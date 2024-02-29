 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Queen’s Blood card list in FF7 Rebirth

Our in-progress guide for all Queen’s Blood cards in FF7R

By Ari Notis
/ new
Ari Notis (he/him) is a guides editor at Polygon, where he writes, edits, and shepherds service-oriented articles about the biggest games du jour. He previously worked at Kotaku.

Queen’s Blood is the definitive side activity of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth — a fully fleshed-out card battler, a game-within-a-game that rivals the likes of Gwent, Geometry Wars, and Final Fantasy’s own Triple Triad.

Each deck is comprised of 15 cards. There are dozens of Queen’s Blood cards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, meaning you can customize some wild deck permutations and combinations. But you only start with a handful of cards — and they’re not exactly the cream of the crop. The rest, you’ll need to find.

Our in-progress Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide lists every Queen’s Blood card we’ve found so far, plus details of their stats and abilities. We’ve also explained how to get all of these Queen’s Blood cards.

Queen’s Blood card types in FF7 Rebirth

Queen’s Blood cards line the bottom of a Queen’s Blood board in FF7 Remake. Image: Square Enix

Every Queen’s Blood card has a rank (noting which open positions you can play it on), power level (how many points it adds to the lane you’ve played it in), and positional grid (which cards and squares it’ll affect).

There are various categories of Queen’s Blood cards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. While there are of course exceptions, most cards generally fit into one of the following categories:

  • No ability: Self-explanatory
  • Enhance: Increases the power of other cards
  • Enfeeble: Reduces the power of other cards
  • Destroy: Destroys other cards
  • Raises own power: Gains power based on circumstantial placements of other cards
  • Bonus: If you win the lane it’s in, you get bonus points
  • Replacement: Can replace one of your other cards on the board

Where to find Queen’s Blood cards in FF7 Rebirth

Cloud plays Queen’s Blood against a floaty dude in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Image: Square Enix via Polygon

Below is a list of all Queen’s Blood cards we’ve found so far in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. In addition to the number and name of each card, you’ll find information about the card’s rank, power level, and general ability. We’ve ordered this list by the region you can find each of these cards, and included details about how to get them.

You’ll get one card for every Queen’s Blood player you defeat. Some additional cards come from completing side quests. A ton are only available from various minigames at the Gold Saucer in the Corel region. And some can only be obtained from “booster packs” — single-purchase items that grant you a handful of new Queen’s Blood cards. Once you see a booster pack for the first time at one vendor, it’ll then show up in other shops, meaning you don’t need to buy it right away. The below table notes the first place we noticed each booster pack in Rebirth.

One final note: While we’ve identified how to get all of the cards in the table below, we haven’t met the requirements for unlocking some of them and thus don’t know the stats and abilities for those cards. Such instances have been noted below. We’ll update this guide as we unlock more Queen’s Blood cards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Queen’s Blood cards list in FF7 Rebirth

