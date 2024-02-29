Where to find summon crystal shrines in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

In order to unlock summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you’ll need to find three summon crystals in each region, then battle those summons in Chadley’s combat simulator. While you can fight summons without finding their respective shrines, the fight will be nigh impossible.

The more shrines you find per summon, the easier the fight is. Finding the shrines also powers up the summons to make them stronger, so you’ll want to find them all, even if you are a combat expert.

While we do map out the general area that the summon shrines are in, you should pay close attention to the blocky, glowing rocks around the area (as the game tells you in the tutorial). Breaking these open will let out a light that leads you directly to the shrine. If you’re having a hard time figuring out how to climb up a cliff or get into a cave, these will tell you how to get there.

These icons will appear on your map if you activate certain towers, but if you don’t care to do that, we can tell you where to find the shrines. You do not need to do the towers in order to find the summon crystals.

You will also need to obtain all six of these summons in order to complete the Protorelic storyline.

Below we map out where to find all the summon crystal shrines in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and, since the map isn’t always clear and some of the routes are complex, tell you how to find them.

Grasslands (Titan) shrine locations in FF7 Rebirth

One shrine is by the eastern coastline and taking a dirt path down toward the water will lead you directly to it.

The second shrine is inside the swamp, which you’ll need a chocobo to get to. Stop at the brick bridges and climb up the grey ledges to find the shrine.

This shrine is to the western part of the barren area of the Grasslands. The cave isn’t up a rigorous cliff or particularly hidden, so you can just run straight in the direction of the mark above to find it.

Junon Region (Phoenix) shrine locations in FF7 Rebirth

One shrine is by the small eastern town, the second is to the northeast, and the third is to the northwest, close to the entrance to Under Junon.

The southeast shrine is in a cave under the Crow’s Nest. As you leave the Crow’s Nest from the southern entrance, you can head left to find a path that takes you directly there.

Both of the northern shrines require a black chocobo with its scaling abilities as a prerequisite, but the path toward them is fairly straightforward and flat (outside of the 90 degree cliff you need the bird to climb up).

Corel Region (Alexander) shrine locations in FF7 Rebirth

The first shrine you’ll run into is in a cavern on the Costa del Sol side of Corel, inside a cave with a slim entrance. You’ll need to walk through some water to get to the cave.

The next two shrines are in the desert area of Corel, toward the central and the southern part.

To access the northern shrine in the image above, you’ll need to walk up the cliff directly north of the shrine location (there should be a natural ramp for you to walk up) and use your grappling hook to jump cross over a gap (indicated with blue hanging fabric). After doing this, you’ll be able to jump to yellow-marked cliff spots to climb the cliff and enter the cave with the summon crystal inside.

The southern shrine in the image above is in another cave where you’ll need to use the grappling hook. Grapple on to some nearby construction equipment to the north of the shrine to enter the cave.

Gongaga Region (Kujata) shrine locations in FF7 Rebirth

You’ll pass the first summon shrine on the way to Gongaga Village.

This shrine isn’t on a particularly complex path. Follow the river west until you eventually get to a cliff with a rope dangling down. Climb up the rope to find the summon crystal.

The second shrine is west of Gongaga Village, but you’ll need to loop around a bit on a chocobo — which has the ability to use the mushroom jump pads in the region — to get to it.

There’s a mushroom a smidgen north of Activation Intel 3: Verdant Plateau Tower. Take that mushroom to land in an area where you’ll start seeing the summon crystals. From where you land, head east and then north up a cliff. Jump on yet another mushroom to get placed right in front of the shrine entrance.

The third shrine is in southwest Gongaga, past the ruins area. The ruins can be tough to get to if you don’t know how to get there.

From Activation Intel 5: Fungi Forest Tower, run north until you see a rope to climb up the cliff with. Climb up and head toward the Valefloor Lifespring directly in front. There will be a naturally made ramp that loops around the lifespring. Don’t use the chocobo to jump on the mushroom at the top. Rather, use the chocobo to cross the vine to the right of the mushroom. This vine will take you straight to the ruins.

Cosmo Canyon Region (Bahamut Arisen) shrine locations in FF7 Rebirth

Two shrines are in the southern-ish area of Cosmo Canyon.

The one to the north on the above map is in a cave. The outside of the cave has ledges surrounded and highlighted with yellow planks. You’ll need to glide on a chocobo from a nearby gust of wind to land here.

The southern-most one requires you to jump up to Activation Intel 6: Ancient Capital Tower using nearby gliding ranges. After landing on the tower and activating it, run on the western path straight to the crystal.

This shrine is in the northern part of Cosmo Canyon inside a cave. There’s no need to glide to find this cave, as it’s just directly north, on the ground floor.

Nibel Region (Odin) shrine locations in FF7 Rebirth

The three shrines are along the water and are close to each other, given how small the Nibel area is. You’ll need to use the special dark blue chocobo to use Chocojet to access these.

The world of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is huge, but we have your back if you need help. We have a beginners guide, a breakdown of the game’s length, and an explainer on how to plan ahead for your Gold Saucer date.

If you need more nitty gritty guides like how to find things like ziplines in Costa del Sol, soldiers in Junon, or the Tonberry King boss in Corel, we have those, too. Or if you love Queen’s Blood, we have a comprehensive list of cards and how to get them.