When are the daily and weekly reset times in FFXIV?

If you’re grinding in Final Fantasy 14, you’ll want to know when daily and weekly reset time is to make sure you can finish all of your timed tasks on time.

Completing dailies and weeklies is a great way to amass gil, EXP, and other important currencies (like Tomestones) in FFXIV, so you’ll want to make sure that you’re finishing your stuff before reset occurs.

Below, we list out the various FFXIV reset times depending on your time zone.

FFXIV daily reset times

The following activities abide by this global daily reset time in FFXIV:

Duty roulette rewards

Housing lottery beginning/end periods

Mini Cactpot in the Gold Saucer

Tribal quest allowances

The Hunt targets

The start and end of limited-time events (like Hatching-tide or Starlight Celebration)

The daily reset time for FFXIV happens at the following times, depending on your time zone:

8 a.m. PDT for the west coast of North America

FFXIV weekly reset time

Weeklies that abide by this reset time include the following:

Raiding gear drops (for the newest content, if restrictions are on)

Tomestone cap

Wondrous Tails

Faux Hollows

Elite Hunt Marks

Fashion Report

Custom Deliveries allowances

Doman Enclave Reconstruction

Weekly reset for FFXIV occurs on Tuesdays, at a different time than daily reset time:

12 a.m. PDT for the west coast of North America

FFXIV miscellaneous reset times

There are a few times that have different reset times, for some reason, like Jumbo Cactpot and Grand Company turn-ins.

Grand Company turn-ins reset at the following time every day:

8 a.m. PDT for the west coast of North America

Jumbo Cactpot is drawn on Saturday nights for wherever the data center is based. If you’re playing on a non-local data center, here’s the times broken down:

North American data centers (Aether/Primal/Crystal):

7 p.m. PDT for the west coast of North America

Japanese data centers (Elemental/Gaia/Mana):

5 a.m. PDT for the west coast of North America

European data centers (Chaos/Light):

12 p.m. PDT for the west coast of North America

Oceania data centers (Materia):