Card Stats Effect Location How to Get
Card Stats Effect Location How to Get
1. Security Officer Rank: 1 Power: 1 No ability Grasslands Region Starter card
4. J-Unit Sweeper Rank: 2 Power: 2 No ability Grasslands Region Starter card
5. Queen Bee Rank: 1 Power: 1 No ability Grasslands Region Starter card
7. Levikron Rank: 1 Power: 2 No ability Grasslands Region Starter card
8. Grasslands Wolf Rank: 1 Power: 2 No ability Grasslands Region Starter card
9. Mu Rank: 2 Power: 1 Enhance Grasslands Region Starter card
11. Elphadunk Rank: 2 Power: 4 No ability Grasslands Region Starter card
111. Magic Pot Rank: 3 Power: 1 Enhance Grasslands Region Starter card
12. Cactuar Rank: 1 Power: 1 Enhance Grasslands Region Defeat Nene/Mr. Cuddlesworth in Kalm
13. Crystalline Crab Rank: 1 Power: 1 Enhance Grasslands Region Defeat Ned in Kalm
17. Screamer Rank: 3 Power: 1 No ability Grasslands Region Defeat Zahira in Kalm
107. Chocobo and Moogle Rank: 1 Power: 1 Raises own power Grasslands Region Complete the "A Rare Card Lost" side quest in Kalm
98. Titan TBA TBA Grasslands Region Buy from Thorin's Card Shop
108. Fat Chocobo TBA TBA Grasslands Region Buy from Thorin's Card Shop
2. Riot Trooper Rank: 2 Power: 3 No ability Grasslands Region Buy the "Suppressive Strikers" booster pack from Thorin
6. Toxirat Rank: 2 Power: 2 Enfeeble Grasslands Region Buy the "Suppressive Strikers" booster pack from Thorin
16. Devil Rider Rank: 2 Power: 4 No ability Grasslands Region Buy the "Suppressive Strikers" booster pack from Thorin
18. Flan Rank: 1 Power: 2 No ability Grasslands Region Buy the "Suppressive Strikers" booster pack from Thorin
3. Grenadier Rank: 2 Power: 1 Enfeeble Grasslands Region Buy the "Ruffians" booster pack from Thorin
10. Mandragora Rank: 1 Power: 1 Adds Mandragora Minion to your hand Grasslands Region Buy the "Ruffians" booster pack from Thorin
14. Quetzalcoatl Rank: 2 Power: 3 No ability Grasslands Region Buy the "Ruffians" booster pack from Thorin
15. Zu Rank: 2 Power: 2 No ability Grasslands Region Buy the "Ruffians" booster pack from Thorin
24. Zemzelett Rank: 2 Power: 1 Enhance Junon Region Defeat Zogan in Under Junon
96. Shiva Rank: 2 Power: 3 Fills empty positions Junon Region Defeat Isabelle in Under Junon
21. Ogre Rank: 2 Power: 5 No ability Junon Region Defeat the Moore twins in Under Junon
27. Mindflayer Rank: 2 Power: 1 Enfeeble Junon Region Defeat Michaela in Crow's Nest
30. Flametrooper Rank: 1 Power: 3 Enfeeble Junon Region Defeat Neil in Crow's Nest
113. Midgardsormr Rank: 3 Power: 6 Raises own power Junon Region Defeat Cameron in Crow's Nest (only after reaching rank 3)
19. Crawler Rank: 1 Power: 2 No ability Junon Region Buy the "Weird and Wicked" booster pack from Under Junon item shop
20. Archdragon Rank: 1 Power: 3 Enfeeble Junon Region Buy the "Weird and Wicked" booster pack from Under Junon item shop
26. Capparwire Rank: 1 Power: 3 Enfeeble Junon Region Buy the "Weird and Wicked" booster pack from Under Junon item shop
22. Deathwheel Rank: 1 Power: 3 Enfeeble Junon Region Buy the "Shut Up 'n' Drive" booster pack from Crow's Nest vending machine
25. Ignilisk Rank: 1 Power: 1 Enhance Junon Region Buy the "Shut Up 'n' Drive" booster pack from Crow's Nest vending machine
28. Scrutineye Rank: 1 Power: 2 Enhance Junon Region Buy the "Shut Up 'n' Drive" booster pack from Crow's Nest vending machine
29. Hell Rider II Rank: 3 Power: 5 Enfeeble Junon Region Buy the "Shut Up 'n' Drive" booster pack from Crow's Nest vending machine
95. Ifrit Rank: 3 Power: 6 Raises own power Junon Region Win the cruise ship tournament in chapter 5
115. Terror of the Deep Rank: 3 Power: 2 Enfeeble Junon Region Win the cruise ship tournament in chapter 5
33. Shoalopod Rank: 2 Power: 1 Enhance Corel Region Buy the "High Seas Horror" booster pack from the Costa del Sol Queen's Blood vendor
34. Crown Lance Rank: 2 Power: 2 Enfeeble Corel Region Buy the "High Seas Horror" booster pack from the Costa del Sol Queen's Blood vendor
23. Fleetwing Rank: 1 Power: 3 No ability Corel Region Win the first round of Card Carnival in Costa del Sol
109. Posh Chocobo Rank: 1 Power: 2 Bonus points Corel Region Win the second round of Card Carnival in Costa del Sol
110. Moogle Trio Rank: 2 Power: 1 Adds Moogle Mage and Moogle Bard to your hand Corel Region Win the third round of Card Carnival in Costa del Sol
Spearhawk (#31) TBA TBA Corel Region Win the fourth round of Card Carnival in Costa del Sol
Sea Devil (#32) TBA TBA Corel Region Win the fifth round of Card Carnival in Costa del Sol
Tonberry King (#35) TBA TBA Corel Region Win the sixth round of Card Carnival in Costa del Sol
J-Squad (#134) Rank: 3 Power: 2 Fill empty positions Corel Region Finish the "Saga of the Seaside Inn" side quest
