Where to find all four Cactuar stickers in Costa del Sol in FF7 Rebirth

Take a photo of these pink Cactuars to get an outfit voucher

By Julia Lee
Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith stand in Costa del Sol in summer outfits in FF7 Rebirth Image: Square Enix via Polygon
To get beachwear in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s chapter 6, one of the minigame options involves finding pink beachy Cactuar stickers around Costa del Sol and taking photos of them. Finding all four of them will net you one companion card to exchange for a swimsuit of your choice.

While the game will tell you the approximate areas you can find each Cactuar in Costa del Sol, some of them can be hard to spot. Below, we list out where to find all Cactuars in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Costa del Sol Cactuar sticker locations in FF7 Rebirth

You can see the approximate locations of the four Cactuar stickers on the map below:

A numbered map of Costa del Sol in FF7 Rebirth Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images:

We’ve numbered them for the sake of organization, but you do not have to find the Cactuars in any specific order.

Cactuar #1: On the beach sign

A pink beachy Cactuar on a “surf and suntan” sign in FF7 Rebirth. Image: Square Enix via Polygon

This Cactuar is on the “Surf and Suntan” sign that signals the entrance to the beach.

Cactuar #2: On a cliff face

A pink beachy Cactuar on a rock with other Cactuars painted on in FF7 Rebirth. Image: Square Enix via Polygon

This Cactuar is on a rock up the cliffside near the Run Wild minigame.

Cactuar #3: On a fire hydrant

A tiny pink Cactuar on a fire hydrant in FF7 Rebirth. Image: Square Enix via Polygon

This tiny Cactuar is on a fire hydrant by the pier marking entrance to Costa del Sol.

Cactuar #4: On the wave breaker

A pink beachy Cactuar on a wave breaker in the ocean in FF7 Rebirth. Image: Square Enix via Polygon

This Cactuar is on a wave breaker by the eastern piers in Costa del Sol.

After turning in the photos, you’ll get a companion card for Aerith that you can trade in for a summer outfit.

For more help in the Costa del Sol region, see our guides on where to find all ziplines, what swimsuit to pick, how to solve the Card Carnival challenges, and where to find the Tonberry King.

If you need more nitty gritty Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guides, here’s a list of Queen’s Blood cards and a rundown of side activity rewards.

