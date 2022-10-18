FFXIV Endwalker Manderville relic weapon guide, quest, and steps

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker now has its relic weapon, legendary tools made by Godbert Manderville and Gerolt, two masters of their crafts.

These Manderville weapons will eventually be the best weapon in the expansion (as more upgrades for it come down the line), so it’s good to get a jump and start collecting them for the various jobs you play now.

Relic Weapons, explained

Relic weapons are specialty weapons that look beautiful and typically have a unique glowing animation. After upgrading the weapon several times over the span of several patches, you’ll have the best weapon in Endwalker as a trophy for your hard work, but the amount of work you’ll need to put forth is huge. Perform the steps over a longer timespan, rather than trying to do it quickly and burning out.

There are lots of steps to get the best weapon in the expansion, and for each weapon you want, you’ll have to start from the beginning and repeat most of the steps.

Endwalker relic weapon prerequisites

Before you start the relic weapon quest, you actually need to finish all of the Manderville side quests. There’s a set of quests for each expansion (except Shadowbringers) and you have to do them in order. Once one set finishes, credits will roll, and the gang will show up in a new area. The first Manderville quest in each expansion is as follows:

In order to do the expansion’s Hildebrand quest, you have to have completed the base main scenario quest of that expansion. For example, you can’t do “A Hingan Tale: Nashu Goes Eat” until you finished the MSQ titled “Stormblood.”

In addition, whatever job you want your relic weapon for needs to be at level 90. Once you have all this squared away, you can actually start making your relic weapon.

Step 1: How to make a Manderville weapon

This is the base of your relic weapon. It’s item level 615 and this part of the relic weapon quest line was added in patch 6.25. To get this weapon, talk to the NPC below as the job you want the weapon for:

After talking to Godbert, head to Jubrunnah near the main Aetheryte in Radz-at-Han. Exchange Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy for 3 Manderium Meteorites. One meteorite costs 500 tomes. Turn the Manderium Meteorites in to Gerolt to get your relic weapon.

That’s it! If you want another relic weapon for a different job, you will just need to talk to the “House Manderville Artisan” next to Gerolt and give him three more Manderium Meteorites.

More steps to upgrade your weapon will come in later patches and based on previous relic weapons, the later steps will require you to grind out different duties and FATEs. We’ll update this guide as more relic weapon steps get added to the game.

If you want something to grind in the meantime, you could make a Shadowbringers relic weapon. Godspeed.