Bomb (#41) Rank: 2 Power: 2 Enfeeble Corel Region Defeat Biff in North Corel
Cockatrice (#39) Rank: 3 Power: 3 Destroy Corel Region Defeat Rolf in North Corel
Bagnadrana (#38) Rank: 3 Power: 2 Raises own power Corel Region Defeat Navalan in North Corel (only after reaching rank 5)
Sandhog Pie (#36) Rank: 1 Power: 1 Enhance (on destroy) Corel Region Buy the "Uncanny Terrors" booster pack from the North Corel weapons vendor
Bloatfloat (#37) Rank: 1 Power: 1 Enfeeble (on destroy) Corel Region Buy the "Uncanny Terrors" booster pack from the North Corel weapons vendor
Heatseeker (#40) Rank: 1 Power: 1 Adds Heatseaker Minion to your hand (on destroy) Corel Region Buy the "Uncanny Terrors" booster pack from the North Corel weapons vendor
Landworm (#44) Rank: 3 Power: 5 Raises own power Corel Region Buy the "Heavy Hitters" booster pack from the Dustbowl Queen's Blood vendor
Sandspitter (#45) Rank: 2 Power: 3 Enfeeble Corel Region Buy the "Heavy Hitters" booster pack from the Dustbowl Queen's Blood vendor
Chimera (#46) Rank: 2 Power: 4 Raises own power Corel Region Buy the "Heavy Hitters" booster pack from the Dustbowl Queen's Blood vendor
Grandhorn (#54) Power: 3 Replace Corel Region Buy the "Heavy Hitters" booster pack from the Dustbowl Queen's Blood vendor
Joker (#47) Rank: 2 Power: 2 Raises own power Corel Region Defeat Pietro in the Dustbowl
Death Claw (#43) Rank: 1 Power: 2 Raises own power Corel Region Defeat Mary in the Dustbowl
Thug (#42) Rank: 2 Power: 4 No ability Corel Region Defeat Dax in the Dustbowl
Chocobo Jockey (#135) Rank: 2 Power: 2 Bonus points Gold Saucer Exchange for 150 GP in Chocobo Square
Space Ranger (#136) Rank: 1 Power: 2 Raises own power Gold Saucer Exchange for 150 GP in Speed Square
Dio (#141) Rank: 3 Power: 4 Raises own power Gold Saucer Exchange for 150 GP in Battle Square
Loveless (#139) TBA TBA Gold Saucer Exchange for 150 GP in Event Squad
Skywheel (#138) Rank: 3 Power: 2 No ability Gold Saucer Exchange for 150 GP in Skywheel Square
Haunted Hotel (#137) Rank: 1 Power: 1 Enhance Gold Saucer Exchange for 150 GP in Ghost Square
Saucer Squad (#140) TBA TBA Gold Saucer Exchange for 150 GP in Wonderment Square
Mythril Golem (#114) Rank: 3 Power: 8 No ability Gold Saucer Win the "Luxury Real Estate" Queen's Blood challenge in Wonderment Square
Grasptropod (#116) Rank: 3 Power: 5 Enfeeble Gold Saucer Win the "Succulent Succor" Queen's Blood challenge in Wonderment Square
Custom Valkyrie (#117) Rank: 3 Power: 4 Enfeeble Gold Saucer Win the "Behind Enemy Line" Queen's Blood challenge in Wonderment Square
Gigatrice (#118) Rank: 3 Power: 5 Destrory Gold Saucer Win the "Chadley the Callous" Queen's Blood challenge
Materia Guardian (#112) Rank: 3 Power: 5 Enfeeble Gold Saucer Win the "Ifrit's 32-Bit Flames" Queen's Blood challenge in Wonderment Square
Great Malboro (#55) Rank: 3 Power: 3 Enfeeble Gongaga Region Defeat Zhijun in Gongaga Village
Griffon (#59) Power: 1 Enhance/Replace Gongaga Region Defeat Oscar in Gongaga Village
Amphidex (#48) TBA TBA Gongaga Region Buy the "Jungle Arcanum" booster pack from the Gongaga Village item shop
Frightflower (#49) TBA TBA Gongaga Region Buy the "Jungle Arcanum" booster pack from the Gongaga Village item shop
Gagighandi (#50) TBA TBA Gongaga Region Buy the "Jungle Arcanum" booster pack from the Gongaga Village item shop
Gigantoad (#52) TBA TBA Gongaga Region Buy the "Jungle Arcanum" booster pack from the Gongaga Village item shop

The world of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is huge, but we have your back if you need help. We have a beginners guide, a rundown of side content rewards, a breakdown of the game’s length, and an explainer on how to plan ahead for your Gold Saucer date.

If you need more nitty gritty guides like how to find things like ziplines in Costa del Sol, soldiers in Junon, or the Tonberry King boss in Corel, we have those, too.

  1. Polygon
  2. FF7 Rebirth guides
  3. FF7 Rebirth beginner’s guide
  4. World Intel and side content rewards
  5. Summon crystal locations
  6. Queen’s Blood cards
  7. Driftwood locations

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

How long is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

By Julia Lee
/ new

How the Gold Saucer date works in FF7 Rebirth

By Julia Lee
/ new

Where to find summon crystal shrines in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

By Julia Lee
/ new

FF7 Rebirth World Intel and side content rewards list

By Julia Lee
/ new

What Costa del Sol swimsuit should you wear in FF7 Rebirth

By Julia Lee
/ new

Where to find all four Cactuar stickers in Costa del Sol in FF7 Rebirth

By Julia Lee
/ new