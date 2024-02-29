Queen’s Blood card list in FF7 Rebirth

Queen’s Blood is the definitive side activity of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth — a fully fleshed-out card battler, a game-within-a-game that rivals the likes of Gwent, Geometry Wars, and Final Fantasy’s own Triple Triad.
Each deck is comprised of 15 cards. There are dozens of Queen’s Blood cards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, meaning you can customize some wild deck permutations and combinations. But you only start with a handful of cards — and they’re not exactly the cream of the crop. The rest, you’ll need to find.
Our in-progress Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide lists every Queen’s Blood card we’ve found so far, plus details of their stats and abilities. We’ve also explained how to get all of these Queen’s Blood cards.
Queen’s Blood card types in FF7 Rebirth
Every Queen’s Blood card has a rank (noting which open positions you can play it on), power level (how many points it adds to the lane you’ve played it in), and positional grid (which cards and squares it’ll affect).
There are various categories of Queen’s Blood cards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. While there are of course exceptions, most cards generally fit into one of the following categories:
- No ability: Self-explanatory
- Enhance: Increases the power of other cards
- Enfeeble: Reduces the power of other cards
- Destroy: Destroys other cards
- Raises own power: Gains power based on circumstantial placements of other cards
- Bonus: If you win the lane it’s in, you get bonus points
- Replacement: Can replace one of your other cards on the board
Where to find Queen’s Blood cards in FF7 Rebirth
Below is a list of all Queen’s Blood cards we’ve found so far in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. In addition to the number and name of each card, you’ll find information about the card’s rank, power level, and general ability. We’ve ordered this list by the region you can find each of these cards, and included details about how to get them.
You’ll get one card for every Queen’s Blood player you defeat. Some additional cards come from completing side quests. A ton are only available from various minigames at the Gold Saucer in the Corel region. And some can only be obtained from “booster packs” — single-purchase items that grant you a handful of new Queen’s Blood cards. Once you see a booster pack for the first time at one vendor, it’ll then show up in other shops, meaning you don’t need to buy it right away. The below table notes the first place we noticed each booster pack in Rebirth.
One final note: While we’ve identified how to get all of the cards in the table below, we haven’t met the requirements for unlocking some of them and thus don’t know the stats and abilities for those cards. Such instances have been noted below. We’ll update this guide as we unlock more Queen’s Blood cards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
Queen’s Blood cards list in FF7 Rebirth
|Card
|Stats
|Effect
|Location
|How to Get
|Card
|Stats
|Effect
|Location
|How to Get
|1. Security Officer
|Rank: 1 Power: 1
|No ability
|Grasslands Region
|Starter card
|4. J-Unit Sweeper
|Rank: 2 Power: 2
|No ability
|Grasslands Region
|Starter card
|5. Queen Bee
|Rank: 1 Power: 1
|No ability
|Grasslands Region
|Starter card
|7. Levikron
|Rank: 1 Power: 2
|No ability
|Grasslands Region
|Starter card
|8. Grasslands Wolf
|Rank: 1 Power: 2
|No ability
|Grasslands Region
|Starter card
|9. Mu
|Rank: 2 Power: 1
|Enhance
|Grasslands Region
|Starter card
|11. Elphadunk
|Rank: 2 Power: 4
|No ability
|Grasslands Region
|Starter card
|111. Magic Pot
|Rank: 3 Power: 1
|Enhance
|Grasslands Region
|Starter card
|12. Cactuar
|Rank: 1 Power: 1
|Enhance
|Grasslands Region
