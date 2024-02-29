Dried driftwood locations and map in FF7 Rebirth

Dried driftwood is an elusive crafting ingredient needed for a Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth side quest in chapter 4, “Stuck in a Rut.”

You’ll start “Stuck in the Rut” after talking to Gabe, the chocobo farmer of the Junon Region. Gabe’s chocobo cart is broken, and the parts he needs to fix it can only come from a wainwright who lives on a cliff. Once you reach (and rudely awaken) the wainwright, he tells you he needs dried driftwood to make said parts, and gives you a map showing you where to find the resource.

Thing is, the wainwright’s map is scribbled and semi-inscrutable. Our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide will show you where to find dried driftwood in Junon, and what you’ll get for completing the “Stuck in a Rut” quest.

Dried Driftwood Map in FF7 Rebirth

Below is the map provided by the wainwright. We’ve numbered each piece of dried driftwood on this drawing; those numbers correspond to real maps below showing the dried driftwood locations.

While approaching each dried driftwood location, watch out for a red question mark to pop up over your chocobo’s head. Use your chocobo’s scent ability (up on the D-pad) to pinpoint each piece’s location, then have it scour (down on the D-pad) the ground to dig up the dried driftwood.

Dried Driftwood Location #1

The first piece of dried driftwood is located right next to a mining rig due north of the Seabreeze Tower. Be ware that the first piece of dried driftwood is guarded by two fleetwings.

Dried Driftwood Location #2

The second piece of dried driftwood is located outside the abandoned shacks northwest of the Seabreeze Tower, but before you reach the entrance to Under Junon.

Dried Driftwood Location #3

The third piece of dried driftwood is located in on the east side of the road leading north away from the farm you wrangle your Junon chocobo at.

‘Stuck in a Rut’ Rewards in FF7 Rebirth

For completing “Stuck in a Rut,” you’ll get 10 pieces of condor cedar, 10 pieces of mellow oak, and a Queensguard Bangle. You’ll also be able to fast travel between Junon and the Grasslands by talking to Gabe at his ranch. Finally, you’ll increase your relationship standing with Aerith.

