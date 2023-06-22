During hunts in Final Fantasy 16, you’ll be tasked with tracking down notorious marks, menacing adversaries creeping around the continent, and defeating them to prevent them from causing more harm. Not only will you receive glory and pride, you’ll get vital crafting materials, gil, and renown after you finish a bounty.

Continue on to find out when you unlock hunts and where to find all of the hunts that we’ve found so far in Final Fantasy 16. We’ll update this post with more information as we find the rest of the notorious marks.

When do you unlock hunts in Final Fantasy 16?

After completing the “The Gathering Storm” main story quest, you’ll unlock the Hunt Board in the Hideaway. Interact with Nektar the moogle to see which hunts are available for you. As you progress in the main story, you’ll unlock more bounties to track down at the Hunt Board. Also, make sure to complete side quests with the plus icon as some of them will give you more bounties to complete.

All hunt locations in Final Fantasy 16

So far, we’ve unlocked a total of 16 hunts in Final Fantasy 16, but we expect there to be 20 hunts just based on the Hunt Board’s layout. We’ve listed the notorious marks in chronological order, along with their ranks and locations.

Ahriman location

The Ahriman hunt is unlocked during the “The Gathering Storm” main story quest while you’re on your way to perform the Casting.

Level: 25, C-rank

Location: Southeast of Sorrowise in Rosaria

Obelisk: Martha’s Rest

Rewards: 10 magicked ash, one meteorite, 5,000 gil, and 10 renown

The Angel of Death location

The Angel of Death hunt is unlocked after the “The Gathering Storm” main story quest after you interact with Nektar at the Hunt Board in the Hideaway.

Level: 27, C-rank

Location: Western side of Claireview in Sanbreque

Obelisk: Northreach

Rewards: One clouded eye, 6,200 gil, and 10 renown

Belphegor location

The Belphegor hunt is unlocked after the “The Gathering Storm” main story quest after you interact with Nektar at the Hunt Board in the Hideaway.

Level: 30, B-rank

Location: South of the Broken Hilt in Rosaria

Obelisk: Eastpool

Rewards: Two dragon talons, 8,000 gil, and 20 renown

Dozmare location

The Dozmare hunt is unlocked during the “Blacksmith’s Blues” side quest, which is given to you by August in the Hideaway after you complete the “Black Light Burns” main story quest.

Level: 28, B-rank

Location: South of the Caer Norvent River Gate in Sanbreque

Obelisk: Lostwing

Rewards: One scarletite, one meteorite, 8,500 gil, and 20 renown

Sekhret location

The Sekhret hunt is unlocked after completing the “Fire and Ice” main story quest.

Level: 31, B-rank

Location: West of Greensheaves in Rosaria

Obelisk: Martha’s Rest

Rewards: One minotaur mane, 8,200 gil, and 20 renown

Severian location

The Severian hunt is unlocked after completing the “Fire and Ice” main story quest.

Level: 31, B-rank

Location: North of Sorrowise in Rosaria

Obelisk: Martha’s Rest

Rewards: One electrum, 8,500 gil, and 20 renown

Muddy Murder location

The Muddy Murder hunt is unlocked after completing the “Capital Punishment” main story quest.

Level: 38, A-rank

Location: Northern section of Hawk’s Cry Cliff in Rosaria

Obelisk: Hawk’s Cry Cliff

Rewards: One gelatinous mass, 12,000 gil, and 30 renown

“A Hill to Die On” location

The exact moment you unlock the “A Hill to Die On” hunt is a little unclear, but we unlocked it after visiting Dhalmekia for the first time during the “Riddle of the Sands” main story quest.

Level: 34, B-rank

Location: Northeastern corner of the Velkroy Desert in Dhalmekia

Obelisk: Velkroy Desert

Rewards: Two scarletite, 10,000 gil, and 20 renown

Soul Stingers location

The Soul Stingers hunt is unlocked after completing the “Into the Shadow” main story quest.

Level: 32, C-rank

Location: Eastern side of the Fields of Corava in Dhalmekia

Obelisk: The Jaw

Rewards: 50 sharp fangs, 20 bloody hides, 10 magicked ash, 5,500 gil, and 10 renown

Grimalkin location

The Grimalkin hunt is unlocked after completing the “Into the Shadow” main story quest.

Level: 32, C-rank

Location: The Cattery in Dhalmekia

Obelisk: The Jaw

Rewards: One Grimalkin hide, 6,100 gil, and 10 renown

The Nine of Knives location

The Nine of Knives hunt is unlocked after completing the “Into the Shadow” main story quest.

Level: 38, A-Rank

Location: The Jaw in Dhalmekia

Obelisk: The Jaw

Rewards: 25 wyrrite, 2 meteorite, 10,500 gil, and 30 renown

The Breaker of Worlds location

The Breaker of Worlds hunt is unlocked after completing the “Into the Shadow” main story quest.

Level: 45, S-rank

Location: Eastern edge of Cressida in Rosaria

Obelisk: Martha’s Rest or Eastpool

Rewards: One fallen iron, one orichalcum, 20,000 gil, and 50 renown

Bomb King location

The Bomb King hunt is unlocked during the “Weird Science” side quest which is given to you by Owain in the Hideaway during the “Out of the Shadow” main story quest.

Level: 33, B-rank

Location: The Crock in Sanbreque

Obelisk: Dragon’s Aery obelisk

Rewards: One bomb ember, 9,000 gil, and 20 renown

The Ten of Clubs location

The Ten of Clubs hunt is unlocked after completing the “Fire in the Sky” main story quest.

Level: 35, B-rank

Location: Vamare in Dhalmekia

Obelisk: The Jaw

Rewards: One scarletite, one meteorite, 9,200 gil, and 20 renown

The Mageth Brothers location

The Mageth Brothers hunt is unlocked after completing the “Fire in the Sky” main story quest.

Level: 38, A-rank

Location: Quient Sands in Rosaria

Obelisk: Port Isolde

Rewards: Two meteorite, 13,000 gil, and 30 renown

Ruin Reawakened location

The Ruin Reawakened hunt is unlocked after completing the “Fire in the Sky” main story quest.

Level: 50, S-rank

Location: South of Mornebrume in Sanbreque

Obelisk: Caer Norvent Glorieuse Gate

Rewards: One orichalcum, one fallen enigma, one amber, one empty shard, 30,000 gil, and 60 renown

Tips for beating hunts

The difficulty range for hunts is quite large, so you may not need help on the C-rank bounties, but the A-rank and S-rank bounties will test your strength.

Here are a few ways to make your hunts a little easier.