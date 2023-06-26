How to get scarletite in Final Fantasy 16

As you visit Blackthorne at the Hideaway in Final Fantasy 16, you’ll probably try to craft the Drakeslayer’s equipment or the Excalibur, but realize you’re missing some scarletite. Getting scarletite may be a little trickier than you think, as you’ll need to track down a few of the notorious marks on the Hunt Board or complete a side quest in Dhalmekia. Read on to find out how to get scarletite and how to use it.

Scarletite locations in FF16

Scarletite is one of the rewards for defeating a few notorious marks — Dozmare, “A Hill to Die On,” and The Ten of Clubs. If you’re not a fan of hunts, you can also complete the “Hot Water” side quest. We’ve found scarletite to be a reward from these hunts and side quests, but there could be a few more that we haven’t discovered. We’ll update this post with more scarletite locations when we discover them.

Dozmare hunt location

The Dozmare (Griffin) hunt is unlocked during the “Blacksmith’s Blues” side quest, which is given to you by August in the Hideaway after you complete the “Black Light Burns” main scenario quest.

The Dozmare (Griffin) is a level 28 B-rank hunt located to the south of the Caer Norvent River Gate in Sanbreque. The quickest way to reach the griffin is to teleport to the Lostwing Obelisk and make a long trek to the southeast. It will be a little hard to spot the griffin as it is perched on the stone walls, so get as close to the wall as you can to start the cutscene.

“A Hill to Die On” hunt location

The “A Hill to Die On” hunt is unlocked during the “Riddle of the Sands” main scenario quest.

The Fastitocalon is a level 34 B-rank hunt located in the northeastern corner of the Velkroy Desert in Dhalmekia with the closest teleport waypoint being the Velkroy Desert obelisk. The “A Hill to Die On” hunt will reward you with two scarletite instead of one, so make sure to take down the Fastitocalon!

The Ten of Clubs hunt location

The Ten of Clubs hunt is unlocked after completing the “Fire in the Sky” main scenario quest.

The Ten of Clubs is a level 35 B-rank hunt located at the Vamare in Dhalmekia. The closest waypoint is The Jaw obelisk, but even that is pretty far away. You’ll need to go through The Jaw and The Sickle to reach the Fields of Corava, and then head to the southern ruins to find the Ten of Clubs.

‘Hot Water’ side quest location

To unlock the “Hot Water” side quest, you must first complete the “Follow the Crystals” sub quest, which is a part of the “Riddle of the Sands” main scenario quest. Speak with Xaver at the Baths in Dhalmekia to start the side quest. In this side quest, you’ll need to defeat multiple bombs at the marked location on the map. Once you’ve successfully defeated the bombs, return to Xaver to receive a scarletite as a reward.

What is scarletite used for in FF16?

Once you have scarletite, return to the Hideaway and speak with Blackthorne. You can use the crafting material to create the Drakeslayer’s Belt, Drakeslayer’s Bracelets, and the Excalibur. You will need one scarletite for each of the pieces listed above, so start hunting the mentioned hunts or complete the sidequest!

To create the Drakeslayer’s Belt, you’ll also need to find another elusive crafting material, electrum.