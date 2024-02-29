 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where to find Seventh Infantry members in Junon in FF7 Rebirth

R&R is over

By Ari Notis
/ new
Cloud stares at a bunch of Seventh Infantry members in Junon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Image: Square Enix
The Seventh Infantry almost makes you feel bad for the enemies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. During chapter 4, you’ll find yourself in charge of a military parade performance in Junon. You’ll need troops for the performance, which means tracking down detachments of soldiers who are simply trying to enjoy some shore leave. Duty calls.

There are ten groups of Seventh Infantry soldiers to find. To complete the mission, you only need to track down five of them. Finding all ten, though, will earn you the “7th, Assemble!” trophy, and allow you to get a higher score in the parade mini-game (a series of quick-time button presses).

Our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide will show you where to find all Seventh Infantry members in Junon.

Where to find Seventh Infantry members in FF7 Rebirth

Cloud addresses the Seventh Infantry in the jazz bar in Junon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Image: Square Enix via Polygon

There are ten contingents of the Seventh Infantry located in various spots around Larboard Junon — which, like all products of smart urban design, is small, dense, and entirely pedestrianized.

You’ll find three groups of Seventh Infantry members in item shops, two on the main street, two in the barracks, two in bars, and one in the garrison. For more details on where to find each group of Seventh Infantry members, we’ve provided screenshots and details of their specific locations below.

Though you only need to track down five groups to move ahead with the parade, it’s worth tracking down all ten, and not just for the “7th, Assemble!” trophy. The more Seventh Infantry members you find, the more configurations you’ll be able to perform in the parade, thus increasing your high score threshold.

When you’ve found all of the Seventh Infantry members, talk to the commander on the north side of town to progress the mission.

Seventh Infantry members location #1

Cloud stands next to members of the Seventh Infantry in Junon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Image: Square Enix via Polygon

The first group of Seventh Infantry members is on the upper level of the boardwalk on main street, admiring the giant cannon.

Seventh Infantry members location #2

Cloud stands next to members of the Seventh Infantry on main street in Junon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Image: Square Enix via Polygon

The second group of Seventh Infantry members is on main street, taking a group photo with a Rufus Shinra cutout. They’ll ask you to take their photo before joining your squad.

Seventh Infantry members location #3

Cloud stands next to members of the Seventh Infantry in the weapon shop in Junon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Image: Square Enix via Polygon

The third group of Seventh Infantry members is in the lower level of the weapon vendor shop.

Seventh Infantry members location #4

Cloud and Aerith watch Rude walk into a bar with Seventh Infantry members in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Image: Square Enix via Polygon

The fourth group of Seventh Infantry members is in The Glabrescent Bar. You’ll see Rude do a little dance with the bouncer outside the bar. Follow him inside to find — and automatically recruit — a contingent of soldiers.

Seventh Infantry members location #5

Cloud stands near a contingent of seventh infantry members in Junon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Image: Square Enix via Polygon

The fifth group of Seventh Infantry members is in Cecilia’s of Junon, the store that houses both a materia and an item vendor.

Seventh Infantry members location #6

Cloud watches a contingent of seventh infantry members get interviewed by a newscaster in Junon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Image: Square Enix via Polygon

The sixth group of Seventh Infantry members is located on the second floor of the barracks, getting interviewed by a Shrina newscaster.

Seventh Infantry members location #7

Cloud watches a contingent of Seventh Infantry members run drills in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Image: Square Enix via Polygon

The seventh group of Seventh Infantry members is located on the top floor of the barracks, running drills.

Seventh Infantry members location #8

Cloud watches members of the seventh infantry play with toys in Junon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Image: Square Enix via Polygon

The eighth group of Seventh Infantry members is located in the basement of the garrison, playing with miniatures.

Seventh Infantry members location #9

Cloud stands at the bottom of stairs leading to La Sourire in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, where there are seventh infantry members located. Image: Square Enix via Polygon

The ninth group of Seventh Infantry members is located in the La Sourire jazz club, which is situated at the top of the stairs shown in the screenshot above.

Seventh Infantry members location #10

Cloud stands near members of the seventh infantry in Junon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Image: Square Enix via Polygon

The last group of Seventh Infantry members is located on the top floor of the shopping center, the building with the accessories and folios vendors.

The world of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is huge, but we have your back if you need help. We have a beginners guide, a rundown of side content rewards, a breakdown of the game’s length, and an explainer on how to plan ahead for your Gold Saucer date.

If you need more nitty gritty guides like how to find things like ziplines in Costa del Sol or the Tonberry King boss in Corel, we have those, too. Or if you love Queen’s Blood, we have a comprehensive list of cards and how to get them.

