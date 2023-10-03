 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where to unlock all the new content in FFXIV patch 6.5

A new trial, alliance raid, custom delivery, and more

Zero, a reaper in a lavish black outfit, stands in the middle of several other NPCs in Final Fantasy 14 Image: Square Enix
Final Fantasy 14’s patch 6.5 is out, meaning there is a slew of new content to do. Knowing where to start can be rough, especially if you’re coming back from a break since the last update.

In case you forgot where those quests left off, or if you just plain don’t know where to go, we list out where to unlock the new FFXIV patch 6.5 content below.

Main scenario quest (Radz-at-Han)

A Viera stands in front of a small Au’Ra in Radz-at-Han in Final Fantasy 14 Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Square Enix

To continue the patch 6.5 portion of the MSQ, you can meet with Varshahn at the above location in Radz-at-Han. If you’re doing this on launch day, you’ll know you’re in the right place because there will be a huge crowd surrounding the poor guy. This is also notably where most of the MSQ has started each patch.

The Lunar Subterrane dungeon

You need to get through a bulk of the new MSQ in order to unlock the 6.5 dungeon. You’ll need an item level of at least 620 to participate and it unlocks during the quest “Down in the Dark.”

The Abyssal Fracture Zeromus trial

Just like the dungeon, you will need to progress through the MSQ to unlock this trial. It unlocks during the quest, “Down in the Dark,” after you complete the dungeon. You need an item level of at least 625 to queue for it.

Extreme Zeromus trial (Old Sharlayan)

A map showing where to find the Wandering Minstrel Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Square Enix

Just like the other extreme Endwalker trials, you can unlock this extreme trial by talking to the Wandering Minstrel NPC in Old Sharlayan (marked above). Chat him up and he’ll unlock the extreme version of Zeromus.

Thaleia alliance raid (Mor Dhona)

A red-wearing Viera stands in front of Deryk in the grey part of Mor Dhona Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Square Enix

As long as you’ve cleared the last two alliance raids (Aglaia and Euphrosyne) and the quests associated with them, you can talk to Deryk in Mor Dhona to kick off the quests that unlock Thaleia.

Margrat’s custom deliveries (Old Sharlayan)

A Viera stands in front of two people talking by the water in Old Sharlayan in FFXIV Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Square Enix

You can unlock Margrat’s custom deliveries by talking to the above NPC in Old Sharlayan, as long as you have a crafter or gatherer that’s at least level 80. You’ll also need the usual custom delivery quest completed (“Go West, Craftsman”) as well as a portion of MSQ finished up through the quest “Going Haam.”

There’s still more content to come in smaller patches before the release of Dawntrail, the next FFXIV expansion. If you need more to do, don’t forget that you can be working on your Island Sanctuary or your Endwalker relic weapon. Or if you want an even grindier task, you can work on your Shadowbringers relic weapon.

