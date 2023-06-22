How long is Final Fantasy 16?

How long it takes you to beat Final Fantasy 16 is entirely dependent on your playstyle. There are multiple ways to play Final Fantasy 16, such as solely focusing on the main story, avoiding side quests, or going the completionist route.

You can skip through all of the cutscenes, or read every detail in the game’s encyclopedia. You can stick to the main objective and avoid every side quest, or explore every nook and cranny and assist everyone you meet. Whichever route you choose, you’re in for a cinematic treat.

FF16 story length

It may take you around 30 hours of playtime to beat the main story of Final Fantasy 16. However, if you’re someone who tends to skip cutscenes, your playtime will drastically decrease. Since Final Fantasy 16 is such a story-heavy game, a majority of the lore is presented to you in detailed cutscenes. If you skip them, you should expect to complete the game in less than 20 hours.

FF16 100% completion length

It may take you upward of 50 hours to finish the main story, watch every cutscene, and complete every side quest. However, if you’re looking to collect every chest, item, and orchestrion roll, it can take you upward of 75 hours of playtime. After you complete the game and the credits roll, there is a “New Game+” mode, which will provide more challenges for you to take on — such as Chronolith Trials and harder difficulty settings.

In our playthrough, we’ve been completing every side quest and hunt. We are about 75% of the way through Final Fantasy 16, according to the PlayStation 5’s dashboard, and we have about 35 hours of playtime.