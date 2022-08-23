How to unlock Island Sanctuary in FFXIV

Travel to your new home away from home in Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker’s Island Sanctuary, now available in patch 6.2. You’ll create your own paradise filled with your own house, minions, and animals. Our FFXIV guide will show you how to unlock your Island Sanctuary.

Island Sanctuary is a new form of content in FFXIV where you’ll be collecting materials, constructing your hideaway, and growing crops. You can play as any class while you’re on your island as experience will go towards your Sanctuary Rank.

How to unlock Island Sanctuary

In order to unlock Island Sanctuary, you need to have completed the main scenario quest “Endwalker.” Once completed, you can talk to the “Clueless Crier” NPC in Old Sharlayan to start the quest “Seeking Sanctuary.” We’ve marked their location below.

Afterwards, travel to Lower La Noscea, and speak to Baldin (X:24.9 Y:34.8) to unlock your island. If you leave your island, you can return by talking to Baldin.

How to invite others to your island

To allow friends, Free Company members, or party members to come to your island, you must complete the quest “The Coziest of Cabins.” After the quest is complete, click the cog wheel on your Islekeep’s Index. Here you can permit who can visit your island. You can have up to 16 players on your island at a time.

How to visit other islands

To visit acquaintances’ islands, you must have completed the main scenario quest “The Ultimate Weapon.” Once you do that, interact with Baldin in Lower La Noscea, and use the “Travel to an acquaintance’s island” option.