How to find Rare Island Sanctuary Animals in FFXIV

The location, weather, and time requirements for each rare animal

By Johnny Yu
White sheep and black sheep walking around a green pasture. FFXIV Island Sanctuary rare animals. Image: Square Enix via Johnny Yu for Polygon

In Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker, you can capture and raise animals on your personal paradise in Island Sanctuary. Some animals are harder to find than others as they only spawn in specific weather conditions or at certain times. Follow our FFXIV guide to find where rare animals are located and what conditions they need to spawn.

There is currently a bug where some of the rare animals will not spawn. This happens for animals who have both a weather and time requirement, but the Island Sanctuary discord community has found a temporary fix that works for some.

To spawn a rare animal that has both a weather and time requirement, you should:

  1. Have no other players on your island
  2. Leave your island before the weather changes (Midnight, 8 am, 4 pm Eorzean time)
  3. Wait for 5 Eorzen minutes past the rare monster’s spawn time
  4. Load back into your island, and check to see if your monster spawned.

Each of the Rare Animal’s spawn conditions are listed below.

Island Sanctuary Rare Animal Spawn Conditions

Animal Time Location (X,Y) Weather Size
Glyptodon 12 am - 3 am (31, 11) - Medium
Island Billy 3 am - 6 am (26, 22) - Large
Lemur 6 am - 9 am (20, 26) - Small
Star Marmot 9 am - 12 pm (15, 19) - Small
Apkallu of Paradise 12 pm - 3 pm (19, 11) - Small
Dodo of Paradise 3 pm - 6 pm (16, 12) - Medium
Island Stag 6 pm - 9 pm (20, 19) - Medium
Ornery Karakul - (20, 23) Fair Skies Small
Black Chocobo - (13, 11) Clear Skies Medium
Gold Back - (31, 28) Rain Large
Grand Buffalo - (12, 17) Clouds Large
Yellow Coblyn - (27, 19) Fog Small
Beachcomb 12 am - 3 am (17.8, 12.6) Rain Small
Alligator 6 am - 9 am (17, 24) Showers Large
Goobbue 9 am - 12 pm (33, 16) Clouds Large
Paissa 12 pm - 3 pm (25, 28) - Flight required Fair Skies Medium
Twinklefleece 6 pm - 9 pm (22.1, 20.8) Fog Small
Edward Ornitier of Moogle (EU) and the Island Sanctuary Discord

