If you’re trying to get a house in Final Fantasy 14, you’ll need to play the lottery system.

The FFXIV lottery system consists of five “entry period” days, followed by four “results period” days. You’ll need to place your bid during the entry period days and if you win, finalize your purchase during the results period days. (If you don’t claim your win during the results period, you will forfeit the plot and lose 50% of your deposit. Yikes!)

You can also check where the housing schedule is in game by opening your Timers menu and selecting the housing tab.

If you’re trying to plan ahead, we list out the FFXIV housing schedule for April 2024 below. Note that our schedule does not take any maintenance times into account, so you may need to bid or claim your houses a day or so earlier to accommodate for this.

FFXIV housing lottery schedule for April 2024

Here’s the FFXIV housing lottery schedule for April 2024:

March 31 until April 5 : Entry period

: Entry period April 5-9 : Results period

: Results period April 9-14 : Entry period

: Entry period April 14-18 : Results period

: Results period April 18-23 : Entry period

: Entry period April 23-27 : Results period

: Results period April 27 until May 2: Results period

The periods change at server reset time, which is the following times depending on your time zone: