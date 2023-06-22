During hunts in Final Fantasy 16, you’ll be tasked with tracking down notorious marks, menacing adversaries creeping around the continent, and defeating them to prevent them from causing more harm. Not only will you receive glory and pride, you’ll get vital crafting materials, gil, and renown after you finish a bounty.
Continue on to find out when you unlock hunts and where to find all of the hunts that we’ve found so far in Final Fantasy 16. We’ll update this post with more information as we find the rest of the notorious marks.
When do you unlock hunts in Final Fantasy 16?
After completing the “The Gathering Storm” main story quest, you’ll unlock the Hunt Board in the Hideaway. Interact with Nektar the moogle to see which hunts are available for you. As you progress in the main story, you’ll unlock more bounties to track down at the Hunt Board. Also, make sure to complete side quests with the plus icon as some of them will give you more bounties to complete.
All hunt locations in Final Fantasy 16
So far, we’ve unlocked a total of 16 hunts in Final Fantasy 16, but we expect there to be 20 hunts just based on the Hunt Board’s layout. We’ve listed the notorious marks in chronological order, along with their ranks and locations.
Ahriman location
The Ahriman hunt is unlocked during the “The Gathering Storm” main story quest while you’re on your way to perform the Casting.
Level: 25, C-rank
Location: Southeast of Sorrowise in Rosaria
Obelisk: Martha’s Rest
Rewards: 10 magicked ash, one meteorite, 5,000 gil, and 10 renown
The Angel of Death location
The Angel of Death hunt is unlocked after the “The Gathering Storm” main story quest after you interact with Nektar at the Hunt Board in the Hideaway.
Level: 27, C-rank
Location: Western side of Claireview in Sanbreque
Obelisk: Northreach
Rewards: One clouded eye, 6,200 gil, and 10 renown
Belphegor location
The Belphegor hunt is unlocked after the “The Gathering Storm” main story quest after you interact with Nektar at the Hunt Board in the Hideaway.
Level: 30, B-rank
Location: South of the Broken Hilt in Rosaria
Obelisk: Eastpool
Rewards: Two dragon talons, 8,000 gil, and 20 renown
Dozmare location
The Dozmare hunt is unlocked during the “Blacksmith’s Blues” side quest, which is given to you by August in the Hideaway after you complete the “Black Light Burns” main story quest.
Level: 28, B-rank
Location: South of the Caer Norvent River Gate in Sanbreque
Obelisk: Lostwing
Rewards: One scarletite, one meteorite, 8,500 gil, and 20 renown
Sekhret location
The Sekhret hunt is unlocked after completing the “Fire and Ice” main story quest.
Level: 31, B-rank
Location: West of Greensheaves in Rosaria
Obelisk: Martha’s Rest
Rewards: One minotaur mane, 8,200 gil, and 20 renown
Severian location
The Severian hunt is unlocked after completing the “Fire and Ice” main story quest.
Level: 31, B-rank
Location: North of Sorrowise in Rosaria
Obelisk: Martha’s Rest
Rewards: One electrum, 8,500 gil, and 20 renown
Muddy Murder location
The Muddy Murder hunt is unlocked after completing the “Capital Punishment” main story quest.
Level: 38, A-rank
Location: Northern section of Hawk’s Cry Cliff in Rosaria
Obelisk: Hawk’s Cry Cliff
Rewards: One gelatinous mass, 12,000 gil, and 30 renown
“A Hill to Die On” location
The exact moment you unlock the “A Hill to Die On” hunt is a little unclear, but we unlocked it after visiting Dhalmekia for the first time during the “Riddle of the Sands” main story quest.
Level: 34, B-rank
Location: Northeastern corner of the Velkroy Desert in Dhalmekia
Obelisk: Velkroy Desert
Rewards: Two scarletite, 10,000 gil, and 20 renown
Soul Stingers location
The Soul Stingers hunt is unlocked after completing the “Into the Shadow” main story quest.
