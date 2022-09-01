How to find Rare Island Sanctuary Animals in FFXIV

In Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker, you can capture and raise animals on your personal paradise in Island Sanctuary. Some animals are harder to find than others as they only spawn in specific weather conditions or at certain times. Follow our FFXIV guide to find where rare animals are located and what conditions they need to spawn.

There is currently a bug where some of the rare animals will not spawn. This happens for animals who have both a weather and time requirement, but the Island Sanctuary discord community has found a temporary fix that works for some.

To spawn a rare animal that has both a weather and time requirement, you should:

Have no other players on your island Leave your island before the weather changes (Midnight, 8 am, 4 pm Eorzean time) Wait for 5 Eorzen minutes past the rare monster’s spawn time Load back into your island, and check to see if your monster spawned.

Each of the Rare Animal’s spawn conditions are listed below.