What Costa del Sol swimsuit should you wear in FF7 Rebirth

In Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, shortly after arriving at Costa del Sol, you’ll need to play several minigames to unlock swimsuits for Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith, including a Cactuar sticker photography hunt and twist on Queen’s Blood called Card Carnival.

While you can get all of the outfits, which swimsuit you actually end up wearing to the beach results in a small reward. Below, we explain what swimsuit to pick for the Costa del Sol beach in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

What swimsuit to pick in Costa del Sol in FF7 Rebirth

If you match Cloud’s swimsuit to either Aerith’s or Tifa’s swimsuit, then you’ll get a boost in your relationship with that girl. That said, if you match with both of them, you’ll get a boost with both!

The outfits come in matching sets. The literal bathing suits are one set and the other set is more casual summer-wear. The sets are as follows, and you can see what they look like in the gallery below:

Swimsuit set : Wild Surf (Cloud), Shining Spirit (Tifa), Pink Mermaid (Aerith)

: Wild Surf (Cloud), Shining Spirit (Tifa), Pink Mermaid (Aerith) Casual set: Ocean Chocobo (Cloud), Majestic Glamour (Tifa), Floral Delight (Aerith)

Grid View Cloud’s Ocean Chocobo swimsuit Image: Square Enix via Polygon

Cloud’s Wild Surf swimsuit Image: Square Enix via Polygon

Tifa’s Majestic Glamour swimsuit Image: Square Enix via Polygon

Tifa’s Shining Spirit swimsuit Image: Square Enix via Polygon

Aerith’s Floral Delight swimsuit Image: Square Enix via Polygon

Aerith’s Pink Mermaid swimsuit Image: Square Enix via Polygon

To maximize your gains, all three characters should be wearing outfits from the same sets. Or, if you don’t really care about relationship gains, you can just set them to wear whatever outfits you want. You can see a gallery of all six outfits below.

Once your activities in Costa del Sol are done, you’ll be able to buy whatever outfits you didn’t buy with gil, so don’t stress too much about collecting them all.

For more help in the Costa del Sol region, see our guides on where to find all ziplines, where to find all Cactuar stickers, how to solve the Card Carnival challenges, and where to find the Tonberry King.

If you need more nitty gritty Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guides, here’s a list of Queen’s Blood cards and a rundown of side activity rewards.