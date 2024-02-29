Where to find all four Cactuar stickers in Costa del Sol in FF7 Rebirth

To get beachwear in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s chapter 6, one of the minigame options involves finding pink beachy Cactuar stickers around Costa del Sol and taking photos of them. Finding all four of them will net you one companion card to exchange for a swimsuit of your choice.

While the game will tell you the approximate areas you can find each Cactuar in Costa del Sol, some of them can be hard to spot. Below, we list out where to find all Cactuars in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Costa del Sol Cactuar sticker locations in FF7 Rebirth

You can see the approximate locations of the four Cactuar stickers on the map below:

We’ve numbered them for the sake of organization, but you do not have to find the Cactuars in any specific order.

Cactuar #1: On the beach sign

This Cactuar is on the “Surf and Suntan” sign that signals the entrance to the beach.

Cactuar #2: On a cliff face

This Cactuar is on a rock up the cliffside near the Run Wild minigame.

Cactuar #3: On a fire hydrant

This tiny Cactuar is on a fire hydrant by the pier marking entrance to Costa del Sol.

Cactuar #4: On the wave breaker

This Cactuar is on a wave breaker by the eastern piers in Costa del Sol.

After turning in the photos, you’ll get a companion card for Aerith that you can trade in for a summer outfit.

