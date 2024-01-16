Where to unlock all the new content in FFXIV patch 6.55

Final Fantasy XIV’s patch 6.55 has a few new quests that yield specialized rewards and conclude the Endwalker arcs, but if it’s been a while since you played, you may not remember where to go to continue them.

Some of the new content doesn’t really need pointed directions to get there. There’s a new main scenario quest, that your in-game scenario guide will point you to. There’s also an Island Sanctuary quest, but we don’t need to point you towards it. It’s on your Island Sanctuary. You know where it is.

Below, we explain where to find the new Hildebrand, Tataru, and tribe content in Final Fantasy XIV.

FFXIV patch 6.55 Hildebrand quest starting location

If you’re caught up in Hilderbrand quests (which you have to be in order to be up-to-date in Manderville relic weapon stuff), then the next part will be available at the above NPC in Radz-at-Han. The first quest in this patch is called “Of Duplicity and Duplication.”

In addition to the last Manderville relic weapon upgrade, this quest line also unlocks the trial, “The Gilded Araya.” You’ll also get a UFO mount and the “A Gentleman to Walk with Me” orchestrion roll for finishing the Endwalker Hildebrand quests.

FFXIV patch 6.55 ‘Tataru’s Grand Endeavor’ quest starting location

You’ll need to complete both main scenario quests up to “Growing Light,” as well as the previous quests in the “Tataru’s Grand Endeavor” quest line before starting this last bit, “Treasured Bonds.” Completing this part will give you the Wayfarer’s Barding for your chocobo and Tataru’s Bespoke Framer’s Kit.

FFXIV patch 6.55 tribal alliance quest starting location

You can only start this quest if you’ve hit “bloodsworn” rank with all three of the Endwalker tribes (Arkasodara, Omicron, and Loporrits). Once you do, you can start the quest “Dinner and a Show” in the above location and unlock the “Lop Hop” emote upon completing the quest line.