Where to unlock the Thaleia alliance raid in FFXIV

The third alliance raid for FFXIV: Endwalker is here with patch 6.5, “The Myths of the Realm.” You can unlock the final of the three alliance raids, Thaleia, through a side quest. Our FF14 Thalia alliance raid unlock guide shows you who to talk to in order to unlock Thalia.

The Myths of the Realm: Thaleia alliance raid prerequisites

To unlock and complete Thaleia, you need to do the following:

Complete the previous Myths of the Realm quest, “The Secret of the Twelve.” (This requires you to obviously have beaten the Aglaia and Euphrosyne alliance raids.)

Have one level 90 combat job.

Have an item level of at least 625.

Where to unlock The Myths of the Realm: Thaleia alliance raid in FFXIV

Once you’ve met the above prerequisites, you’ll need to talk Deryk in Mor Dhona. He’ll have a blue quest marker above his head, giving you the quest “The Heart of the Myth.” He’s in the specific location marked below, which is the same place he was in to unlock Euphrosyne:

The Myths of the Realm: Thaleia alliance raid loot and rewards in FFXIV

The Thaleia raids will reward item level 650 gear, which should help boost your stats a good amount (unless you have raid gear). Note that, until shortly before Dawntrail (the next expansion) launches, you will only be able to claim one armor piece from Thaleia per week, so make sure to only roll for what you want. Don’t accidentally need or greed things you don’t want! The week resets on Tuesday mornings.

You can also get the Wind-up Oschon minion, a Eulogia Triple Triad card, and several Orchestrions (Myths of the Realm, Course Uncharted, and Fair Winds to Guide) from Thaleia, which you can roll for freely without restrictions.

Once per week, you’ll also get an Thaleia Coin from completing Thaleia. You can trade one Aglaia Coin, one Euphrosyne Coin, and one Thaleia Coin in for Divine Twine and Divine Shine to augment your Credendum tomestone gear. Trade in the coins at the NPC below in Radz-at-Han.