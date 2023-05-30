How to unlock Pandaemonium: Anabaseios (Savage) raid in FFXIV: Endwalker

FFXIV: Endwalker players who want to take on a challenge and get best-in-slot gear will need to unlock the Savage mode fights of the previously released Pandaemonium: Anabaseios raids. Our FF14 guide explains where to unlock the final tier of Pandaemonium Savage raids and how the gear drop works.

Notably, this raid tier has slightly different drops than the previous tiers, in that buying body, leg, and accessories now costs less tokens than they did before.

Unlocking Pandaemonium: Anabaseios (Savage)

Before you try to unlock this, you’ll (of course) need to make sure you have all four of the normal raid fights unlocked.

To unlock the Savage raids, you just need to talk to Nemjiji in Labyrinthos. We’ve marked her location below.

Your item level will need to be at least 630 to start the first of four fights.

Getting gear from Pandaemonium: Anabaseios (Savage)

Getting loot from Savage raids is a bit different from normal raids. Each raid will drop generic coffers for different equips. You will need to open the coffer as the job for which you want the gear. (For example, if you want casting gear, you will need to use the coffer while set as a caster job.)

Some raids will also drop materials needed to augment Tomestone of Comedy gear. You will also get one Anabaseios Mythos per clear, a token that you can trade for equipment. However, in order to get all the loot to drop, there are party requirements:

Two treasure chests will only show up if all eight party members have not previously cleared the fight that week.

If one to four of the players in your party have already cleared the fight that week, only one chest will appear. If more than four people in your party have cleared the fight earlier in that week, no chests will appear.

You will need to clear each fight in order in order to get two chests to appear.

If you skip ahead to do the fights out of order, the previous fights will be considered “cleared,” and you will lose out on a treasure chest (or two, depending on the people in your party). You will also not get any Mythos for skipped fights for that week.

Weekly reset occurs on Tuesdays at 4 a.m. EDT. The restrictions on the drops from the first tier of Savage raids will likely lift in a small patch before 7.0, based on the last expansion’s schedule.

Just like the normal raids, specific fights drop specific gear, so you’ll want to work out with your party who’s getting what. We’ve detailed the loot drops below.

FFXIV Pandaemonium: Anabaseios (Savage) loot drops Raid Drops Token Drop Raid Drops Token Drop Abyssos: The Ninth Circle (Savage) (p9s) Bracelet, earrings, necklace, rings Anabaseios Mythos 1 Abyssos: The Tenth Circle (Savage) (p10s) Boots, gloves, hat, Divine Shine, Hermetic Tomestone Anabaseios Mythos 2 Abyssos: The Eleventh Circle (Savage) (p11s) Boots, legs, hat, chest, Divine Solvent, Divine Twine Anabaseios Mythos 3 Abyssos: The Twelth Circle (Savage) (p12s) Weapon, Megaloambystoma Horn (mount) Anabaseios Mythos 4

You can trade Anabaseios Mythos to Mylenie in Labyrinthos, or Djole in Radz-at-Han. Mylenie is standing right across from Nemjiji in the area you complete the Pandaemonium quests. We’ve marked out Djole’s location below.

You can trade tokens to Djole for Anabaseios gear at the following rate: