Margrat, a Sharlayan researcher, is the latest custom delivery customer in Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker, as of patch 6.5. Our FFXIV guide details how to unlock Margrat’s custom deliveries and the rewards you get for completing them.

Custom deliveries are weekly quests you can complete to earn lots of crafting and gathering EXP and scrips. You’ll also gain satisfaction for each character you do deliveries for and their satisfaction levels will rise, teaching you more about the character. You can only complete a total of 12 custom deliveries per week and six per specific NPC. Deliveries reset every Tuesday morning.

The higher collectability your crafted or gathered turn-in has, the more EXP and scrips you’ll get in return. Scrips can be used to purchase important crafting materials, materia, décor, and other useful loot from Scrip Exchange NPCs.

How to unlock Margrat’s custom deliveries in FFXIV

In order to unlock Margrat’s deliveries, you need to have completed the following prerequisites:

Progress in the main scenario quest “Going Haam”

Complete the quest “Go West, Craftsman”

Have at least one crafting or gathering job at level 80

Once you have those, you can talk to Theopauldin in Old Sharlayan to start the quest “A Request of One’s Own.” We’ve marked their location below.

Margrat custom delivery rewards in FFXIV

Based on current datamines, we don’t see any mounts or minions as rewards for helping out Margrat. However, just like most other custom delivery customers, you can dress her up in whatever you want if you max out her satisfaction.

Most custom deliveries reward some kind of special loot, whether it’s an outfit or collectable item (like a mount, minion, orchestrion, etc.), but we don’t know what her specific rewards are yet. We’ll update this guide once we figure it out.

Since you can only complete six deliveries per NPC per week, it will take you a minimum of four weeks to max out Margrat.