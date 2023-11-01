FFXIV Aloalo Island routes guide

FFXIV’s third Variant Dungeon, Aloalo Island, is now in the game as of patch 6.51. Just like the other Variant Dungeons, there are tons of different routes you can take in order to unlock the prize mount, Spectral Statice.

How to unlock Aloalo Island in FFXIV

To unlock Aloalo Island, go talk to the usual NPC (the Shallow Moor) in Old Sharlayan to start the quest “Stranger from Paradise.” You will need to have completed the following to unlock this quest:

Main scenario quest “A Satrap’s Duty”

A level 90 combat class

Talk to Osmon in Old Sharlayan

For Alolalo Island specifically, you’ll need an item level of at least 605. Like other Variant Dungeons, you can do it solo or in a party with up to four people.

As with the other Variant Dungeons, if you take the same routes that Matsya suggests taking, you’ll get access to an extra coffer for a chance at more rewards.

Below, we list out how to unlock all 12 of the paths in Aloalo Island. Note that there are some things you can do that change boss mechanics, but have no bearing on the final result, so we do not list those things.

Path 1: A Not-quite Deserted Island

Take the left path. When prompted by Matsya about fishing (he’ll have an exclamation point above his head), tell him “We should press on.” Ignore Zeal-blind Zozone, letting his HP deplete. He’ll call you a bastard and run off when his health bar empties.

Path 2: The First Settlers of Aloalo Island

Take the left path. When prompted by Matsya about fishing (he’ll have an exclamation point above his head), tell him “We should press on.” Help Zeal-blind Zozone.

Path 3: God of Heaven and Sea

Take the left path. When prompted by Mastya about fishing (he’ll have an exclamation point above his head), tell him “Fish to your heart’s content.” Interact with the patch of sand on the right and give the bait to Matsya.

Path 4: A Noxious Gift

Take the left path. When prompted by Mastya about fishing (he’ll have an exclamation point above his head), tell him “Fish to your heart’s content.” Interact with the mound of rocks on the left and give the bait to Matsya.

Path 5: The Roots of Arcanima

Take the middle path. After the midboss, kill the crawlers and treant in any order as long as they’re not standing on the sigil on the floor. Kill the next sets of monsters normally and proceed to the boss.

Path 6: Under the Boughs of the Great Tree

Take the middle path. After the midboss, kill the crawlers and treant in any order as long as they’re not standing on the sigil on the floor. On the next set of monsters, run through the red flower bushes (as shown below) and follow the path to scare off the armadillo-like rodents. On the next set of monsters (again), do the same thing as above — run through the red flowers to find the armadillo-like rodents and scare them off.

Path 7: A Dear Friend

Take the middle path. After the midboss, pull the crawlers and treant to be on top of the sigil on the floor (shown below). While staying on the sigil, kill the treant first, and then kill the crawlers. Head up the new path and kill the set of monsters. On the next and final set of monsters, fight the monsters, but do not hit Jolly-tailed J’jhimei.

Path 8: Fish for the Mind

Take the middle path. After the midboss, pull the crawlers and treant to be on top of the sigil on the floor. While staying on the sigil, kill the treant first, and then kill the crawlers. Head up the new path and kill the set of monsters. On the next and final set of monsters, attack Jolly-tailed J’jhimei.

Path 9: A Familiar History

Take the right path. When you approach Statice the pixie, select “Well go on, don’t keep them to yourself.”

Path 10: The Remnants of Faith

Take the right path. When you approach Statice the pixie, select “I’m not interested in your ‘secrets.’” When prompted again, select “I don’t know if I can...” When prompted for the third time, select “You just have a...wicked air about you.” Don’t interact with any of the treasures you see after taking the new path. Pull the lever to take the path down.

Path 11: A Lalafell or fish?

Take the right path. When you approach Statice the pixie, select “I’m not interested in your ‘secrets.’” When prompted again, select “I don’t know if I can...” When prompted for the third time, select “You just have a...wicked air about you.” Interact with the treasure to reveal the mimics and kill them. Pull the lever to take the path down.

Path 12: Wellspring of Golden Memories

Take the right path. When you approach Statice the pixie, select “I’m not interested in your ‘secrets.’” When prompted again, select “I don’t know if I can...” When prompted for the third time, select “You just have a...wicked air about you.” Don’t interact with any of the treasures you see after taking the new path. Do not pull the lever in the room with the statues. In the statue room, complete the rituals for each statue.

To do the ritual, stand in front of the respective statue in the small circle and do the following:

Whale : Say “O messenger from beyond the horizon, hear me.” Do two clockwise laps around the statues, and then one counterclockwise lap. After doing the laps, do the /dance emote.

: Say “O messenger from beyond the horizon, hear me.” Do two clockwise laps around the statues, and then one counterclockwise lap. After doing the laps, do the /dance emote. Turtle : Say “O wayfarer of land and sea, hear me.” Do two counterclockwise laps around the statues. After doing the laps, use the /bow emote.

: Say “O wayfarer of land and sea, hear me.” Do two counterclockwise laps around the statues. After doing the laps, use the /bow emote. Sparrow: Say “O dancer of the skies, hear me.” Use the /blowkiss emote. Do one clockwise lap around the statues. After the lap, use the /dance emote.

Once you say the line correctly, the statue will emit a lot glow. If you do full rituals correctly, the statues will light up brighter. Here’s a screenshot of us running the lap for the turtle statue (which we did last) for reference:

If the statues aren’t accepting your ritual, remember to paste or type the messages exactly as you see them into the “say” chat, including punctuation. Also make sure you’re standing in the circle in front of the statue.

After doing all three rituals, a new path will open up. Head down. Take out the monsters and Wobble-kneed Whasbyrm. Interact with the sack that he drops. Place the statues obtained from the sack on the pedestals. We put the sparrow on the first pedestal, the whale on the second, and the turtle on the third.

After doing all of this, you’ll eventually meet up with the secret boss of the area to finish up path 12.

Aloalo Island rewards

The chests in Aloalo Island can reward Aloalo Potsherds, Triple Triad Cards of each of the bosses from their respective fights, and exclusive furnishing items. The meaty stuff that you’ll want from the chests is the Giant Leaf Parasol and the minions (Repulu and Uolosapa).

You can trade in the Aloalo Potsherds to Trisassant in Old Sharylan for the following:

Free Spirit’s Hat (15 Potsherds)

Free Spirit’s Jacket (27 Potsherds)

Free Spirit’s Cropped Slops (12 Potsherds)

Free Spirit’s Ringbands (9 Potsherds)

Free Spirit’s Backless Loafers (9 Potsherds)

O Speaker, Slumber Orchestrion Roll (9 Potsherds)

Ballroom Etiquette - Humble Triumph (9 Potsherds)

Statice’s Wings (3 Potsherds)

Modern Aesthetics - The Bold and the Braid (6 Potsherds)

For completing all 12 routes of Aloalo Island, you’ll get the Spectral Statice mount, which you can claim from the achievements menu after getting the achievement “Good-willed Hunting.”

If you’ve finished Aloalo Island but want more, you can always try out the harder version of it, the Criterion Dungeon Another Aloalo Island. You can also backtrack to do the previous two Variant Dungeons, if you haven’t done them already: The Sil’dihn Subterrane and Mount Rokkon.