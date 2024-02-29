How the Gold Saucer date works in FF7 Rebirth

Your Gold Saucer date in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is influenced by an enigmatic relationship system. If you’re looking to go on a date with a specific character, you’ll need to make sure they have the closest relationship with Cloud in the party. While most folks will want to go for Tifa and Aerith, you can date your other party members, too.

There’s actually two dates in the Gold Saucer, technically. The first date (in chapter 6) is just going around the Gold Saucer’s different areas and doing some initial exploration. The second date (in chapter 12) features a play and the iconic date night scene that Final Fantasy 7 players will remember from the original game.

Note that your dates have no lasting effects on the gameplay. Your dates increase your relationships with the respective character, but there are no special items or anything like that to be unlocked by having specific dates. It’s just a preference thing! Note that after beating the game, you can select your date through the chapter selection screen.

Below, we talk about how to influence who your Gold Saucer date is in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Who can you date at the Gold Saucer in FF7 Rebirth

Your first Gold Saucer companion can be with Tifa, Aerith, Barret, Red XIII, or Yuffie. Yuffie is likely hard to get as this companion, since she joins your party shortly before this quest, but it’s likely still doable if you ignore the other characters’ side quests and focus on her.

Your second date can be with Tifa, Aerith, Barret, Red XIII, Yuffie, or a boy’s night group of Vincent, Cid, and Cait Sith. However, since Cait Sith has no functional relationship gauge (and neither do Cid and Vincent), we’re not sure if you can actually get this date naturally on your first playthrough. This route may only be accessible after beating the game and replaying the chapter.

The second date can also have an “intimate conclusion,” if your friendship levels are high enough. The “intimate conclusion” is available for all of the date options except Vincent, Cid, and Cait Sith. Phooey. Cowards. (Booo... Let me be intimate with the boys night group!)

How to get a specific Gold Saucer date in FF7 Rebirth

Based on our testing, your both dates are automatically set to whoever has the highest relationship with Cloud.

In both situations, he’ll go to bed and wake up to an ally outside his room. You do not get to manually select this ally. You’ll want to make sure that whoever you want to go on your dates with have the highest relationship with Cloud before the two points (chapter eight and chapter 12).

The best thing to do is to pick your date as early as you can. Once you pick your target, make sure to do the following:

Make sure to complete all the relevant side quests that influence your target. The party member affected by the side quest will be an immediate companion during the quest, talking during cutscenes. You can also check this from the quest screen if you open the menu, as each quest will have a portrait of the respective party member. You’ll want to complete the side quests as thoroughly as possible too, submitting correct ingredients, turning in the maximum amount of materials, or otherwise. Use Synergy Abilities and combos with your party members for the first time to also improve your relationship with them, so make sure to do those, too. (Or avoid using them if things are cutting too close, relationship-wise.) Pick that party member whenever you’re presented with a choice to fight or play with them versus somebody else. Match Costa del Sol swimsuits — which is only a thing for Aerith and Tifa, but it’s still important to match either of them if you want to date them, or maybe don’t match them if you have your eye on somebody else.

Throughout the game, you can complete side quests for other characters, but make sure to keep an eye on the little emote faces above your characters head.

To be extra safe, you want your preferred date to be a full face ahead of everyone. If characters end up on the same relationship level, it’ll be a bit hard to tell where they are comparatively, thus foiling your date plans. There are hidden values associated with relationships that you can’t see until you’ve beaten the game. For example, even if Tifa and Aerith both have blue smiley faces, Aerith may have 95 relationship points and Tifa may only have 91. In this case, Aerith would be your date.

For example, if I’m trying to date Tifa, then I’ll make sure to do all of Tifa’s relevant side quests. If Tifa’s emoticon is blue and Aerith’s is at green (the rank before blue), then I’ll stop doing side content with Aerith to ensure that Tifa stays on top.

All of that said, if you’re worried about missing out on story or fun stuff due to skipping side quests, know that you can backtrack all of the quests after your Gold Saucer date. This way, you can have the best of both worlds — going on a date with your preferred character and completing the game.

How to replay the Gold Saucer date with different characters in FF7 Rebirth

Once you clear the game, you can replay any chapters from a “chapter selection” menu, just like how you could in Remake. (There’s also the addition of a “play log” screen, which will show you the exact values behind your party members’ relationship and what you still have to do to max them out, whether it’s chatting with them in a town or playing a specific mini game with them.) Both of these are accessed by opening the game’s menu and selecting settings.

To see a specific date, whether it’s the chapter 8 one or the chapter 12 one, do the following:

Go to the menu, select settings, and then select “extra settings.” Scroll down to the companions and select whoever you want your dates to be, and select whether or not you want the “intimate conclusion” or not. Go to the chapter selection menu and select either chapter 8 or 12 to play out the new date.

Note that you change the date options in your extra settings up until you talk to the hotel concierge to sleep for the night. Changing the settings after Cloud wakes up will not set the date partner to whichever option you swapped it to. This way, you can quickly see all the cutscenes, if you’re curious.

However, to actually save the completion of that date, as seen in the play log, you’ll need to save after the date and then reselect the chapter from the chapter selection screen, redoing the intro part of that chapter again.

And with that, you should be able to watch every date your want. Nice! Or you can just watch them on YouTube, because I’m sure somebody is going to upload all the possible dates and conclusions there in due time.

