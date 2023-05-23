Where to unlock the Pandaemonium: Anabaseios raids in FFXIV: Endwalker

FFXIV: Endwalker’s final set of raids, Pandaemonium: Anabaseios, was added to the game in patch 6.4, allowing you to get a new set of powerful gear. Our FF14 raid guide explains where to unlock the new Anabaseios raids and how to trade the rewards for gear.

Unlocking the Pandaemonium: Anabaseios raids

In order to unlock the Pandaemonium: Anabaseios raids, you’ll need to start the third part of the quest line starting with “Eater of Souls” in Labyrinthos. To do so, you’ll need to have completed the last tier of raids, Pandaemonium: Abyssos. If you’ve done that, you’ll be able to talk to Ruissenaud at the location marked below to unlock tier three of Pandaemonium:

You will need to have an item level of at least 615 in order to actually do the raids.

Getting drops from Pandaemonium: Anabaseios and exchanging loot

Getting gear from FFXIV raids can be a little bit confusing, as it’s not just as simple as rolling for a top or hat. Rather, each raid will drop a piece of loot that correlates to different equipment slots. You can only get one drop per raid per week, with a weekly reset occurring on Tuesday at 4 a.m. EDT.

This means if you ran Anabaseios: The Ninth Circle and successfully rolled and obtained a piece of loot, you cannot get any more loot from that specific raid again until the weekly limit resets.

Each raid only drops specific loot types, and you’ll need a certain number of each loot type to trade in for the actual gear, which you can see below:

FFXIV Pandaemonium: Anabaseios raid drops Drop Where to obtain # required to exchange Drop Where to obtain # required to exchange Unsung Helm of Anabaseios The Ninth Circle (p9n), The Tenth Circle (p10n), The Eleventh Circle (p11n) 2 Unsung Armor of Anabaseios The Ninth Circle (p9n), The Tenth Circle (p10n), The Eleventh Circle (p11n), The Twelfth Circle (p12n) 4 Unsung Gauntlets of Anabaseios The Ninth Circle (p9n), The Tenth Circle (p10n), The Eleventh Circle (p11n), The Twelfth Circle (p12n) 2 Unsung Chausses of Anabaseios The Ninth Circle (p9n), The Tenth Circle (p10n), The Eleventh Circle (p11n), The Twelfth Circle (p12n) 4 Unsung Greaves of Anabaseios The Ninth Circle (p9n), The Tenth Circle (p10n), The Twelfth Circle (p12n) 2 Unsung Ring of Anabaseios The Ninth Circle (p9n), The Tenth Circle (p10n), The Eleventh Circle (p11n), The Twelfth Circle (p12n) 1

You can trade in the loot to Djole at Radz-at-Han, as well as to Mylenie in Labyrinthos. We’ve marked Djole’s location below.

While doing all of this will get you the armor and accessories, the process to get a weapon is a little bit different. Once a week, when you clear Anabaseios: The Twelfth Circle, you’ll get a Unsung Blade of Anabaseios guaranteed, without having to roll for it. You can trade in seven Unsung Blades for one Hermetic Tomestone to Djole or Mylenie. After weeks of hard work, you’ll be able to trade an Hermetic Tomestone and 500 Allagan Tomestones of Comedy for a weapon. This time, the weapons don’t follow a single theme, but they are winning designs from the weapon design contest.

Yes, that all means that it will take many weeks to fully suit yourself up in item level 640 gear. Based on previous expansions, the drop restrictions should get removed in patch 6.5. At that point, you can roll for whatever you want.