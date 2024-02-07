 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to carry progress from the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo to the main game

Come for the Buster Sword, stay for the Kupo Charm

By Ari Notis
Cloud and Sephiroth stand on a dark night with dramatic lighting in a screenshot for the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo. Image: Square Enix
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has a playable demo on PlayStation 5, allowing you to step into Cloud’s implausibly polished Doc Martens ahead of the game’s Feb. 29 release.

Here’s a rough rundown of what to expect from the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo, and what progress will carry over to the main game.

How to download the FF7R demo?

You can download the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo directly from the PlayStation Store on your PS5. The demo is 48 GB.

How long is the FF7R demo?

As of this writing, the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo covers the “Nibelheim” episode set a few years prior to the main game. You’re cast as Cloud and hair metal model Sephiroth in a flashback sequence. Depending on how methodically you play, it will take you about an hour or two to complete.

On Feb. 21, Square Enix will add a segment covering Junon, the explorable open-world area of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Since it’s a bit more open-ended than the first chapter, your playtime may vary. Polygon had a chance to play this particular demo during a Sept. 2023 preview event. You can read more about what to expect from this segment of the demo in Polygon’s hands-on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth preview.

Does progress carry from the FF7R demo to the main game?

Having save data from the demo on your PS5 will grant you a number of items to use in the full release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. You’ll get the Kupo Charm — an accessory that boosts how many resources you receive — plus a smattering of potions, ethers, and other items.

Completing the Nibelheim episode will allow you to skip that segment in the full game. Any progress made during the Kumon area, however, won’t carry over; that particular section has been “altered to make the content more compact,” so it’s not representative of what you’ll experience in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth comes out on PS5 on Feb. 29, 2024.

