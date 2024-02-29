Card Carnival solutions in Costa del Sol in FF7 Rebirth

Card Carnival is a spin on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s Queen’s Blood card game. You’ll play it in Costa del Dol during chapter 6, while trying to earn companion cards to exchange for a swimsuit for Cloud.

Card Carnival isn’t your standard version of Queen’s Blood. You don’t use one of your customized decks, and are instead handed a predetermined set of cards. There are no turns either — you simply have to place the right cards in the right positions to outscore an opponent whose cards have already been positioned.

Here are the solutions to all three puzzles of the Card Carnival challenge in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, plus the prizes you’ll win for each one.

Card Carnival challenge round 1 puzzle solution

The first Card Carnival challenge, “Three-Card Stud,” pits you against an opponent with one point in the top row, two points in the middle row, and four points in the bottom row. Focus on outscoring them in the top in middle rows.

Place the Fleetwing card on the middle square of the bottom row. That should buff the furthest left square of the top row to have two pegs. Place the Mu card there. The center-left square of the middle row should have two pegs now because of your Mu card. Place the Quetzalcoatl card there and end the match to win 5–4.

You’ll earn the Fleetwing card for use in your personal collection after winning this round of Card Carnival.

Card Carnival challenge round 2 puzzle solution

The second Card Carnival challenge, “Go for Choco-Broke,” pits you against an opponent with nine points in the top row, seven points in the middle row, and nine points in the bottom row. Focus on putting all of your points in the bottom row.

The furthest left square of the bottom row is the only location with three pegs. Place the Fat Chocobo card there. Place the Posh Chocobo card on the middle square of the bottom row. Place the Chocobo & Moogle card on the center-left square of the bottom row, which should now have a peg on it from your Posh Chocobo card, then end the match. You should win 17–16 thanks to the Posh Chocobo card’s ability, which buffs any lane you’re winning by an additional 3 points.

You’ll earn the Posh Chocobo card for use in your personal collection after winning this round of Card Carnival.

Card Carnival challenge round 3 puzzle solution

The third Card Carnival challenge, “Mischief-Making Moogles,” pits you against an opponent with six points in the top row, four points in the middle row, and four points in the bottom row. Use your Moogle Trio card to expand your hand and win the bottom two rows.

Place the Fleetwing card on the center-left square of the middle row. This will create pegs on the furthest left squares of the top and bottom rows. Place the Moogle Trio card on the furthest left square of the middle row, which will add pegs to the center-left squares of the top and bottom rows. This will also add the Moogle Mage and Moogle Bard cards to your hand. Place the Moogle Mage card on the center-left square of the bottom row, destroying the opposing Cactaur card. Place the Moogle Bard card on the furthest left square of the top row, adding 2 power each to your Fleetwing and Moogle Mage cards. Place the Grasslands Wolf card on the furthest left square of the bottom row, then end the match to win 11–6.

You’ll earn the Moogle Trio card for use in your personal collection after winning this round of Card Carnival. You’ll also get one companion card for Cloud.

