Queen’s Blood card list in FF7 Rebirth

Queen’s Blood is the definitive side activity of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth — a fully fleshed-out card battler, a game-within-a-game that rivals the likes of Gwent, Geometry Wars, and Final Fantasy’s own Triple Triad.

Each deck is comprised of 15 cards. There are dozens of Queen’s Blood cards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, meaning you can customize some wild deck permutations and combinations. But you only start with a handful of cards — and they’re not exactly the cream of the crop. The rest, you’ll need to find.

Our in-progress Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide lists every Queen’s Blood card we’ve found so far, plus details of their stats and abilities. We’ve also explained how to get all of these Queen’s Blood cards.

Queen’s Blood card types in FF7 Rebirth

Every Queen’s Blood card has a rank (noting which open positions you can play it on), power level (how many points it adds to the lane you’ve played it in), and positional grid (which cards and squares it’ll affect).

There are various categories of Queen’s Blood cards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. While there are of course exceptions, most cards generally fit into one of the following categories:

No ability: Self-explanatory

Where to find Queen’s Blood cards in FF7 Rebirth

Below is a list of all Queen’s Blood cards we’ve found so far in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. In addition to the number and name of each card, you’ll find information about the card’s rank, power level, and general ability. We’ve ordered this list by the region you can find each of these cards, and included details about how to get them.

You’ll get one card for every Queen’s Blood player you defeat. Some additional cards come from completing side quests. A ton are only available from various minigames at the Gold Saucer in the Corel region. And some can only be obtained from “booster packs” — single-purchase items that grant you a handful of new Queen’s Blood cards. Once you see a booster pack for the first time at one vendor, it’ll then show up in other shops, meaning you don’t need to buy it right away. The below table notes the first place we noticed each booster pack in Rebirth.

