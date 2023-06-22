How to increase inventory space in Final Fantasy 16

As you’re playing Final Fantasy 16, you’ll be bombarded with the message: “Insufficient inventory space. Potion used.” With a maximum of four potions and three high potions available to use in the beginning of the game, you’ll start to wonder when you can finally hold onto more potions. Luckily, you can increase your potion capacity by completing the side quest “Weird Science,” but it will take some time to reach this quest.

We’ve currently upgraded our inventory space once through the “Weird Science” side quest and we know you can upgrade your pouch a second time thanks to the “With Two Ds” trophy, but we haven’t done so in our game yet. We will update this post with more information once we’ve discovered how to upgrade your inventory a second time.

How to increase your inventory size in Final Fantasy 16

In Final Fantasy 16, you can increase the amount of potions you can carry by completing the side quest “Weird Science.”

‘Weird Science’ side quest location and walkthrough

To unlock the “Weird Science” side quest, you must first get to the “Out of the Shadow” main scenario quest and unlock Mid’s Dungeon in the Hideaway.

1. Speak with Owain to receive the “Weird Science” side quest. He will request you to get bomb ash, which can only be gathered from the Bomb King hunt.

2. Interact with the hunt board to find that the Bomb King resides in the Crock in Sanbreque.

3. Travel to the “The Dragon’s Aery” obelisk in Sanbreque.

4. Head to the Crock, which can be found at the northern end of the Imperial Chase.

5. Defeat the Bomb King. Watch out for the Bomb King’s large AOE attacks, and make sure to take out the bomb minions when they’re summoned.

6. Collect the three bomb ash on the floor, and give them to Owain at the Hideaway.

Once you’ve successfully completed the quest, Owain will give you a treated potion satchel, which increases your carrying capacity for consumables. You can now hold the following: