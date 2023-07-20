FFXIV Mount Rokkon Variant Dungeon route guide

Mount Rokkon is the new Variant Dungeon in FFXIV. Like the previous Variant Dungeon, The Sil’dihn Subterrane, you have 12 routes to discover and complete solo or with a party. You’ll get the Burabura Chochin mount for your efforts.

Play detective as you find your way up a mountain, where you must figure out what you must do to find all paths. From solving a puzzle to opening a hidden door to being smart to avoid an ambush, there are several ways to unlock a new path.

To get a chance to climb Mount Rokkon, you need a character at level 90 and have completed the “Endwalker” main scenario quest. Then, you must go to Old Sharlayan to talk to Shallow Moor at X: 12.0 Y: 13.3.

Shallow Moor gives you the quest “Mononoke Aware,” which unlocks Mount Rokkon. You can either run it solo or with a party. To party with other players you need at least an item level of 605.

By unlocking a new path, you get access to more than just a new piece of the place’s story. All the major fights are different, since all bosses perform different sequences of attacks and mechanics depending on which route you’re in.

With our Final Fantasy 14 Mount Rokkon route guide, you can find all the help you need when looking for the hidden paths that you need to complete to get the Burabura Chochin mount.

After completing all 12 paths, you just need to claim the Burabura Chochin Whistle in the Achievement menu to get the mount.

Path 1: Cut Above the Restless

Take the left portal. Defeat the three groups of enemies. Beat up Yozakura the Fleeting miniboss. Defeat more enemies. In the room with the Suzaku and Seiryu statues, only interact with the Auspice Glass in the center. Fight more enemies in the next rooms Before going upstairs, interact with the katana case and choose the option to close its lid. In the next room, beat up Moko the Restless, the final boss of this dungeon.

Path 2: The Crimson Sword

Take the left portal. Fight the three groups of enemies in your way. Beat up Yozakura the Fleeting. Depending on the weather, this boss’ mechanics change. Defeat more enemies to open the path for you. In the room where you find Suzaku and Seiryu statues, interact only with the Auspice Glass in the center. Go through the following rooms defeating the enemies you find. In the room with the staircase, ignore the Katana Case and keep going to the next area. Fight Moko the Restless to complete the dungeon.

Path 3: A Tale of Dead Men

Take the left portal. Go through the next section defeating the enemies to open the path. Beat up Yozakura the Fleeting. Depending on the weather, this boss’ mechanics change. Defeat more enemies. In the room with the Suzaku Seiryu statues, you must rotate them so Suzaku is facing south and Seiryu east. Before you interact with the Auspice Glass, they must be positioned as shown in the image below. Leave using the door on your left and defeat the enemies on the roof. In the next room, be sure to let Shishu Apa – the blue-floating enemy – finish casting Water III, putting the lanterns in the room out. Go upstairs to fight Moko the Restless.

Grid View Image: Square Enix via Polygon

Image: Square Enix via Polygon

Path 4: Forging a Legacy

Take the left portal. Defeat the three groups of enemies that you come across. Fight Yozakura the Fleeting. This miniboss uses different attacks and mechanics depending on the weather. Defeat more enemies. In the room with the statues, you need to rotate them in order to leave Suzaku facing the south and Seiryu the east. Thus, interact with the Auspice Glass to open a door on your left. Fight the group of enemies on the roof. In the next room, you must interrupt Shishu Apa when it starts casting Water III, keeping all the lanterns lit. Keep going to fight Moko the Restless.

Path 5: The Luthier and the Songstress

Take the portal in the middle. You need to fight three groups of enemies to get to the next area. In front of the Shojo Temple, pull the Woven Rope before opening the door. Beat up Yozakura the Fleeting. Move forward, defeating all enemies in your way. When you talk to Shishu White Baboon, choose the “Very well – we have a deal” dialogue option. Defeat Gorai the Uncaged in the next area to complete this path.

Path 6: Lost to Avarice

Start by going through the portal in the middle. Defeat all the enemies in your way. Before opening the door to the Shojo Temple, pull the Woven Rope. Defeat Yozaruka the Fleeting. Keep going, defeating enemies. Now, when talking to Shishu White Baboon, you must select the “Give me a moment to think…” option. After defeating the Baboon, go to the next area. Beat up Gorai the Uncaged.

Path 7: Beyond the Lanterns’ Light

Take the portal in the middle. Defeat the enemies. When you find yourself in front of the Shojo Temple, just open the door. Do not pull the Woven Rope. Beat up Yozaruka the Fleeting. Keep moving forward defeating enemies. After you have defeated Shishu Yoko, the white tiger, don’t open the door close to where Hancock goes to. Instead, you must climb the boxes on the left side of the room and keep going until you reach the upper level as shown in the image below. Pull the Woven Rope you find on the upper level. Fight the three lanterns. Defeat Gorai the Uncaged.

Grid View Image: Square Enix via Polygon

Image: Square Enix via Polygon

Path 8: The Common Man’s Courage

Start taking the right portal. Defeat the enemies in your way. After the third group of enemies, you find the dogu. Do not interact with it. Just keep forward. Fight Yozakura the Fleeting. As you walk on the next path, you will find four Stones of Protection. Interact with them to brush away the moss and detritus. Defeat more enemies. Beat up Shishio, the final boss of this path.

Path 9: Sound of the Stone

Take the right portal. Defeat some groups of enemies. Ignore dogu when it’s found by Hancock. Just keep going to the next area. Beat up Yozakura the Fleeting. As you progress through the next section, do not interact with the Stones of Protection. Clear the area defeating all the enemies. Fight Shishio.

Path 10: The Seal of Silence

Take the right portal. Defeat the enemies found in the following sections. You need to pick dogu, the clay figure, up when Hancock finds it after the third group of enemies. Beat up Yozaruka the Fleeting. Fight more enemies. After you find a Fence with a small shrine right beside it, you must ignore the former and use the Eastern Bow emote (/easternbow or /ebow) in front of the latter. Defeat more enemies. After reaching a dead end, there is an Ancient Tree and an Iwakura in front of you. Interact with the Iwakura to use it as a bridge. Beat up Shishio.

Grid View Image: Square Enix via Polygon

Image: Square Enix via Polygon

Path 11: Seasons of the Fleeting

Start with the right portal. Fight the enemies you find in the first few sections. When you find dogu, you must interact with it to pick it up. Defeat Yozaruka the Fleeting. Keep going through the next section defeating enemies in your way. When you come upon a Rickety Fence, you should ignore it. Instead, go to the small shrine beside it and use the Eastern Bow emote (/easternbow or /ebow) in front of it. Fight more enemies. When the path comes to a dead end, interact with the Ancient Tree to use it to reach the other side. Defeat Shishio.

Path 12: The Ogiseru’s Fate

Go for the portal in the middle. Fight the groups of enemies in your way. Don’t pull the Woven Rope that is in front of the Shojo Temple. Just open the door to proceed. Defeat Yozaruka the Fleeting. Defeat more enemies. Now, after defeating the Shishu Yoko, the white tiger, you should not open the next door that Hancock stays in front of. You must repeat the process of climbing the boxes as you did in Path 7. Once in the upper level, pull the Woven Rope. In the next section, when the three lanterns spawn, do not kill them. You need to lure them to the room where you fought the white tiger. In this room, there are three lanterns on the ground that are in front of golden tapestries as shown in the image below. You can light them by killing one of the enemies you lured while it is facing the lantern. Remember to position them correctly and avoid hitting more than one enemy. After the three lanterns are lit, take the new portal to face off the final boss of Mount Rokkon.