One final note: While we’ve identified how to get all of the cards in the table below, we haven’t met the requirements for unlocking some of them and thus don’t know the stats and abilities for those cards. Such instances have been noted below. We’ll update this guide as we unlock more Queen’s Blood cards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Queen’s Blood cards list in FF7 Rebirth Card Stats Effect Location How to Get Card Stats Effect Location How to Get 1. Security Officer Rank: 1 Power: 1 No ability Grasslands Region Starter card 4. J-Unit Sweeper Rank: 2 Power: 2 No ability Grasslands Region Starter card 5. Queen Bee Rank: 1 Power: 1 No ability Grasslands Region Starter card 7. Levikron Rank: 1 Power: 2 No ability Grasslands Region Starter card 8. Grasslands Wolf Rank: 1 Power: 2 No ability Grasslands Region Starter card 9. Mu Rank: 2 Power: 1 Enhance Grasslands Region Starter card 11. Elphadunk Rank: 2 Power: 4 No ability Grasslands Region Starter card 111. Magic Pot Rank: 3 Power: 1 Enhance Grasslands Region Starter card 12. Cactuar Rank: 1 Power: 1 Enhance Grasslands Region Defeat Nene/Mr. Cuddlesworth in Kalm 13. Crystalline Crab Rank: 1 Power: 1 Enhance Grasslands Region Defeat Ned in Kalm 17. Screamer Rank: 3 Power: 1 No ability Grasslands Region Defeat Zahira in Kalm 107. Chocobo and Moogle Rank: 1 Power: 1 Raises own power Grasslands Region Complete the "A Rare Card Lost" side quest in Kalm 98. Titan TBA TBA Grasslands Region Buy from Thorin's Card Shop 108. Fat Chocobo TBA TBA Grasslands Region Buy from Thorin's Card Shop 2. Riot Trooper Rank: 2 Power: 3 No ability Grasslands Region Buy the "Suppressive Strikers" booster pack from Thorin 6. Toxirat Rank: 2 Power: 2 Enfeeble Grasslands Region Buy the "Suppressive Strikers" booster pack from Thorin 16. Devil Rider Rank: 2 Power: 4 No ability Grasslands Region Buy the "Suppressive Strikers" booster pack from Thorin 18. Flan Rank: 1 Power: 2 No ability Grasslands Region Buy the "Suppressive Strikers" booster pack from Thorin 3. Grenadier Rank: 2 Power: 1 Enfeeble Grasslands Region Buy the "Ruffians" booster pack from Thorin 10. Mandragora Rank: 1 Power: 1 Adds Mandragora Minion to your hand Grasslands Region Buy the "Ruffians" booster pack from Thorin 14. Quetzalcoatl Rank: 2 Power: 3 No ability Grasslands Region Buy the "Ruffians" booster pack from Thorin 15. Zu Rank: 2 Power: 2 No ability Grasslands Region Buy the "Ruffians" booster pack from Thorin 24. Zemzelett Rank: 2 Power: 1 Enhance Junon Region Defeat Zogan in Under Junon 96. Shiva Rank: 2 Power: 3 Fills empty positions Junon Region Defeat Isabelle in Under Junon 21. Ogre Rank: 2 Power: 5 No ability Junon Region Defeat the Moore twins in Under Junon 27. Mindflayer Rank: 2 Power: 1 Enfeeble Junon Region Defeat Michaela in Crow's Nest 30. Flametrooper Rank: 1 Power: 3 Enfeeble Junon Region Defeat Neil in Crow's Nest 113. Midgardsormr Rank: 3 Power: 6 Raises own power Junon Region Defeat Cameron in Crow's Nest (only after reaching rank 3) 19. Crawler Rank: 1 Power: 2 No ability Junon Region Buy the "Weird and Wicked" booster pack from Under Junon item shop 20. Archdragon Rank: 1 Power: 3 Enfeeble Junon Region Buy the "Weird and Wicked" booster pack from Under Junon item shop 26. Capparwire Rank: 1 Power: 3 Enfeeble Junon Region Buy the "Weird and Wicked" booster pack from Under Junon item shop 22. Deathwheel Rank: 1 Power: 3 Enfeeble Junon Region Buy the "Shut Up 'n' Drive" booster pack from Crow's Nest vending machine 25. Ignilisk Rank: 1 Power: 1 Enhance Junon Region Buy the "Shut Up 'n' Drive" booster pack from Crow's Nest vending machine 28. Scrutineye Rank: 1 Power: 2 Enhance Junon Region Buy the "Shut Up 'n' Drive" booster pack from Crow's Nest vending machine 29. Hell Rider II Rank: 3 Power: 5 Enfeeble Junon Region Buy the "Shut Up 'n' Drive" booster pack from Crow's Nest vending machine 95. Ifrit Rank: 3 Power: 6 Raises own power Junon Region Win the cruise ship tournament in chapter 5 115. Terror of the Deep Rank: 3 Power: 2 Enfeeble Junon Region Win the cruise ship tournament in chapter 5 33. Shoalopod Rank: 2 Power: 1 Enhance Corel Region Buy the "High Seas Horror" booster pack from the Costa del Sol Queen's Blood vendor 34. Crown Lance Rank: 2 Power: 2 Enfeeble Corel Region