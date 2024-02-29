 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Where to find all ziplines in Corel in FF7 Rebirth

Help the Johnnys find materials

By Julia Lee
/ new
Cloud slides down a zipline in a bathing suit in FF7 Rebirth Image: Square Enix via Polygon
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

After you finish the main story part of Costa del Sol in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, a side quest called “The Saga of Seaside Inn” shows up, prompting you to help Johnny out. He’s trying to spruce up his inn, and some of his assistants (a.k.a., Johnny clones) have vanished. You’ll be tasked with finding and helping them out.

One of the first tasks of “The Saga of Seaside Inn” has you run into some Johnnys outside of Costa del Sol, who ask you to help them find building materials they’ve dropped around Corel. All of these materials at the top of ziplines in the area.

Below, we explain where to find all of the ziplines in Corel in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Where to find all ziplines in Corel in FF7 Rebirth

While the duo of Johnnys is near two ziplines, the other ones are a bit further into Corel. Don’t waste your time hounding around that waterfall to find more.

We’ve mapped out the location of all eight ziplines below:

A map of Costa del Sol with circles outlining 8 ziplines in FF7 Rebirth. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Square Enix

You can pick up the materials at the top of the ziplines, so if you see where the zipline ends, you can kind of backtrack to the top of them. Our map point outs the top of each zipline.

Bonus: Once you unlock a zipline, it serves as a fast travel point. Neat.

You can turn in less material to Johnny, but you’ll also get less of a reward for doing so. Since all eight ziplines aren’t super hard to find (especially with the map we’ve provided above), you might as well grab all eight and just hand them over.

After doing this, you’ll need to help out a few more Johnnys until you eventually have to hunt down the Tonberry King for him to continue “The Saga of Seaside Inn.” This guy is needy!

The world of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is huge, but we have your back if you need help. We have a beginners guide, a rundown of side content rewards, a breakdown of the game’s length, and an explainer on how to plan ahead for your Gold Saucer date.

If you need more nitty gritty guides like how to find things like soldiers in Junon or the Tonberry King boss in Corel, we have those, too. Or if you love Queen’s Blood, we have a comprehensive list of cards and how to get them.

  1. Polygon
  2. FF7 Rebirth guides
  3. FF7 Rebirth beginner’s guide
  4. World Intel and side content rewards
  5. Summon crystal locations
  6. Queen’s Blood cards
  7. Driftwood locations

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

How long is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

By Julia Lee
/ new

How the Gold Saucer date works in FF7 Rebirth

By Julia Lee
/ new

Where to find summon crystal shrines in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

By Julia Lee
/ new

Queen’s Blood card list in FF7 Rebirth

By Ari Notis
/ new

FF7 Rebirth World Intel and side content rewards list

By Julia Lee
/ new

What Costa del Sol swimsuit should you wear in FF7 Rebirth

By Julia Lee
/ new