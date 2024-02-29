After you finish the main story part of Costa del Sol in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, a side quest called “The Saga of Seaside Inn” shows up, prompting you to help Johnny out. He’s trying to spruce up his inn, and some of his assistants (a.k.a., Johnny clones) have vanished. You’ll be tasked with finding and helping them out.

One of the first tasks of “The Saga of Seaside Inn” has you run into some Johnnys outside of Costa del Sol, who ask you to help them find building materials they’ve dropped around Corel. All of these materials at the top of ziplines in the area.

Below, we explain where to find all of the ziplines in Corel in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Where to find all ziplines in Corel in FF7 Rebirth

While the duo of Johnnys is near two ziplines, the other ones are a bit further into Corel. Don’t waste your time hounding around that waterfall to find more.

We’ve mapped out the location of all eight ziplines below:

You can pick up the materials at the top of the ziplines, so if you see where the zipline ends, you can kind of backtrack to the top of them. Our map point outs the top of each zipline.

Bonus: Once you unlock a zipline, it serves as a fast travel point. Neat.

You can turn in less material to Johnny, but you’ll also get less of a reward for doing so. Since all eight ziplines aren’t super hard to find (especially with the map we’ve provided above), you might as well grab all eight and just hand them over.

After doing this, you’ll need to help out a few more Johnnys until you eventually have to hunt down the Tonberry King for him to continue “The Saga of Seaside Inn.” This guy is needy!

