 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to upgrade potion potency in Final Fantasy 16

Increase your healing strength and tonic duration

By Johnny Yu
/ new
Nigel, Head Botanist, talking to Clive in Final Fantasy 16 / XVI / FF16. Image: Square Enix Creative/Square Enix via Polygon
Johnny Yu (he/him) is a guides writer at Polygon. He has written about games such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Diablo 4, and Fire Emblem Engage.

In the beginning of Final Fantasy 16, you may be okay with the healing power of your potions and the duration of your tonics, but as you progress through the story, they will not be as effective. Your health total will increase while your potions will heal for the same amount. To fix that, all you need to do is complete the side quest “The Root of the Problem.” However, it will take a bit to reach this quest, so hold on tight!

We’ve currently upgraded the potency of our potions and tonics once via the “The Root of the Problem” side quest and we know you can upgrade the potency once more thanks to the “With Two Ds” trophy, but we haven’t done so in our game yet. We will update this post with more information once we’ve discovered how to upgrade potion and tonic potency a second time.

How to increase potion potency in Final Fantasy 16

In Final Fantasy 16, you can upgrade the potency of your consumables through the side quest “The Root of the Problem.”

‘The Root of the Problem’ side quest location and walkthrough

Nigel, head botanist, location on the map of the Hideaway in Final Fantasy 16 / XVI / FF16. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Square Enix Creative/Square Enix

To unlock the “The Root of the Problem” side quest, you must first reach the “After the Storm” main scenario quest.

  1. Speak with Nigel to start the “The Root of the Problem” side quest. He will request you to search northern Rosaria for morganbeards.
  2. Travel to the “Martha’s Restobelisk in Rosaria, and head to the quest marker to the left of Sorrowise.
Morganbeards location during the The Root of the Problem side quest in Final Fantasy 16 / XVI / FF16. Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Square Enix Creative/Square Enix via Polygon.

3. Either quickly grab the three morganbeards and run or defeat all of the goblins in the area to safely collect the morganbeards.

4. Return the morganbeards to Nigel at the Hideaway to complete the “The Root of the Problem” side quest.

Potion Potency explainer after completing the “The Root of the Problem” side quest in Final Fantasy 16 / XVI / FF16. Image: Square Enix Creative/Square Enix via Polygon

Once you’ve successfully completed the quest, Nigel will give you morganbeard extract, which increases the potency of your consumables. With the phial of morganbeard extract, your potions and high portions restore more HP, while strength tonics, stoneskin tonics, and lionheart tonics last for a longer duration.

Now that you’ve upgraded the potency of your consumables, you should increase your inventory space too!

Loading comments...

The Latest

Yes, Secret Invasion’s opening credits scene is AI-made — here’s why

By Zosha Millman
/ new

All Altar of Lilith maps and locations in Diablo 4

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ season 2 premiere is free on YouTube

By Austen Goslin
/ new

‘The Missing Farm Tools’ side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

‘The Beckoning Woman’ side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Activision is killing the old Call of Duty: Warzone

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon