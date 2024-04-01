 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

FFXIV housing lottery schedule for April 2024

When is the next entry or results period for the housing lottery?

By Julia Lee
/ new
Some houses in FFXIV’s The Lavender Beds Image: Square Enix via Polygon
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

If you’re trying to get a house in Final Fantasy 14, you’ll need to play the lottery system.

The FFXIV lottery system consists of five “entry period” days, followed by four “results period” days. You’ll need to place your bid during the entry period days and if you win, finalize your purchase during the results period days. (If you don’t claim your win during the results period, you will forfeit the plot and lose 50% of your deposit. Yikes!)

You can also check where the housing schedule is in game by opening your Timers menu and selecting the housing tab.

If you’re trying to plan ahead, we list out the FFXIV housing schedule for April 2024 below. Note that our schedule does not take any maintenance times into account, so you may need to bid or claim your houses a day or so earlier to accommodate for this.

FFXIV housing lottery schedule for April 2024

Here’s the FFXIV housing lottery schedule for April 2024:

  • March 31 until April 5: Entry period
  • April 5-9: Results period
  • April 9-14: Entry period
  • April 14-18: Results period
  • April 18-23: Entry period
  • April 23-27: Results period
  • April 27 until May 2: Results period

The periods change at server reset time, which is the following times depending on your time zone:

  • 8 a.m. PDT for the west coast of North America
  • 11 a.m. EDT for the east coast of North America
  • 3 p.m. GMT for the U.K.
  • 4 p.m. CET for western Europe/Paris
  • The following day at 12 a.m. JST for Japan/Tokyo
  • The following day at 2 a.m. AEDT for Australia/Sydney
  1. Polygon
  2. FFXIV guides
  3. FFXIV beginner’s guide
  4. FFXIV job list
  5. Manderville relic weapon

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Glam up your Warhammer 40K minis with everyday products from the beauty aisle

By Alice Jovanée

Don’t have the time to read (or watch) Shōgun? Get the audiobooks for just $10

By Alice Jovanée

Cloud’s unreliable narration only makes Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s ending more confusing

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Imaginary, Lisa Frankenstein, Netflix’s The Beautiful Game, and every new movie to watch at home this weekend

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Filed under:

Should you give the grimoires to Myrddin or Trysha in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Filed under:

All maister skills in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and how to get them

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new