Where to unlock the Loporrit tribe quests in FFXIV

Loporrits, the adorable bunnies on the moon in FFXIV: Endwalker, need your help to build a hot club to DJ at. Using a crafting class, you can help them every day for some sweet exclusive rewards.

Loporrit quests follow the same rules as the other tribe quests: You can only complete three quests a day and you get a special currency, some reputation points, and a ton of EXP for each quest you complete.

After earning a certain amount of reputation points, you’ll rank up with the tribe (allowing you to do three more quests the day you rank up) and unlock more rewards to purchase for their special currency.

You can only do 12 tribe quests per day (across every tribe), so make sure to do the quests you want to each day to avoid missing out on rewards.

How to unlock the Loporrit tribe quests

Complete the quest chain that begins with “Name That Way” in Mare Lamentorum. (This quest line existed before patch 6.35 and the first quest rewards you with an Aether Current.)

Complete the main scenario quest “Endwalker.”

Have at least one disciple of hand crafting job at level 80 or higher.

Once you meet these requirements, head to Old Sharlayan and talk to Dreamingway and start the quest “Must Be Dreaming(way)” in the location below:

Loporrit tribe quests rewards

For each quest you complete, you’ll earn an Loporrit Carat, which you can track in your “currency” menu. Depending on your reputation rank, you can use these to buy special rewards from the tribe vendor. We’ve marked their location below.

Notable rewards include the Moon-hopper mount, the Ear Wiggle emote, Orchestrion Rolls for “Dreamwalker” and “Battle 1 from Final Fantasy 4,” as well as a Findingway minion.