clothes in the event that you fantasia to the opposite gender or if the clothes one day does become un-gender-locked. The clothes, emote, and furnishing items will all become unavailable after the event ends, and you’ll only be able to purchase them for real money through the online shop in 2024, so you might as well grab them while they’re free now.