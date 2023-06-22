Can you ride chocobos in Final Fantasy 16?

Your feathered-friends the chocobos are back in Final Fantasy 16, and yes, they are ridable! Chocobos will quickly take you and your party members around Valisthea, as long you’re in the field and not in town. However, if you’re immersed in the story and exploring the lands, it may take you a while to meet your beaked companion.

Continue reading to find out when you unlock chocobo mounts and how to ride them.

How to unlock chocobos in Final Fantasy 16?

After you perform the Casting and return to Martha’s Rest, interact with Rowan to start the “The White-Winged Wonder” side quest. Head to the marked location on your map to find the flock of chocobos and save them from a group of bandits to reunite with your old friend, Ambrosia.

It took us around 14 hours of gameplay to reach this point, but we took our sweet time exploring the land, watching every cutscene, and completing every side quest until this point. If you were to rush, you could get reach this side quest very quickly.

How do you ride chocobos in Final Fantasy 16?

After completing the “The White-Winged Wonder” side quest, you’ve successfully unlocked chocobos! However, you can’t just ride any chocobo you find out in the wild in Final Fantasy 16. You can only ride your trusted chocobo, Ambrosia.

When you’re in an open area, hold down R3 to summon Ambrosia to your side, and then press X while you’re beside them to mount them.