How to upgrade potion potency in Final Fantasy 16

In the beginning of Final Fantasy 16, you may be okay with the healing power of your potions and the duration of your tonics, but as you progress through the story, they will not be as effective. Your health total will increase while your potions will heal for the same amount. To fix that, all you need to do is complete the side quest “The Root of the Problem.” However, it will take a bit to reach this quest, so hold on tight!

We’ve currently upgraded the potency of our potions and tonics once via the “The Root of the Problem” side quest and we know you can upgrade the potency once more thanks to the “With Two Ds” trophy, but we haven’t done so in our game yet. We will update this post with more information once we’ve discovered how to upgrade potion and tonic potency a second time.

How to increase potion potency in Final Fantasy 16

In Final Fantasy 16, you can upgrade the potency of your consumables through the side quest “The Root of the Problem.”

‘The Root of the Problem’ side quest location and walkthrough

To unlock the “The Root of the Problem” side quest, you must first reach the “After the Storm” main scenario quest.

Speak with Nigel to start the “The Root of the Problem” side quest. He will request you to search northern Rosaria for morganbeards. Travel to the “Martha’s Rest” obelisk in Rosaria, and head to the quest marker to the left of Sorrowise.

3. Either quickly grab the three morganbeards and run or defeat all of the goblins in the area to safely collect the morganbeards.

4. Return the morganbeards to Nigel at the Hideaway to complete the “The Root of the Problem” side quest.

Once you’ve successfully completed the quest, Nigel will give you morganbeard extract, which increases the potency of your consumables. With the phial of morganbeard extract, your potions and high portions restore more HP, while strength tonics, stoneskin tonics, and lionheart tonics last for a longer duration.

Now that you’ve upgraded the potency of your consumables, you should increase your inventory space too!