What time does FFXIV maintenance end and patch 6.55 release?

Final Fantasy 14’s Endwalker patch cycle is coming to a close, but there’s still a bit more in an upcoming patch. Patch 6.55 will be the last update for Endwalker that includes story or any substantial content and it launches soon.

Below, we explain the launch time for FFXIV’s patch 6.55 update — which arrives after a period of scheduled maintenance — and talk a little bit about what the update will have.

When does FFXIV patch 6.55 release and come back online after maintenance?

FFXIV’s patch 6.55 will be playable starting at these times on Tuesday, Jan. 16:

2 a.m. PST for the West Coast of North America

for the West Coast of North America 5 a.m. EST for the East Coast of North America

for the East Coast of North America 10 a.m. GMT for the U.K.

for the U.K. 11 a.m. CET for west mainland Europe

for west mainland Europe 7 p.m. JST in Japan

Maintenance for the game will start 24 hours before this — so at the same times above on Monday, Jan. 15.

That said, since the game is going to go down on Monday morning before the patch is live, you should make sure you have all your weeklies done ahead of time. If you’ve been putting your Thaleia clear off to the last second, then go run it now before you miss out on that sweet coin.

What content is going to be in FFXIV patch 6.55?

Patch 6.55 will contain the last bits of content for the Endwalker patch cycle. It’ll have a short bit of main scenario quest that’ll show some set-up for the upcoming Dawntrail expansion.

There’ll also be new additions to the Tataru’s Grand Endeavor side quest line, a new trial, and new Hildebrand quests. Since there’ll be more Hildebrand, that naturally also means that there will be a new step to complete for your Manderville weapon. There will also be allied tribe quests, a special quest line you can only complete if you maxed out reputation on the Endwalker tribes (Arkasodara, Omicron, and Loporrits).

A new visitor has come knocking at the Baldesion Annex, eager for an audience with Eorzea's greatest hero.



Just one more sleep (or maintenance) to go until #FFXIV Patch 6.55! pic.twitter.com/0tM9kHyaCf — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) January 15, 2024

There will be some tiny updates to come between 6.55 and Dawntrail, including the crossover event for Final Fantasy 16. Based on previous expansion patch cycles, we’ll also get drop restrictions for Thaleia and the last tier of Pandaemonium removed in future small patches as well. These small patches will likely also have quality-of-life changes and bug fixes, but no big content additions beyond that.