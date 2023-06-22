 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to increase inventory space in Final Fantasy 16

Carry more potions by completing the ‘Weird Science’ side quest

By Johnny Yu
Owain, Engineer, found in Mid’s Dungeon in the Hideaway in Final Fantasy 16 / XVI / FF16. Image: Square Enix Creative/Square Enix via Polygon
As you’re playing Final Fantasy 16, you’ll be bombarded with the message: “Insufficient inventory space. Potion used.” With a maximum of four potions and three high potions available to use in the beginning of the game, you’ll start to wonder when you can finally hold onto more potions. Luckily, you can increase your potion capacity by completing the side quest “Weird Science,” but it will take some time to reach this quest.

We’ve currently upgraded our inventory space once through the “Weird Science” side quest and we know you can upgrade your pouch a second time thanks to the “With Two Ds” trophy, but we haven’t done so in our game yet. We will update this post with more information once we’ve discovered how to upgrade your inventory a second time.

How to increase your inventory size in Final Fantasy 16

In Final Fantasy 16, you can increase the amount of potions you can carry by completing the side quest “Weird Science.

‘Weird Science’ side quest location and walkthrough

Owain location in the Hideaway along with their location marked on the map in Final Fantasy 16 / XVI / FF16. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Square Enix Creative/Square Enix via Polygon

To unlock the “Weird Science” side quest, you must first get to the “Out of the Shadow” main scenario quest and unlock Mid’s Dungeon in the Hideaway.

1. Speak with Owain to receive the “Weird Science” side quest. He will request you to get bomb ash, which can only be gathered from the Bomb King hunt.

2. Interact with the hunt board to find that the Bomb King resides in the Crock in Sanbreque.

Bomb King hunt location on the map of Sanbreque in Final Fantasy 16. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Square Enix Creative/Square Enix via Polygon

3. Travel to the “The Dragon’s Aeryobelisk in Sanbreque.

4. Head to the Crock, which can be found at the northern end of the Imperial Chase.

5. Defeat the Bomb King. Watch out for the Bomb King’s large AOE attacks, and make sure to take out the bomb minions when they’re summoned.

6. Collect the three bomb ash on the floor, and give them to Owain at the Hideaway.

Item capacity upgrade in Final Fantasy 16, increasing the number of potions and tonics you can hold. Image: Square Enix Creative/Square Enix via Polygon

Once you’ve successfully completed the quest, Owain will give you a treated potion satchel, which increases your carrying capacity for consumables. You can now hold the following:

  • Six Potions
  • Four High Potions
  • Three Strength Tonics
  • Three Stonekin Tonics