|Defeat Nene/Mr. Cuddlesworth in Kalm
|13. Crystalline Crab
|Rank: 1 Power: 1
|Enhance
|Grasslands Region
|Defeat Ned in Kalm
|17. Screamer
|Rank: 3 Power: 1
|No ability
|Grasslands Region
|Defeat Zahira in Kalm
|107. Chocobo and Moogle
|Rank: 1 Power: 1
|Raises own power
|Grasslands Region
|Complete the "A Rare Card Lost" side quest in Kalm
|98. Titan
|TBA
|TBA
|Grasslands Region
|Buy from Thorin's Card Shop
|108. Fat Chocobo
|TBA
|TBA
|Grasslands Region
|Buy from Thorin's Card Shop
|2. Riot Trooper
|Rank: 2 Power: 3
|No ability
|Grasslands Region
|Buy the "Suppressive Strikers" booster pack from Thorin
|6. Toxirat
|Rank: 2 Power: 2
|Enfeeble
|Grasslands Region
|Buy the "Suppressive Strikers" booster pack from Thorin
|16. Devil Rider
|Rank: 2 Power: 4
|No ability
|Grasslands Region
|Buy the "Suppressive Strikers" booster pack from Thorin
|18. Flan
|Rank: 1 Power: 2
|No ability
|Grasslands Region
|Buy the "Suppressive Strikers" booster pack from Thorin
|3. Grenadier
|Rank: 2 Power: 1
|Enfeeble
|Grasslands Region
|Buy the "Ruffians" booster pack from Thorin
|10. Mandragora
|Rank: 1 Power: 1
|Adds Mandragora Minion to your hand
|Grasslands Region
|Buy the "Ruffians" booster pack from Thorin
|14. Quetzalcoatl
|Rank: 2 Power: 3
|No ability
|Grasslands Region
|Buy the "Ruffians" booster pack from Thorin
|15. Zu
|Rank: 2 Power: 2
|No ability
|Grasslands Region
|Buy the "Ruffians" booster pack from Thorin
|24. Zemzelett
|Rank: 2 Power: 1
|Enhance
|Junon Region
|Defeat Zogan in Under Junon
|96. Shiva
|Rank: 2 Power: 3
|Fills empty positions
|Junon Region
|Defeat Isabelle in Under Junon
|21. Ogre
|Rank: 2 Power: 5
|No ability
|Junon Region
|Defeat the Moore twins in Under Junon
|27. Mindflayer
|Rank: 2 Power: 1
|Enfeeble
|Junon Region
|Defeat Michaela in Crow's Nest
|30. Flametrooper
|Rank: 1 Power: 3
|Enfeeble
|Junon Region
|Defeat Neil in Crow's Nest
|113. Midgardsormr
|Rank: 3 Power: 6
|Raises own power
|Junon Region
|Defeat Cameron in Crow's Nest (only after reaching rank 3)
|19. Crawler
|Rank: 1 Power: 2
|No ability
|Junon Region
|Buy the "Weird and Wicked" booster pack from Under Junon item shop
|20. Archdragon
|Rank: 1 Power: 3
|Enfeeble
|Junon Region
|Buy the "Weird and Wicked" booster pack from Under Junon item shop
|26. Capparwire
|Rank: 1 Power: 3
|Enfeeble
|Junon Region
|Buy the "Weird and Wicked" booster pack from Under Junon item shop
|22. Deathwheel
|Rank: 1 Power: 3
|Enfeeble
|Junon Region
|Buy the "Shut Up 'n' Drive" booster pack from Crow's Nest vending machine
|25. Ignilisk
|Rank: 1 Power: 1
|Enhance
|Junon Region
|Buy the "Shut Up 'n' Drive" booster pack from Crow's Nest vending machine
|28. Scrutineye
|Rank: 1 Power: 2
|Enhance
|Junon Region
|Buy the "Shut Up 'n' Drive" booster pack from Crow's Nest vending machine
|29. Hell Rider II
|Rank: 3 Power: 5
|Enfeeble
|Junon Region
|Buy the "Shut Up 'n' Drive" booster pack from Crow's Nest vending machine
|95. Ifrit
|Rank: 3 Power: 6
|Raises own power
|Junon Region
|Win the cruise ship tournament in chapter 5
|115. Terror of the Deep
|Rank: 3 Power: 2
|Enfeeble
|Junon Region
|Win the cruise ship tournament in chapter 5
|33. Shoalopod
|Rank: 2 Power: 1
|Enhance
|Corel Region
|Buy the "High Seas Horror" booster pack from the Costa del Sol Queen's Blood vendor
|34. Crown Lance
|Rank: 2 Power: 2
|Enfeeble
|Corel Region
|Buy the "High Seas Horror" booster pack from the Costa del Sol Queen's Blood vendor
|23. Fleetwing
|Rank: 1 Power: 3
|No ability
|Corel Region
|Win the first round of Card Carnival in Costa del Sol
|109. Posh Chocobo
|Rank: 1 Power: 2
|Bonus points
|Corel Region
|Win the second round of Card Carnival in Costa del Sol
|110. Moogle Trio
|Rank: 2 Power: 1
|Adds Moogle Mage and Moogle Bard to your hand
|Corel Region
|Win the third round of Card Carnival in Costa del Sol
|Spearhawk (#31)
|TBA
|TBA
|Corel Region
|Win the fourth round of Card Carnival in Costa del Sol
|Sea Devil (#32)