Buy the "High Seas Horror" booster pack from the Costa del Sol Queen's Blood vendor 23. Fleetwing Rank: 1 Power: 3 No ability Corel Region Win the first round of Card Carnival in Costa del Sol 109. Posh Chocobo Rank: 1 Power: 2 Bonus points Corel Region Win the second round of Card Carnival in Costa del Sol 110. Moogle Trio Rank: 2 Power: 1 Adds Moogle Mage and Moogle Bard to your hand Corel Region Win the third round of Card Carnival in Costa del Sol Spearhawk (#31) TBA TBA Corel Region Win the fourth round of Card Carnival in Costa del Sol Sea Devil (#32) TBA TBA Corel Region Win the fifth round of Card Carnival in Costa del Sol Tonberry King (#35) TBA TBA Corel Region Win the sixth round of Card Carnival in Costa del Sol J-Squad (#134) Rank: 3 Power: 2 Fill empty positions Corel Region Finish the "Saga of the Seaside Inn" side quest Bomb (#41) Rank: 2 Power: 2 Enfeeble Corel Region Defeat Biff in North Corel Cockatrice (#39) Rank: 3 Power: 3 Destroy Corel Region Defeat Rolf in North Corel Bagnadrana (#38) Rank: 3 Power: 2 Raises own power Corel Region Defeat Navalan in North Corel (only after reaching rank 5) Sandhog Pie (#36) Rank: 1 Power: 1 Enhance (on destroy) Corel Region Buy the "Uncanny Terrors" booster pack from the North Corel weapons vendor Bloatfloat (#37) Rank: 1 Power: 1 Enfeeble (on destroy) Corel Region Buy the "Uncanny Terrors" booster pack from the North Corel weapons vendor Heatseeker (#40) Rank: 1 Power: 1 Adds Heatseaker Minion to your hand (on destroy) Corel Region Buy the "Uncanny Terrors" booster pack from the North Corel weapons vendor Landworm (#44) Rank: 3 Power: 5 Raises own power Corel Region Buy the "Heavy Hitters" booster pack from the Dustbowl Queen's Blood vendor Sandspitter (#45) Rank: 2 Power: 3 Enfeeble Corel Region Buy the "Heavy Hitters" booster pack from the Dustbowl Queen's Blood vendor Chimera (#46) Rank: 2 Power: 4 Raises own power Corel Region Buy the "Heavy Hitters" booster pack from the Dustbowl Queen's Blood vendor Grandhorn (#54) Power: 3 Replace Corel Region Buy the "Heavy Hitters" booster pack from the Dustbowl Queen's Blood vendor Joker (#47) Rank: 2 Power: 2 Raises own power Corel Region Defeat Pietro in the Dustbowl Death Claw (#43) Rank: 1 Power: 2 Raises own power Corel Region Defeat Mary in the Dustbowl Thug (#42) Rank: 2 Power: 4 No ability Corel Region Defeat Dax in the Dustbowl Chocobo Jockey (#135) Rank: 2 Power: 2 Bonus points Gold Saucer Exchange for 150 GP in Chocobo Square Space Ranger (#136) Rank: 1 Power: 2 Raises own power Gold Saucer Exchange for 150 GP in Speed Square Dio (#141) Rank: 3 Power: 4 Raises own power Gold Saucer Exchange for 150 GP in Battle Square Loveless (#139) TBA TBA Gold Saucer Exchange for 150 GP in Event Squad Skywheel (#138) Rank: 3 Power: 2 No ability Gold Saucer Exchange for 150 GP in Skywheel Square Haunted Hotel (#137) Rank: 1 Power: 1 Enhance Gold Saucer Exchange for 150 GP in Ghost Square Saucer Squad (#140) TBA TBA Gold Saucer Exchange for 150 GP in Wonderment Square Mythril Golem (#114) Rank: 3 Power: 8 No ability Gold Saucer Win the "Luxury Real Estate" Queen's Blood challenge in Wonderment Square Grasptropod (#116) Rank: 3 Power: 5 Enfeeble Gold Saucer Win the "Succulent Succor" Queen's Blood challenge in Wonderment Square Custom Valkyrie (#117) Rank: 3 Power: 4 Enfeeble Gold Saucer Win the "Behind Enemy Line" Queen's Blood challenge in Wonderment Square Gigatrice (#118) Rank: 3 Power: 5 Destrory Gold Saucer Win the "Chadley the Callous" Queen's Blood challenge Materia Guardian (#112) Rank: 3 Power: 5 Enfeeble Gold Saucer Win the "Ifrit's 32-Bit Flames" Queen's Blood challenge in Wonderment Square Great Malboro (#55) Rank: 3 Power: 3 Enfeeble Gongaga Region Defeat Zhijun in Gongaga Village Griffon (#59) Power: 1 Enhance/Replace Gongaga Region Defeat Oscar in Gongaga Village Amphidex (#48) TBA TBA Gongaga Region Buy the "Jungle Arcanum" booster pack from the Gongaga Village item shop Frightflower (#49) TBA TBA Gongaga Region Buy the "Jungle Arcanum" booster pack from the Gongaga Village item shop Gagighandi (#50) TBA TBA Gongaga Region Buy the "Jungle Arcanum" booster pack from the Gongaga Village item shop Gigantoad (#52) TBA TBA Gongaga Region Buy the "Jungle Arcanum" booster pack from the Gongaga Village item shop

