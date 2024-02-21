 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to unlock the Gold Saucer in FFXIV

Earn MGP playing mini games to buy exclusive rewards

By Julia Lee
/ new
A woman in a rabbit suit poses near a Cactuar dressed in a funny costume in an ad for the FFXIV Gold Saucer Image: Square Enix
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

The Manderville Gold Saucer is the home to many mini games and fun rewards in Final Fantasy 14, and you can unlock it pretty early into your adventure in Eorzea.

There’s a lot to do in the Gold Saucer, between racing chocobos, participating in fashion shows, and dodging the stinky and powerful breath of a Typhon in a mini game. Below, we explain where to start the side quest that unlocks the Gold Saucer in FFXIV, as well as some of the things you can do there.

How to unlock the Gold Saucer in FFXIV

To unlock the Gold Saucer, you need to be able to travel outside of your initial city, which unlocks once you complete the main scenario quest “The Gridanian/Ul’dahn/Lominsan Envoy” (depending on where you started from) at level 15. Once you’ve done so, you can talk to the Well-heeled Youth NPC in Ul’dah, Steps of Nald, in the location below:

An Elezen man from FFXIV crosses his arms and stares down at a Lalafell holding a pile of gifts in Ul’dah. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Square Enix

He’s standing right outside the entrance to the Ul’dah Aetheryte Plaza, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding him.

Once you do this quest and attune to the Aetheryte in the Gold Saucer, you can teleport there whenever you want.

What to do in the FFXIV Gold Saucer

The Gold Saucer is home to many mini games that reward specific currency called Manderville Gold Saucer Points (MGP). With MGP, you can buy special mounts, minions, outfit pieces, orchestrions, furnishing items, weapon glamour — the list goes on. That being said, visiting the Gold Saucer is a great way to kill time and get some sweet stuff.

While visiting the Gold Saucer, you’ll want to keep your eye out for limited-time Gold Saucer Active Time Events (GATEs) to earn quick MGP. These minigames can involve guessing where a boss enemy may attack and trying your best to avoid it, or maybe it’s a jump puzzle up the Leap of Faith maps.

There’s also a daily and weekly lottery system called Cactpot. You can play the Mini Cactpot by the Entrance Square every day and you can pick numbers for the weekly Cactpot in the Event Square.

There’s also Triple Triad, the card-based mini game from Final Fantasy 8, that you can play with various NPCs in the square. Notably, you can sell your extra Triple Triad cards for more MGP in the Card Square.

Most lucrative of all of the games is Fashion Report, which can give you up to 60,000 MGP a week, just for equipping certain armor pieces. Dedicated fashionista Kaiyoko Star posts the easiest solutions weekly, so you can rake in that MGP.

But that’s only the stuff that’ll earn you coin. There’s tons of other mini games, like chocobo racing and Doman mahjong. (FFXIV’s mahjong is a really good online version of the tile game. Very genuinely, it’s one of the best ways to play mahjong online.)

  1. Polygon
  2. FFXIV guides
  3. Manderville relic weapon
  4. Aloalo Island variant dungeon

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree’s first trailer drops Wednesday

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Kingmakers has the best twist on medieval warfare ever

By Carli Velocci
/ new

Pokémon Go ‘Road to Sinnoh’ event, Timed Research guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

Where to get the Alkonost mount in FFXIV

By Julia Lee

Magic’s megaton reveal of Ravages of War sets this Fallout set apart

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Pokémon Go ‘Glimmers of Gratitude’ Shiny Shaymin Masterwork Research guide

By Julia Lee
/ new