|TBA
|TBA
|Corel Region
|Win the fifth round of Card Carnival in Costa del Sol
|Tonberry King (#35)
|TBA
|TBA
|Corel Region
|Win the sixth round of Card Carnival in Costa del Sol
|J-Squad (#134)
|Rank: 3 Power: 2
|Fill empty positions
|Corel Region
|Finish the "Saga of the Seaside Inn" side quest
|Bomb (#41)
|Rank: 2 Power: 2
|Enfeeble
|Corel Region
|Defeat Biff in North Corel
|Cockatrice (#39)
|Rank: 3 Power: 3
|Destroy
|Corel Region
|Defeat Rolf in North Corel
|Bagnadrana (#38)
|Rank: 3 Power: 2
|Raises own power
|Corel Region
|Defeat Navalan in North Corel (only after reaching rank 5)
|Sandhog Pie (#36)
|Rank: 1 Power: 1
|Enhance (on destroy)
|Corel Region
|Buy the "Uncanny Terrors" booster pack from the North Corel weapons vendor
|Bloatfloat (#37)
|Rank: 1 Power: 1
|Enfeeble (on destroy)
|Corel Region
|Buy the "Uncanny Terrors" booster pack from the North Corel weapons vendor
|Heatseeker (#40)
|Rank: 1 Power: 1
|Adds Heatseaker Minion to your hand (on destroy)
|Corel Region
|Buy the "Uncanny Terrors" booster pack from the North Corel weapons vendor
|Landworm (#44)
|Rank: 3 Power: 5
|Raises own power
|Corel Region
|Buy the "Heavy Hitters" booster pack from the Dustbowl Queen's Blood vendor
|Sandspitter (#45)
|Rank: 2 Power: 3
|Enfeeble
|Corel Region
|Buy the "Heavy Hitters" booster pack from the Dustbowl Queen's Blood vendor
|Chimera (#46)
|Rank: 2 Power: 4
|Raises own power
|Corel Region
|Buy the "Heavy Hitters" booster pack from the Dustbowl Queen's Blood vendor
|Grandhorn (#54)
|Power: 3
|Replace
|Corel Region
|Buy the "Heavy Hitters" booster pack from the Dustbowl Queen's Blood vendor
|Joker (#47)
|Rank: 2 Power: 2
|Raises own power
|Corel Region
|Defeat Pietro in the Dustbowl
|Death Claw (#43)
|Rank: 1 Power: 2
|Raises own power
|Corel Region
|Defeat Mary in the Dustbowl
|Thug (#42)
|Rank: 2 Power: 4
|No ability
|Corel Region
|Defeat Dax in the Dustbowl
|Chocobo Jockey (#135)
|Rank: 2 Power: 2
|Bonus points
|Gold Saucer
|Exchange for 150 GP in Chocobo Square
|Space Ranger (#136)
|Rank: 1 Power: 2
|Raises own power
|Gold Saucer
|Exchange for 150 GP in Speed Square
|Dio (#141)
|Rank: 3 Power: 4
|Raises own power
|Gold Saucer
|Exchange for 150 GP in Battle Square
|Loveless (#139)
|TBA
|TBA
|Gold Saucer
|Exchange for 150 GP in Event Squad
|Skywheel (#138)
|Rank: 3 Power: 2
|No ability
|Gold Saucer
|Exchange for 150 GP in Skywheel Square
|Haunted Hotel (#137)
|Rank: 1 Power: 1
|Enhance
|Gold Saucer
|Exchange for 150 GP in Ghost Square
|Saucer Squad (#140)
|TBA
|TBA
|Gold Saucer
|Exchange for 150 GP in Wonderment Square
|Mythril Golem (#114)
|Rank: 3 Power: 8
|No ability
|Gold Saucer
|Win the "Luxury Real Estate" Queen's Blood challenge in Wonderment Square
|Grasptropod (#116)
|Rank: 3 Power: 5
|Enfeeble
|Gold Saucer
|Win the "Succulent Succor" Queen's Blood challenge in Wonderment Square
|Custom Valkyrie (#117)
|Rank: 3 Power: 4
|Enfeeble
|Gold Saucer
|Win the "Behind Enemy Line" Queen's Blood challenge in Wonderment Square
|Gigatrice (#118)
|Rank: 3 Power: 5
|Destrory
|Gold Saucer
|Win the "Chadley the Callous" Queen's Blood challenge
|Materia Guardian (#112)
|Rank: 3 Power: 5
|Enfeeble
|Gold Saucer
|Win the "Ifrit's 32-Bit Flames" Queen's Blood challenge in Wonderment Square
|Great Malboro (#55)
|Rank: 3 Power: 3
|Enfeeble
|Gongaga Region
|Defeat Zhijun in Gongaga Village
|Griffon (#59)
|Power: 1
|Enhance/Replace
|Gongaga Region
|Defeat Oscar in Gongaga Village
|Amphidex (#48)
|TBA
|TBA
|Gongaga Region
|Buy the "Jungle Arcanum" booster pack from the Gongaga Village item shop
|Frightflower (#49)
|TBA
|TBA
|Gongaga Region
|Buy the "Jungle Arcanum" booster pack from the Gongaga Village item shop
|Gagighandi (#50)
|TBA
|TBA
|Gongaga Region
|Buy the "Jungle Arcanum" booster pack from the Gongaga Village item shop
|Gigantoad (#52)
|TBA
|TBA
|Gongaga Region
|Buy the "Jungle Arcanum" booster pack from the Gongaga Village item shop
