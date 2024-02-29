How long is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a huge game, but a lot of the content in it is optional. Yes, you can zoom through the main story, but those looking to see interactions between party members or become combat experts will have much more to do.

No matter how you cut it, though, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a massive game. Here’s how long it takes to beat FF7R, and a bit about how you can expect to spend that time.

How long to beat Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

My playthrough personally took roughly 74 hours to go from the beginning until the credits finished rolling. For context, I completed all of the primary side quests and Chadley World Intel requests. Polygon’s reviewer, who approached the game with a completionist mindset before beelining the final chapters, spent 90 hours with it.

I did not complete many Queen’s Blood matches, nor did I partake much in Chadley’s battle simulator outside of the summons. I typically did not do extra battle challenges (such as the Gold Saucer combat quests) nor did I hit the high score for every minigame. (I did beat a chunk of them, just not all of them.)

That said, if you’re looking to tackle a full 100% completion of the game, you will need to put in dozens more hours than I did. For full completion, you’ll also need to replay certain chapters of the game to run through things like Gold Saucer dates or Costa del Sol battle partners.

In an interview with Game Informer, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi has said that the main story portion of the game alone takes around 40 hours to complete. The same interview notes that a playthrough with a “good amount” of side content would take around 60 hours, and completionists could see more than 100 hours.

The world of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is huge, but we have your back if you need help. We have a beginners guide, a rundown of side activity rewards, and an explainer on how to plan ahead for your Gold Saucer date.

If you need more nitty gritty guides like how to find things like ziplines in Costa del Sol, soldiers in Junon, or the Tonberry King boss in Corel, we have those, too. Or if you love Queen’s Blood, we have a comprehensive list of cards and how to get them.