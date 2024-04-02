 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When are the daily and weekly reset times in FFXIV?

Tuesdays are the start of a fresh week in FFXIV

By Julia Lee

A woman with rabbit ears stands under an umbrella next to a man waving Image: Square Enix via Polygon
If you’re grinding in Final Fantasy 14, you’ll want to know when daily and weekly reset time is to make sure you can finish all of your timed tasks on time.

Completing dailies and weeklies is a great way to amass gil, EXP, and other important currencies (like Tomestones) in FFXIV, so you’ll want to make sure that you’re finishing your stuff before reset occurs.

Below, we list out the various FFXIV reset times depending on your time zone.

FFXIV daily reset times

The following activities abide by this global daily reset time in FFXIV:

The daily reset time for FFXIV happens at the following times, depending on your time zone:

  • 8 a.m. PDT for the west coast of North America
  • 11 a.m. EDT for the east coast of North America
  • 4 p.m. BST for the U.K.
  • 5 p.m. CET for western Europe/Paris
  • 12 a.m. JST for Japan/Tokyo
  • 2 a.m. AEDT for Australia/Sydney

FFXIV weekly reset time

Weeklies that abide by this reset time include the following:

  • Raiding gear drops (for the newest content, if restrictions are on)
  • Tomestone cap
  • Wondrous Tails
  • Faux Hollows
  • Elite Hunt Marks
  • Fashion Report
  • Custom Deliveries allowances
  • Doman Enclave Reconstruction

Weekly reset for FFXIV occurs on Tuesdays, at a different time than daily reset time:

  • 12 a.m. PDT for the west coast of North America
  • 3 a.m. EDT for the east coast of North America
  • 8 a.m. BST for the U.K.
  • 9 a.m. CET for western Europe/Paris
  • 4 p.m. JST for Japan/Tokyo
  • 6 p.m. AEDT for Australia/Sydney

FFXIV miscellaneous reset times

There are a few times that have different reset times, for some reason, like Jumbo Cactpot and Grand Company turn-ins.

Grand Company turn-ins reset at the following time every day:

  • 8 a.m. PDT for the west coast of North America
  • 11 a.m. EDT for the east coast of North America
  • 4 p.m. BST for the U.K.
  • 5 p.m. CET for western Europe/Paris
  • 12 a.m. JST for Japan/Tokyo
  • 2 a.m. AEDT for Australia/Sydney
Señor Sabotender poses in an ad for the FFXIV Gold Saucer Image: Square Enix

Jumbo Cactpot is drawn on Saturday nights for wherever the data center is based. If you’re playing on a non-local data center, here’s the times broken down:

North American data centers (Aether/Primal/Crystal):

  • 7 p.m. PDT for the west coast of North America
  • 10 p.m. EDT for the east coast of North America
  • 3 a.m. BST for the U.K.
  • 4 a.m. CET for western Europe/Paris
  • 11 a.m. JST for Japan/Tokyo
  • 1 p.m. AEDT for Australia/Sydney

Japanese data centers (Elemental/Gaia/Mana):

  • 5 a.m. PDT for the west coast of North America
  • 8 a.m. EDT for the east coast of North America
  • 1 p.m. BST for the U.K.
  • 2 p.m. CET for western Europe/Paris
  • 9 p.m. JST for Japan/Tokyo
  • 11 p.m. AEDT for Australia/Sydney

European data centers (Chaos/Light):

  • 12 p.m. PDT for the west coast of North America
  • 3 p.m. EDT for the east coast of North America
  • 8 p.m. BST for the U.K.
  • 9 p.m. CET for western Europe/Paris
  • Sunday morning, 4 a.m. JST for Japan/Tokyo
  • Sunday morning, 6 a.m. AEDT for Australia/Sydney

Oceania data centers (Materia):

  • 2 a.m. PDT for the west coast of North America
  • 5 a.m. EDT for the east coast of North America
  • 10 a.m. BST for the U.K.
  • 11 a.m. CET for western Europe/Paris
  • 6 p.m. JST for Japan/Tokyo
  • 8 p.m. AEDT for Australia/Sydney