Level: 32, C-rank
Location: Eastern side of the Fields of Corava in Dhalmekia
Obelisk: The Jaw
Rewards: 50 sharp fangs, 20 bloody hides, 10 magicked ash, 5,500 gil, and 10 renown
Grimalkin location
The Grimalkin hunt is unlocked after completing the “Into the Shadow” main story quest.
Level: 32, C-rank
Location: The Cattery in Dhalmekia
Obelisk: The Jaw
Rewards: One Grimalkin hide, 6,100 gil, and 10 renown
The Nine of Knives location
The Nine of Knives hunt is unlocked after completing the “Into the Shadow” main story quest.
Level: 38, A-Rank
Location: The Jaw in Dhalmekia
Obelisk: The Jaw
Rewards: 25 wyrrite, 2 meteorite, 10,500 gil, and 30 renown
The Breaker of Worlds location
The Breaker of Worlds hunt is unlocked after completing the “Into the Shadow” main story quest.
Level: 45, S-rank
Location: Eastern edge of Cressida in Rosaria
Obelisk: Martha’s Rest or Eastpool
Rewards: One fallen iron, one orichalcum, 20,000 gil, and 50 renown
Bomb King location
The Bomb King hunt is unlocked during the “Weird Science” side quest which is given to you by Owain in the Hideaway during the “Out of the Shadow” main story quest.
Level: 33, B-rank
Location: The Crock in Sanbreque
Obelisk: Dragon’s Aery obelisk
Rewards: One bomb ember, 9,000 gil, and 20 renown
The Ten of Clubs location
The Ten of Clubs hunt is unlocked after completing the “Fire in the Sky” main story quest.
Level: 35, B-rank
Location: Vamare in Dhalmekia
Obelisk: The Jaw
Rewards: One scarletite, one meteorite, 9,200 gil, and 20 renown
The Mageth Brothers location
The Mageth Brothers hunt is unlocked after completing the “Fire in the Sky” main story quest.
Level: 38, A-rank
Location: Quient Sands in Rosaria
Obelisk: Port Isolde
Rewards: Two meteorite, 13,000 gil, and 30 renown
Ruin Reawakened location
The Ruin Reawakened hunt is unlocked after completing the “Fire in the Sky” main story quest.
Level: 50, S-rank
Location: South of Mornebrume in Sanbreque
Obelisk: Caer Norvent Glorieuse Gate
Rewards: One orichalcum, one fallen enigma, one amber, one empty shard, 30,000 gil, and 60 renown
Tips for beating hunts
The difficulty range for hunts is quite large, so you may not need help on the C-rank bounties, but the A-rank and S-rank bounties will test your strength.
Here are a few ways to make your hunts a little easier.
- Save before heading into the hunt location. A lot of the notorious marks will pack a punch, and the S-ranks especially have the ability to kill you in two hits. If you do end up dying, you’ll have to respawn at the closest obelisk, which in most cases is very far away. Save yourself some time by saving just before the fight, so you can revert to your save file instead of making the trek back.
- Bring your best equipment. Visit the blacksmith, Blackthorne, in the Hideaway to craft the best weapons and equipment that you can. You’ll want to increase your damage output and defenses as high as you can before taking on the more difficult notorious marks.
- Stock up on potions. Head to Charon’s shop and fill up your inventory with items. Pick up potions, elixirs, or whatever your heart desires, but make sure to head into the fight prepared.
- Upgrade your abilities. If you have any ability points lying around, use them to increase the strength of your abilities by upgrading them in the abilities menu. Any improvement to your damage output will be a great help. If you don’t like the upgraded ability, you can refund any of your upgrades at no cost whenever you want.
- Try, try again. Some of the more difficult hunts will really test your patience as the fearsome foes deal half of your health in one hit. However, there is no punishment in dying. If you know you’re going to die, focus on learning the enemy’s moveset to head into the next battle with a better game plan.
