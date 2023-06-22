 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How long is Final Fantasy 16?

Clive’s journey is not too long, not too short

By Johnny Yu Updated
Jill holding Torgal with Clive standing behind them in Final Fantasy 16 Image: Square Enix Creative/Square Enix via Polygon
How long it takes you to beat Final Fantasy 16 is entirely dependent on your playstyle. There are multiple ways to play Final Fantasy 16, such as solely focusing on the main story, avoiding side quests, or going the completionist route.

You can skip through all of the cutscenes, or read every detail in the game’s encyclopedia. You can stick to the main objective and avoid every side quest, or explore every nook and cranny and assist everyone you meet. Whichever route you choose, you’re in for a cinematic treat.

FF16 story length

It may take you around 30 hours of playtime to beat the main story of Final Fantasy 16. However, if you’re someone who tends to skip cutscenes, your playtime will drastically decrease. Since Final Fantasy 16 is such a story-heavy game, a majority of the lore is presented to you in detailed cutscenes. If you skip them, you should expect to complete the game in less than 20 hours.

FF16 100% completion length

It may take you upward of 50 hours to finish the main story, watch every cutscene, and complete every side quest. However, if you’re looking to collect every chest, item, and orchestrion roll, it can take you upward of 75 hours of playtime. After you complete the game and the credits roll, there is a “New Game+” mode, which will provide more challenges for you to take on — such as Chronolith Trials and harder difficulty settings.

In our playthrough, we’ve been completing every side quest and hunt. We are about 75% of the way through Final Fantasy 16, according to the PlayStation 5’s dashboard, and we have about 35 hours of playtime.

How many chapters are there in FF16?

There are a total of 50 chapters in Final Fantasy 16, all of which vary in length — anywhere from 15 minutes to over an hour. Some chapters will consist mostly of cutscenes, while others will have you trekking across the open world or defeating enemies in a sprawling dungeon.

Here is Final Fantasy 16’s full main scenario chapter list, which you can also find in the journal as you progress in the story.

Final Fantasy 16 chapter list

  1. A Flame Summoned
  2. To Kill a Dominant
  3. Pride
  4. Sunrise, Sunset
  5. Lost in a Fog
  6. Flight of the Fledgling
  7. A Chance Encounter
  8. Hide, Hideaway
  9. Fanning Embers
  10. Louder than Words
  11. The Dead of Night
  12. Headwind
  13. Wings of Change
  14. Awakening
  15. The Wages of Guilt
  16. The Hunter and the Hunted
  17. Homecoming
  18. Holding On
  19. Buried Memories
  20. The Meaning of Life
  21. Righting Wrongs
  22. The Crystals’ Curse
  23. Cid the Outlaw
  24. Home, Sweet Home
  25. The Gathering Storm
  26. Bloodlines
  27. Black Light Burns
  28. Here Be Monsters
  29. Fire and Ice
  30. After the Storm
  31. Capital Punishment
  32. Bolts from the Blue
  33. Riddle of the Sands
  34. Into the Darkness
  35. Out of the Shadow
  36. Onward
  37. Fire in the Sky
  38. Things Fall Apart
  39. Cloak and Dagger
  40. Evenfall
  41. A Song of Hope
  42. Full Steam
  43. Through the Maelstrom
  44. Across the Narrow
  45. Footfalls in Ash
  46. The Last King
  47. Brotherhood
  48. Streets of Madness
  49. Back to their Origin
  50. Of Gods and Men

